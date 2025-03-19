Who is Khabib Nurmagomedov’s wife? All about Patimat Nurmagomedova

The former UFC fighter, Khabib, is adept at keeping much of his details private. Following religious precepts, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s wife has refrained from public appearances since their wedding. In an interview, the former UFC champion revealed his necessities if left on an island:

I need my wife and the Quran.

Key takeaways

Khabib’s wife is his distant relative .

. She has three children with the mixed martial artist.

with the mixed martial artist. She does not appear in public and her face has not been published in the media.

Profile summary

Full name Khabib Abdulmanapovich Nurmagomedov Gender Male Date of birth 20 September 1988 Birth sign Virgo Age 36 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Silda, Russia Current residence Dagestan Nationality Russian Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Weight 154 lbs (70 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedova Spouse Patimat Nurmagomedov Children 3 Profession Former mixed martial artist, wrestler Social media Instagram YouTube Facebook X (Twitter) Net worth $40 million

Who is Khabib Nurmagomedov’s wife?

Khabib’s wife is Patimat. They married in 2013. She has massively supported her husband since their marriage, even though she operates behind the scenes. Patimat Khabib also has been a childhood friend of the former UFC champion. Sharing why he keeps his life and family private with MooSports, he answered:

I want to protect my family from the media and others. You know, sometimes, media is good. But, sometimes, media is crazy, and you know that you cannot be very good all the time. Sorry, guys, but I say the truth. I don’t want people to watch my kids and family all the time. This is my life you know...That’s why I want to protect my family from the media.

What does Patimat Nurmagomedova do?

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s wife is a homemaker. Her husband is a mixed martial arts trainer and promoter. Khabib founded Eagles MMA and promotes the Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC).

Why is Khabib's wife's face concealed?

The couple follows strict Muslim doctrines. The only photo of Khabib’s wife is from their wedding. In that photo, her face was covered with a veil until the end of the wedding. While discussing why Patimat covers her face as per Muslim culture, Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap, told Sports Express:

In public, everything else is covered. Modern girls, even those who are not “closed”, get married-they close themselves off. More than half! The husband says, "Close yourself!" - and she closes herself. Her beauty should belong only to her husband. This is not a question of today, everything was decided 400 years ago.

Are Khabib and Patimat related?

The couple is from the same town in Dangestan and are also related. They bear the same surname.

How many children does Khabib have?

The former UFC fighter has three children with his wife, per Times of India. Their daughter, Fatima, was born on 1 June 2015. The couple's sons, Magomed and Husayn, were born on 30 December 2017 and 22 December 2019, respectively.

Their first son, Magomed, is named after Khabib’s great-grandfather. Magomed is the Russian version of the Prophet Muhammad’s name. Sharing about his son's choice of career, during a podcast interview with Patrick Bet-David in 2023, he said:

I'm gonna let him choose what he wants, not because in my house we have freedom of speech between son and father; I'm still boss. About his professional life, I'm not gonna force him at all. I'm not hungry to make my kids become world champion, but I don't know what my son gonna choose.

Has Khabib ever lost a fight?

The Eagles MMA founder did not lose any fight, making him one of the greatest mixed martial artists ever. As published on Sportskeeda, he recorded 29 wins and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on 30 June 2022.

Frequently asked questions?

Is Khabib married? The former UFC fighter has been married to Patimat since June 2013.

The former UFC fighter has been married to Patimat since June 2013. How many wives does Khabib have? As of March 2025, he has only one wife .

As of March 2025, he has only . Is Khabib married to his cousin? The former UFC champion is married to his distant relative from the same small town.

The former UFC champion is married to his distant relative from the same small town. Does Khabib have kids? He has three children , one girl and two boys with his wife Patimat.

He has , one girl and two boys with his wife Patimat. Is Khabib’s father still alive? His father passed away on 3 July 2020 at 57 years old.

The identity of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s wife has left fans in curiosity and speculation. The Muslim UFC fighter is keen on protecting his family from the media and has remained committed. The couple has a peaceful marriage devoid of controversy.

