Meet Ève Wembanyama: Victor Wembanyama’s sister and basketball star

Full name Ève Wembanyama Gender Female Date of birth December 10, 2001 Age 23 years old (as of February 2025) Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Meudon, France Current residence Monaco, France Nationality French Ethnicity Mixed Height 6 feet 1 inch Weight 78.5 kg (approx) Siblings Victor and Oscar Wembanyama Relationship status Single Profession Professional basketball player Social media Instagram

Who is Ève Wembanyama?

Ève Wembanyama is a French basketball player born in Meudon, France on December 10, 2001. Her father, Felix Wembanyama, is a former track and field athlete, while her mother, Elodie de Fautereau, is a retired basketball player and coach.

What does Ève Wembanyama do?

Ève Wembanyama is a multifaceted individual with a strong presence in basketball and international relations. Her engagements include;

Basketball career

Ève began her professional basketball career with Lyon in the LFB league in 2019. She plays as a small forward for USO Mondeville in the Ligue Feminine de Basketball, averaging 4.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. She has also played for LDLC ASVEL Feminin in the EuroLeague Women's League.

Ève has represented France in various basketball tournaments, particularly in the 3x3 category. She was part of the French U16 National Team that won the European Championship in 2017 and the Women's European Challengers title in 2021.

She also participated in the FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup in 2024. Despite her achievements, she has not yet been promoted to France's main 3x3 team.

International relations and humanitarian work

In addition to her basketball career, Ève pursued a degree in International Relations. She has shown a keen interest in global affairs and diplomacy, participating in debate clubs and model United Nations conferences to hone her public speaking and diplomacy skills.

Ève is also involved in humanitarian initiatives, promoting education and empowerment for underprivileged communities. She has worked with charitable organizations like UN Women to advocate for women's rights and gender equality.

Who are Ève Wembanyama's siblings?

Ève Wembanyama was raised alongside her two younger brothers, Victor and Oscar Wembanyama. Below is everything about her siblings;

Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama, often nicknamed "Wemby," is a French professional basketball player born on January 4, 2004, in Le Chesnay, France. He began his professional career at 15 with Nanterre 92 in the LNB Pro A league in 2019. He later moved to ASVEL Basket and then to Metropolitans 92, where he became the youngest player to win the Pro A MVP award.

In 2023, the San Antonio Spurs selected Wembanyama first overall in the NBA draft, making him the first French player to be drafted first overall. During his NBA drafting ceremony, Ève expressed her reactions to ESPN after learning his brother is officially an NBA player. She said,

That’s amazing. We are all so proud. We are very happy for you, we are happy for the family, for the friends, for everything, for the basketball — that’s so amazing.

Internationally, Ève Wembanyama’s brother participated in the Olympics, winning a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics. He also set a FIBA record for blocks per game at the 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

Oscar Wembanyama

Oscar Wembanyama is a French basketball player born in Versailles, France, on March 18, 2007. He is the youngest of Wembanyama’s siblings. Oscar currently plays as a forward for France's LDLC ASVEL U-21 team. Oscar initially played handball before transitioning to basketball during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How tall is Ève Wembanyama?

Wemby’s sister is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 78.5 kilograms. She has black eyes and curly black hair.

Does Ève Wembanyama play in the WNBA?

Ève Wembanyama does not play in the WNBA. While she is a talented basketball player, her current skill set does not meet the criteria for a roster spot in the WNBA, which is considered the best women's basketball league globally.

Ève is a French national with a mixed ethnic background.

Basketball runs deep in her family; Ève's mother was a basketball coach, and her grandfather played basketball in the 1960s.

Ève's career-high efficiency rating was 18, achieved in a game against Aulnoye in 2021.

Ève Wembanyama stands as a testament to the enduring basketball legacy within her family, where talent and dedication are woven into their lives. As a skilled player, Ève has carved her path, distinguishing herself in the 3x3 basketball scene and representing France internationally.

