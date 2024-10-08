Are Karol G and Feid still together? Their relationship timeline

Colombian superstar Karol G has taken the music world by storm with her captivating reggaeton sound and chart-topping hits. Aside from music, her love life has intrigued many fans. Karol G and Feid's relationship has been causing an online buzz, as many fans have been love-struck with their lovey-dovey online, on stage, and in their outfits.

Karol G and Feid. Photo: @karolg_cloud and @billboard on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Karol G and Feid have been making music and going on tours together. They are rising reggaeton Colombian artists who have become one of the fans' favourite Latin couples. The 2024 Billboard Woman of the Year had been in other high-profile relationships but found love again in the arms of the Luna singer.

Are Karol G and Feid still together?

The Latin couple is in a relationship. The lovebirds launched their relationship on stage with kisses and love-up moments, beginning with Karol G's Mañana Será Bonito tour. She sees him as a talented artist.

During an interview with Billboard about Karol G's love life and career, she revealed why she chose Feid to open her tour in 2021. In her words, she said:

I was looking for an artist that I listen to a lot and that the exposure of my tour can also be a plus in their career. Besides, I love the fact that he’s from my country and my city, Medellin! I want to show the world where we come from. I’m very grateful for Feid and his team for joining this wonderful experience that will start soon.

Fact about Karol G and Feid's relationship. Photo: @teamfeidbrasil on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who is Karol G's boyfriend/boyfriend now/new boyfriend?

Salomón Villada Hoyos best known as Feid is her new beau. He is a reggaeton singer known for songs like Morena and collaborated with Maluma and Nicky Jam. Below is Feid and Karol G's relationship timeline

2021

Karol G's dating rumour with Feid began in 2021 after they worked together on the song Friki. They knew each other from Medellín, Colombia, before collaborating. Karol told Rolling Stone:

There was a long time when we didn't speak to each other, and I barely knew anything about him.

At first, they denied romance rumours but later showed their love publicly. The same year, she made him an open act in her Bichota U.S. tour.

2022

Feid discussed Karol G's romance rumours in May 2022. He expressed admiration and said he loved her while denying any relationship beyond music and touring together.

March 2023

Karol G publicly confirmed her relationship with Feid at her March 2023 Puerto Rico concert. She dedicated Tus Gafitas to him, saying:

This song is for Feid!

During Karol G and Feid's concert at Estadio Hiram Bithorn in Puerto Rico, they sang Friki and danced together like a couple. The crowd cheered and even asked them to kiss.

June 2023

In June 2023, an Instagram picture showed them holding hands backstage at Feid's Miami show. Later, Feid attended Karol's Rose Bowl concert, where she wore Ferxxo sunglasses and sang Tus Gafitas for him.

September 2023

On 7 September, the couple was pictured together holding hands in New York City. It appeared like they were going out on a date.

Karol G and Feid shared a hug onstage. Photo: @Maxinbr_ and @Verandrosa (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

November 2023

She was seen hugging Feid and sharing sweet moments with him. This happened when the Latina won Best Urban Album at the Latin Grammys on 16 November 2023.

December 2023

Karol G kicked off her tour in Medellín with Feid. They performed songs like Prohibidox and FRIKI, and their love shone onstage and online.

March 2024

They attended the Billboard Women In Music 2024 together. Fans videoed them together, and this solidified their relationship rumours.

July 2024

The singer attended Feid's show in Madrid, and the duo kissed, danced and hugged on stage. Feid posted on his Instagram:

Thank you my queen for sharing this day with my combo.

Who is Karol G's ex-boyfriend?

Her ex-boyfriend is Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, also known by the stage name Anuel AA. He is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer. They met in 2018 on the set of their song Culpables and started dating.

In January 2019, they went public, and the singer confirmed their engagement at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. The ex-lovers collaborated on hits like Secreto and Tu No Amas during their relationship.

Are Anuel and Karol G still married?

Anuel AA and Karol G did not marry but were engaged from 2019 to 2021. They split in April 2021, with Anuel AA announcing the breakup on Instagram Live and the Colombian singer and songwriter confirming it on Instagram stories. In a March 2023 interview with El Pais, Karol G said:

The breakup made me realize that, inside, I was completely unstable – my level of dependency [was high]. When the relationship ended, I felt that I couldn't do anything anymore and I spent a lot of time devaluing myself. I suddenly believed that I didn't deserve all the things that were happening in my career.

Karol G onstage. Photo: @jose.arambula.549, @cosmohitsmx on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Who broke up Anuel and Karol G?

It is rumoured that her relationship with Feid, which was hinted to begin in 2021, caused the breakup. However, they stated they broke up because they wanted different things in life. Despite the split, Anuel AA and the singer remain friends and have performed together.

Frequently asked questions

Karol G's relationships, and recently with Feid, have caught public attention with several inquiries. Below are some questions and the best answers:

Did Karol G and Feid break up? The duo is still together but trying to keep their relationship private.

The duo is still together but trying to keep their relationship private. Who is Karol G engaged to? She is engaged to Feid.

She is engaged to Feid. When did Karol G and Anuel end their relationship? They split in April 2021.

They split in April 2021. How many singles does Karol G have? She has close to 80 singles, including 11 as a featured artist.

Karol G and Feid are two lovebirds doing well in the music industry. They have been together for a while and fans cannot get enough of them.

READ ALSO: Is Caitlyn Jenner in a relationship? A look at her love life

Briefly.co.za shared all you need to know about Caitlyn Jenner's love life. Before transitioning, she was married three times and welcomed six children.

Caitlyn has been linked to several partners in the past. Check the article for more on who Caitlyn Jenner has dated since the gender transition.

Source: Briefly News