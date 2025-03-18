Turki Alalshikh's net worth, estimated in billions, exemplifies his extraordinary influence in sports, entertainment, and government. As the Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, he has transformed the Kingdom into a global cultural hub.

Key takeaways

Turki is a Saudi Arabian billionaire with income streams from multiple ventures in sports, real estate, and civil service roles.

with income streams from multiple ventures in sports, real estate, and civil service roles. Al-Sheikh serves as an adviser at the Royal Court under the rank of Minister and is the current Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority.

under the rank of Minister and is the current Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority. Turki wrote the horror novel The Cello and its adaptation movie.

and its adaptation movie. Alalshikh owns the Spanish football club UD Almería, which he acquired in 2019.

Turki Alalshikh's profile summary

Full name Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Sheikh Gender Male Date of birth August 4, 1981 Age 43 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Current residence Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Nationality Saudi Arabian Ethnicity Arab Height 6 feet Weight 82 kg (approx) Relationship status Married Children Nasser Turki Al-Sheikh, Salman Turki Al-Sheikh, Muhammed Turki Al-Sheikh Education King Fahd Security College and King Saud University Profession Government Adviser, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Writer, Poet, Producer Net worth $2.8 billion Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

Exploring Turki Alalshikh's net worth

According to Sports Casting and Bet 365, Turki Alalshikh's estimated worth is $2.8 billion. His wealth primarily stems from government roles, sports and entertainment investments, and business ventures.

The sources of Turki Alalshikh's wealth

Alalshikh's fortune is derived from multiple streams. These include:

Government roles

After completing his studies at King Fahd Security College in 2001, Turki worked in different government agencies, including the Ministry of Interior and the Emirate of Riyadh.

In 2015, he was appointed to be an advisor of the Royal Court, and by 2017, he had gone through the ranks to become a minister. In September of that same year, Alalshikh was assigned the role of Chairman of the General Sports Authority.

By December 2018, Turki was the new General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Chairman. As the chairman of GEA, he has spearheaded high-profile events that align with the country's vision 2030-to shift from an oil-based economy to one powered by tourism.

Turki Alalshikh's boxing magazine

In 2024, Turki paid Mexican-American boxing promoter and former professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya $10 million to acquire The Ring Magazine, a boxing publication. Turki aims to revive the Magazine's legacy by bringing it back to print, which had been halted for two years.

He went to X (Twitter) to break the news about the acquisition deal. Turki wrote,

Earlier this week, I finalized a deal to acquire 100% of The Ring Magazine, and I want to make a few things clear, the print version of the magazine will return immediately after a two year hiatus, and it will be available in the US and UK markets.

Additionally, he has played a pivotal role in elevating boxing's profile in Saudi Arabia by hosting major boxing events during the Riyadh Season. For instance, he brought the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight championship in 2024.

Real estate and luxury assets

Alalshikh is known for his high-end lifestyle, which includes an impressive collection of luxury cars and significant real estate holdings. He owns over 77 expensive cars, including a Bugatti Chiron, which he acquired for $4.8 million in 2018.

Writing

Besides his government and entrepreneurial roles, Turki is an author and poet. He is known to have authored a novel titled The Cello, an illustrated horror story about an aspiring musician who discovers the dark origins of a vintage cello he acquires.

Turki also scripted the horror movie adaptation of the book in 2023. The book retails at $44.15 (paperback), and the softcopy version for $9.99.

FAQs

What team does Turki Al-Sheikh own?

Turki Alalshikh owns the Spanish football club UD Almería. He purchased the team in 2019 for around $22.26 million, becoming its largest shareholder and taking over from Alfonso García Gabarrón.

Alalshikh previously owned Pyramids FC, an Egyptian team, and had allegedly spent over $33 million on players. He liquidated the club in February 2019 to Emirati investor Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi.

Who is Turki Alalshikh?

Turki is the Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority. Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Sheikh (age 43 years old as of March 2025) was born on August 4, 1981, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Why is Turki Al-Sheikh called His Excellency?

Turki is called "His Excellency" because it is an official title granted to him due to his high-ranking position as a member of the extended royal Saudi family. He serves as the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and is an adviser at the Royal Court with the rank of Minister.

Trivia

Turki Alalshikh has three children.

Turki boasts a significant social media presence, boasting over 32.8 million followers on Instagram.

boasting over 32.8 million followers on Instagram. Alalshikh holds a bachelor's degree in security sciences from King Saud University.

from King Saud University. In 2024, he was recognized as one of the most influential people in boxing by Sports Illustrated.

in boxing by Sports Illustrated. Alalshikh is also the Chairman of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation.

Turki won the Arab Sports Culture Award in 2017.

Turki Alalshikh's net worth is a testament to his multifaceted career and visionary leadership. His sports and entertainment investments and government roles have solidified his status as a global influencer. From owning UD Almería to hosting world-class boxing events, his legacy is marked by innovation and success.

