Jadarius, Monaco, and Amra Nor Jenkins: all about Jeezy's kids

Jeezy, born Jay Wayne Jenkins, is an American rapper, songwriter, and actor. He rose to prominence in the mid-2000s with his gritty lyrics and distinctive voice. The American rapper’s daughter, Amra Nor Jenkins, has been featured in the news several times because of her parent’s relationship. This article highlights all you need to know about Jeezy's kids.

Jeezy is best known for his solo albums, such as Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101, The Recession, and Seen It All: The Autobiography. Besides his successful music career, Jeezy is a father of four.

Amra Nor Jenkins’ profile summary

Full name Amra Nor Jenkins Gender Female Date of birth February 2014 Age 10 years old (as of September 2024) Place of birth United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Jay Wayne Jenkins (Jeezy) Mother Mahlet Gebregiorgis Siblings 2

Who is Amra Nor Jenkins?

Amra Nor Jenkins is the daughter of Jeezy and Mahlet Gebregiorgis. Amra Nor Jenkins’ mother, Mahlet Gebregiorgis, is a prominent Ethiopian-born artist. Little is known about Amra Nor Jenkins as Jeezy and her mother broke up, and she has led a private life since.

What is Jeezy’s daughter’s age?

Amra Nor Jenkins' age is 10 years old as of September 2024. She was born in February 2014 in the United States.

Who are Amra Nor Jenkins’ siblings?

Amra Nor Jenkins has three siblings: Jadarius Jenkins and Monaco Jenkins. Here is an in-depth look at each of them:

1. Jadarius Jenkins

Full name: Jadarius Jenkins

Jadarius Jenkins Date of birth: 18 June 1996

18 June 1996 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America

Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Age: 28 years (as of September 2024)

28 years (as of September 2024) School: Georgia’s Riverwood Academy

Georgia’s Riverwood Academy College: Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD)

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) Profession: Fashion designer, rapper

Jeezy's eldest son, Jadarius Jenkins, was born in 1996 and is 28 years old as of September 2024. He is the son of Jeezy and Tenesha Dykes. The fashion designer attended Riverwood Academy for high school and later pursued higher education at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), focusing on fashion design.

Jadarius has shown a keen interest in fashion and music from a young age. During an interview with The Progress Report, the rapper clarified that he started his musical career when he was 14.

I started rapping when I was about like 14, but I kind of stopped rapping because I was still in the streets. That's when my daddy was blowing up for real, so, like, I was kind of going to the clubs and making, like, you know what I'm saying, outside for real, and a lot of people wanting to manage me.

Jeezy’s son added,

A lot of people want to take control of the assets without me knowing the full responsibilities for them. So, even me on, like, little shows and making, like, 14 years old getting paid, like, 2000 a show. But they really weren't about the money.

2. Monaco Jenkins

Full name: Monaco Mai Jenkins

Monaco Mai Jenkins Date of birth: 21 January 2021

21 January 2021 Place of birth: United States

United States Age: 3 years (as of September 2024)

3 years (as of September 2024) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Social media: Instagram

Monaco Jenkins is Jeezy’s youngest child, born on 21 January 2021. As of September 2024, Monaco is 3 years old. She is the daughter of Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins. Her mother, Jeannie, is a television personality and host of The Real.

Jeezy and Mai Jenkins manage to carve out quality time to create memorable experiences with Monaco. Her Instagram overflows with images of her savouring boat rides, beach outings, park visits with her parents, and numerous pictures of Jeezy holding her.

Who was Jeezy's first wife?

Jeezy's first wife was the Emmy award-winning TV host and activist Jeannie Mai. They started dating in late 2018, made their relationship public in the summer of 2019, and married in 2021. Per Vogue, Jeannie Mai revealed they met when Jeezy visited her as a The Real talk show guest.

Years later, he asked me out on a date. We shared a romantic sushi dinner in Los Angeles, and salsa danced the night away. Later that evening, he asked if I could picture spending the rest of my life with him. And crazy enough, I could.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Monaco, in January 2022. Per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai filed for divorce in September 2023.

Who are Jeezy’s baby mamas?

The American rapper has children with three women: Mahlet Gebregiorgis (the mother of Amra Nor Jenkins), Tenesha Dykes (Jadarius Jenkins’s mom) and Jeannie Mai Jenkins (Monaco Jenkins’ mom).

Who is Jeezy's daughter?

Jeezy has two daughters, namely Amra Nor Jenkins and Monaco Jenkins.

How old is Jeezy's oldest son?

Jeezy's oldest son, Jadarius Jenkins, is 28 years old as of September 2024.

Jeezy’s daughter, Amra Nor Jenkins, is the child of Jeezy and Mahlet Gebregiorgis. She was born in February 2014 and is 10 years old as of 2024. The celebrity child is raised in a private environment, with her parents keeping her life away from the public eye.

