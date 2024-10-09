Who is Ronnie Shacklett? Get to know Brenda Lee's husband

Ronnie Shacklett is a celebrity spouse best known as Brenda Lee's husband. His wife is a renowned American singer who gained fame in the 1950s and 1960s with hits like I'm Sorry and Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree. Despite being married to a legendary singer, Ronnie has managed to live a discreet lifestyle prompting many to ask endless questions about him.

Brenda Lee and Ronnie Shacklett at the Pierre Hotel in New York City (L). Brenda Lee and her husband on 14 November 1964 (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Evening Standard (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Brenda Lee's husband, Ronnie Shacklett, became famous following his romantic relationship with the American singer. Brenda Lee and Ronnie Shacklett have been married since April 1963, and they have two daughters. The couple currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Ronnie Shacklett’s profile summary

Full name Charles Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Shacklett Gender Male Year of birth 1944 Age 80 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Weight 154 Ibs (70 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Earl C. Shacklett Relationship status Married Wife Brenda Lee Children 2 Profession Businessperson

Who is Ronnie Shacklett?

The celebrity husband was born in Nashville, Tennessee, United States where he was raised. He is an American national of white ethnicity. Ronnie’s father, Earl C. Shacklett, was a Metropolitan councilman.

What is Ronnie Shacklett’s age?

The American celebrity spouse is 80 years old as of 2024. He was born in 1944. The exact birth date of Ronnie Shacklett remains undisclosed.

Fast five facts about Ronnie Shacklett. Photo: @CenterStageEvnt on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ronnie Shacklett and Brenda Lee's relationship

Ronnie Shacklett is best known as the husband of American singer Brenda Lee. The couple met in November 1962 at a Bo Diddley and Jackie Wilson concert at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Coliseum. They were both attending a Jackie Wilson and Brenda Lee concert, and they quickly hit it off.

After meeting, they began dating and tied the knot less than six months later, on 24 April 1963. Ronnie was 19 years old at the time of their marriage, and Brenda Lee was 18, already a rising star in the music world. The couple have two daughters, Jolie and Julie, and grandchildren, including Taylor, Jordan, and Charley.

Ronnie Shacklett has primarily maintained a private life, stepping away from the public spotlight despite his long-term marriage to Brenda Lee. While specific details about his career are scarce, he is known to have supported Brenda throughout her music career. Ronnie formerly worked as a grocer.

In a December 2023 interview with Variety, Brenda mentioned that Ronnie never pressured her to keep making music if she needed a break. She said:

I was one of the lucky ones that had a great husband that saved the money. He had his own business, and what he told me was, one day, he said, ‘Honey, I know you love to sing, and you could do it as long as you want to, but if there’s ever a point you don’t, don’t worry about it.

She continued:

So, that gave me the foundation to stand on and say, ‘You know what? I’m going to retire.’ But if I’m asked to do a special show to raise money, and I’ve done it a lot, I’ll do it. I won’t go back on the road and do that part of it; if you don’t, you’re not in the industry.

Brenda Lee at the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on 8 November 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Davis

Source: Getty Images

What is Ronnie Shacklett’s net worth?

Ronnie Shacklett's net worth is not publicly available, as he has maintained a private life. However, VergeWiki estimates his net worth to be between $2 million and $5 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his wife has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

How tall is Brenda Lee's husband?

Ronnie Shacklett’s height is 5 feet 10 inches, or 174 centimetres, tall and weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

Frequently asked questions about Ronnie Shacklett

Though married to the famous singer Brenda Lee, Ronnie Shacklett and their children have kept much of their lives private, with limited public information available. Below are frequently asked questions about the family:

What made Ronnie Shacklett famous? Ronnie became famous after marrying Brenda Lee.

Ronnie became famous after marrying Brenda Lee. Where is Ronnie Shacklett from? He was born in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

He was born in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. Is Brenda Lee's husband still alive? Ronnie Shacklett is still alive. As of 2024, there has been no public news about his passing.

Ronnie Shacklett is still alive. As of 2024, there has been no public news about his passing. Who was Brenda Lee's first husband? Brenda Lee's first and only husband is Ronnie Shacklett. She has been married to him for over six decades and has had no other spouses.

Brenda Lee's first and only husband is Ronnie Shacklett. She has been married to him for over six decades and has had no other spouses. Did Brenda Lee get married and have children? The Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree artist married Ronnie Shacklett on 24 April 1963. They have two daughters together, Jolie and Julie.

The artist married Ronnie Shacklett on 24 April 1963. They have two daughters together, Jolie and Julie. How did Brenda Lee meet her husband? Brenda and Shacklett first met in 1962 in Nashville at the Fairgrounds Coliseum.

Brenda and Shacklett first met in 1962 in Nashville at the Fairgrounds Coliseum. Where is Ronnie Shacklett today? The celebrity spouse has kept a relatively low profile over the years. As per reports, Ronnie lives in Nashville, Tennessee, USA with his family.

Ronnie Shacklett is an American celebrity spouse who garnered public attention for being Brenda Lee’s husband. His wife is an American singer mostly known for performing rockabilly, pop, country, and Christmas music. They were married for over six decades and have two daughters.

