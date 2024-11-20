Who is Eduin Caz’s wife? Meet Daisy Anahy, his better half

Daisy Anahy is a social media star and entrepreneur widely known as Eduin Caz's wife. Caz is the lead singer and co-founder of Grupo Firme, a popular Mexican band formed. The celebrity couple hit the headlines in 2023 following their rumoured divorce due to cheating allegations.

Daisy rose to fame as a family-based TikTok user who posted challenges and videos about her marriage to over 3.1 million followers. She is also the founder and CEO of Daisy Anahy Beauty and an ambassador of many brands, such as Fashion Nova.

Daisy Anahy's profile summary

Full name Daisy Anahy Gender Female Date of birth September 27, 1993 Age 31 years (as of 2024) Place of birth Sinaloa, Mexico Nationality Mexican Zodiac Sign Libra Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 56 kg (approx) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Eduin Caz Children 3 Education The University of Tijuana Occupation Social media personality and entrepreneur Popularly known as Eduin Caz's wife Social media Instagram, TikTok Net worth $2 million

Who is Eduin Caz's wife?

Eduin Caz is married to Daisy Anahy, a Mexican social media personality and entrepreneur. The celebrity couple have been married since 2015.

Daisy often celebrates their love on social media. On October 24, 2024, she took to her Instagram to express her love for Eduin after spending a weekend together having fun. She said;

Any plan with them ends up being the best. What a great weekend! I love you.

How old is Eduin Caz's wife?

Daisy Anahy (age 31 as of 2024) was born in Sinaloa, Mexico, on September 27, 1993. She is of Mexican nationality and resides in Culiacán, Mexico.

Is Eduin Caz still married?

Eduin Caz and Daisy met and started dating in November 2009. They married privately in January 2015. Their marriage is still intact despite rumours that the couple was on the verge of divorce following cheating allegations.

Does Eduin Caz have kids?

Eduin Caz and Daisy have three children: a son named Eduin Geraldo, born on July 3 2015 (9 years old), and a daughter named Dhasia Geraldine, born on August 10, 2020 (4 years old).

According to Eduin Caz's Instagram post, their new baby is a daughter born on June 7, 2023. Their third baby's name has yet to be revealed.

What does Daisy Anahy do for a living?

Daisy started her social media journey in 2015 after she joined Instagram. She is known mainly for posting content such as dance challenges, lip synching and comedy skits, which they often perform with her children.

Brand endorsements

Due to her vast social media following and beauty, she often promotes leading beauty and fashion brands such as Fashion Nova. She also recently launched her makeup line, Daisy Anahy Beauty. Some of the products she sells include;

Estrella Fugaz Set - from $30

Luna Mística Set - from $25

Make a Wish Lip Bundle - from $188

What is Daisy Anahy's net worth?

According to Stark Times, Daisy Anahy's net worth is estimated at $2 million. She derives her fortunes from her successful social media career, brand endorsements and business ventures.

According to National Today, her husband, Eduin Caz, has an estimated net worth of $20 million from his music career. This wealth is an accumulation of album sales, live concerts, and endorsements.

Eduin Caz also earns money through his social media accounts through brand endorsements. He boasts over 9 million followers on Instagram and over 8.4 million on TikTok.

Who is Daisy Anahy's husband?

Eduin Caz is a famous Mexican musician and the lead vocalist in Grupo Firme. The band rose to fame in 2020 by releasing the singles Pídeme, El Roto and Juro Por Dios.

Despite their different career paths, Daisy Anahy is known for fully supporting her husband's music career. When they met in 2009, Eduin Caz's career was not well established, but now he is among the most famous musicians in Mexico.

FAQs

Eduin Caz's wife, Daisy Anahy, is a social media star and entrepreneur. She gained a significant following on her social media pages, mainly on TikTok and Instagram. Below are the frequently asked questions about the celebrity couple.

How old is Eduin Caz?

Eduin Caz, whose official name is Eduin Oswaldo Parra Cazares (age 29 as of 2024), was born on July 30, 1994, in Qualicum City, Mexico. He holds Mexican nationality.

Has Daisy Anahy had surgery?

It is alleged that after Daisy gave birth to her daughter Dhasia, she underwent an aesthetic operation. However, she has not come out to confirm or deny the rumours.

Who is Eduin Caz's wife?

Mexican social media personality Daisy Anahy is the wife of Eduin Cazares. She is famous for her public relationship with Mexican singer Eduin Caz.

Eduin Caz's wife, Daisy Anahy, hit the limelight following her romantic relationship with the Mexican singer. She is also popular on social media, especially Instagram and TikTok, where she posts entertainment and family content. Anahy is also a successful businesswoman who runs a makeup brand.

