Who is Lastonia Leviston? Age and life story of Rick Ross’ baby mama & WAG star

Lastonia Leviston is widely recognised as Rick Ross’ baby mama. She gained public attention after a legal battle with rapper 50 Cent, who leaked her private video. Here is a look at the TV personality's age, background, and personal journey.

Lastonia attends the "W.A.G.s To Riches" Miami Premiere Party (L). The entrepreneur leaves Manhattan Supreme Court (R). Photo: Romain Maurice, New York Daily News (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Lastonia Leviston gained public attention as Rick Ross’ first baby mama and reality TV star on W.A.G.s to Riches.

with Rick Ross. A leaked explicit video involving Leviston led to a successful lawsuit against 50 Cent in 2015.

involving Leviston led to a successful in 2015. 50 Cent paid $5 million in damages after the court ruled in Leviston’s favour.

Lastonia Leviston's profile and bio summary

Full name Lastonia Leviston Nickname Stoni Gender Female Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Entrepreneur, Reality TV personality Net worth $3 million

Who is Lastonia Leviston?

Lastonia “Stoni” Leviston is an American businesswoman and entrepreneur. She is widely known as the first baby mama of rapper Rick Ross. Leviston owns multiple businesses in Miami and is determined to grow her business empire further.

How old is Lastonia Leviston?

Lastonia Leviston's birthday is on 11 March, according to Find Law. Her exact age is not publicly confirmed. Many believe she is in her early to mid-40s.

Top-5 facts about Lastonia Leviston. Photo: Romain Maurice/Getty Images (modified by author)

Lastonia Leviston's career

Rick Ross’ ex-partner is the owner of Instatique, a lavish fashion boutique located in Miami. Lastonia Leviston’s boutique has become the cornerstone of her ambition to build a lasting fashion empire.

Beyond her entrepreneurial endeavours, Leviston appears on the Netflix reality series W.A.G.s to Riches. The show chronicles the lives of women who have dated or are in relationships with athletes and rappers while also building their successes.

Breaking down Lastonia Leviston’s net worth

According to the Daily Express and Mirror estimate Leviston’s net worth is approximately $3 million. Her primary income stems from her Miami-based fashion boutique. Additionally, she is involved with Skin Fitness Therapy, from which she reportedly earns about $70,000 (£54,700) annually.

Insights into Lastonia Leviston and Rick Ross’ relationship

Lastonia Leviston leaving Manhattan Supreme Court on 26 May 2015. Photo: New York Daily News (modified by author)

Leviston began dating rapper Rick Ross before his mainstream fame in the mid-2000s. They share a daughter, Toie, born in March 2002.

Although the couple never married, they separated amicably in 2003 and have maintained a stable friendship. They often spend time together with their daughter. During an episode of W.A.G.s to Riches, Leviston opened up about their relationship. While speaking with co-star Alexis Welch Stoudemire over lunch in Miami, she shared,

My baby daddy is the one and only Rick Ross. Our daughter is 22 years old, but I left Ross when she was two years old.

The two women later discussed their current dating lives. Leviston admitted,

It's so difficult because I still reside in a home that my baby father, Rick, owns... I feel like I'm in a luxury prison, almost.

After her split from Ross, Leviston became embroiled in a feud involving the rapper 50 Cent. The conflict stemmed from a leaked explicit video in the early 2010s, which involved a man she was dating at the time.

50 Cent attends the "Southpaw" New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on 20 July 2015 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

In 2009, 50 Cent uploaded a 13-minute explicit video of Leviston on his website. He included commentary mocking Rick Ross. The video’s publication led to a legal battle between Leviston and 50 Cent.

Leviston revealed during the lawsuit that the footage had been shared by her then-boyfriend, Maurice Murray, in 2008. Initially, Leviston sought $15 million in damages.

Lastonia Leviston and 50 Cent's case aftermath

In 2015, Leviston won the lawsuit against the New York rapper. A jury ordered 50 Cent to pay $5 million in damages, contributing to his bankruptcy filing.

According to BBC News, 50 Cent filed for personal bankruptcy in Connecticut just days after a jury ordered him to pay $5 million (£3.2 million) in the explicit footage lawsuit.

His bankruptcy filing listed assets and liabilities between $10 million (£6.4 million) and $50 million (£32 million). However, his lawyer, James Renard, stated his net worth was $4.4 million (£2.8 million).

During the trial, Leviston appeared emotional, often in tears with her family by her side. In W.A.G.s to Riches, which aired on 22 January 2025, Leviston spoke about the impact of the leaked footage. She candidly shared her struggles with suicidal thoughts, stating,

I was collateral damage in a need that I had nothing to do with… In that second, my whole life changed. I became suicidal. I didn’t want to live anymore. I felt like I was damaged goods. Like no man would ever love me again.

The reality TV personality continued,

I felt like I had let my kids down tremendously. I know people in the group could be looking at me differently, all because I was trying to show a man how much I loved him.

Where is Lastonia Leviston now?

Lastonia Leviston's daughter holding her son (L). Toie posing next to the stairs of a private jet (R). Photo: @t4ysav on Instagram (modified by author)

Lastonia Leviston currently resides in Miami, Florida. She actively manages her businesses and enjoys life as a grandmother. Her daughter, Toie Roberts, welcomed her first child in 2022 and a second in 2023.

FAQs

Who is Stoni from W.A.G.s ? Stoni is Lastonia Leviston, a cast member of W.A.G.s to Riches.

Stoni is Lastonia Leviston, a cast member of When is Lastonia Leviston’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 11 March.

She celebrates her birthday on 11 March. When did Lastonia Leviston and Rick Ross separate? The pair split in 2003.

The pair split in 2003. How much did 50 Cent have to pay Rick Ross' baby mama? He was ordered to pay $5 million in damages in 2015.

Lastonia Leviston is a resilient entrepreneur and reality TV star. Her journey showcases her determination to overcome challenges and build a thriving business empire.

