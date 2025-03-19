Following her appointment as America's 8th Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard's personal life has drawn immense scrutiny, especially her first love, Eduardo Tamayo.

As you may know, my husband and I divorced a few years ago, shortly after I returned home from an 18-month long Iraq deployment.

Who is Eduardo Tamayo?

Eduardo Tamayo is an American businessman best known as the former husband of Tulsi Gabbard, an American politician and Director of National Intelligence.

Although Eduardo Tamayo's age is unknown, he is rumoured to be an agemate of his ex-wife, Tulsi Gabbard, which makes him around 40 to 45 years old as of 2025.

Tulsi Gabbard and Eduardo Tamayo's relationship timeline

In a 2013 interview with Vogue, Tulsi said that she and her ex-husband Eduardo Tamayo were childhood friends and typically grew up surfing together. Gabbard said,

You know, young love. We surfed together and were best friends. His family was like my family.

Wedding

In 2002, the former couple exchanged their vows in a wedding officiated by the Justice of Peace. However, their marriage took a turn when Tulsi was deployed to Iraq on a military mission.

Divorce

After her return 18 months later, the pressure of her work took a toll on Eduardo, and they immediately filed for a divorce, which was finalized on June 5, 2006. She revealed this to the Honolulu City Council. Tulsi said,

Sadly, Eddie and I became another statistic, another sad story illustrating the stresses war places on military spouses and families," Tulsi wrote at that time.

Despite the separation, Tulsi kept Eduardo's last name, hoping they would rekindle their romance. However, in 2011, she gave up her hopes and decided to take back her maiden name. She wrote,

I’ve recently resumed the use of my maiden name, Tulsi Gabba.

Is Tulsi Gabbard married?

Tulsi is married to Abraham Williams, a renowned filmmaker and cinematographer. They met in 2012 when Williams was a volunteer photographer for her U.S. House of Representatives campaign. They got married in 2015 in a traditional Vedic ceremony in Hawaii.

Who was Tulsi Gabbard's first husband?

Tulsi Gabbard was married to Eduardo Tamayo. They were married in 2002 and divorced in 2006.

What ethnicity is Tulsi Gabbard's husband?

Tulsi Gabbard's husband, Abraham Williams, is of a white Kiwi ethnic background. He is part-Māori, part-Samoan with New Zealand-American nationality. Abraham is known for top films such as Jamojaya (2023), Decade of the Dead (2023), Down on the Sidewalk in Waikiki (2019) and Go for Broke (2018).

Trivia

At age 21, Gabbard became the youngest woman ever elected to the Hawaii State Legislature.

Following his divorce from Tulsi Gabbard in 2006, Eduardo embarked on a private life away from public scrutiny.

Tulsi Gabbard was born on April 12, 1981 (age 43 years as of March 2025), in Leloaloa, American Samoa.

Tulsi Gabbard's parents are Mike Gabbard and Carol Porter Gabbard.

Gabbard earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Hawaii Pacific University in 2009.

Gabbard was a member of the Democratic Party and served as a U.S. Representative for Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District from 2013 to 2021.

Eduardo Tamayo is an American businessman best known as the first husband of America's Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard. They were married between 2002 and 2006. After their divorce, Eduardo maintained a low profile.

