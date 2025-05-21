Who is Alexander Zverev's daughter? All about Mayla Zverev

Alexander Zverev's daughter, Myla Zverev, was born when her parents were feuding. The German tennis star and his ex-partner, Brenda Patea, agreed to drop their court case in mid-2024 for her sake. Mayla is being raised out of the spotlight, and Alexander said he tries to be an involved dad.

I would do anything for the little one.

Brenda Patea in Berlin (L) and Alexander Zverev at Foro Italico on May 06, 2025, in Rome (R). Photo: Dan Istitene on Getty Images/@brendapatea on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Alexander Zverev's baby, Myla Zverev, was born in early 2021, amid abuse allegations from his two ex-partners, Brenda Patea and Olga Sharypova.

Zverev and his baby's mother, Brenda Patea, dated for less than a year, from late 2019 to August 2020.

Patea had initially vowed to raise her daughter alone after her messy breakup with the German pro tennis athlete, but later agreed to co-parent.

Mayla Zverev's profile summary

Full name Mayla Zverev Date of birth March 11, 2021 Age 4 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Berlin, Germany Current residence Germany Parents Alexander Zverev, Brenda Patea

Mayla Zverev is Alexander Zverev's first kid

Alexander Zverev's ex-girlfriend, Brenda Patea, announced she was pregnant in October 2020. The German fashion model shared her excitement on Instagram, writing:

This is my magical beginning with a new life — I can't put into words how it feels to be pregnant for me - it's just an overwhelming time... I will love and protect my child until the end of my days. I am already the happiest mom in the world.

In a since-deleted post on X (Twitter), Alexander Zverev also expressed his excitement at being a first-time dad. He wrote:

I will be a father at age 23, and I am very much looking forward to the child... I will live up to my responsibility as a father.

Alexander Zverev and Brenda Patea during the Crown IMG Tennis Party on January 19, 2020, in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: James D. Morgan (modified by author)

Mayla Zverev was born after her parents' breakup

Mayla Zverev arrived on March 11, 2021, several months after Brenda Patea and Alexander's split. The pair started dating after meeting in November 2019 during the Paris Masters. They broke up less than a year later in August 2020.

Alexander shared the challenges of balancing fatherhood and his demanding career in his 2023 documentary, 'Zverev: The Unfinished'. He also revealed that despite his breakup with his daughter's mother, he tries to be there for his only child, Mayla.

I would do anything for the little one. It is not easy. Me and the mother are separated. But we try to have a relatively okay relationship with each other. I try to see my daughter every chance I get.

Mayla Zverev's parents' legal battle

Brenda Patea filed a lawsuit against Alexander in 2023, accusing the pro tennis athlete of domestic abuse that occurred in May 2020 in Berlin. Zverev repeatedly denied the accusations. A penalty order was issued in October 2023, and Zverev was required to pay a fine of €450,000 ($490,000).

Brenda when she was pregnant in 2021 (L). Alexander Zverev during the Madrid Open on April 25, 2025, in Madrid (R). Photo: Ion Alcoba Beitia on Getty Images/@brendapatea (modified by author)

The case went to trial after Alexander contested the penalty. A Berlin court dropped the case in June 2024 after the ex-lovers and their lawyers reached an out-of-court settlement. The tennis star agreed to pay a fine of €150,000 ($162,000) to the state and an additional €50,000 ($54,000) to charity.

The settlement came about a year after the ATP closed an investigation against Zverev, which was launched in October 2021 after his other ex-girlfriend, Russian female tennis athlete Olga Sharypova, made similar accusations. Alexander would not face disciplinary action, citing insufficient evidence, as stated by the ATP.

After being cleared in June 2024, Alexander told reporters at the French Open semifinals that he did not want to address the issue again.

I told you so from the start; I told everybody. I'm happy that it's over... We move on. I never, ever want to hear another question about the subject again. That goes out to everybody.

Brenda Patea with her daughter, Mayla Zverev, in November 2021 in Berlin, Germany (R). Photo: @brendapatea on Instagram/Sven Hoppe on Getty Images (modified by author)

Why Alexander Zverev and Brenda Patea dropped their court case

Alexander and Patea's court battle was reportedly shortened in the interest of their daughter so that she would grow up without conflict. There was no admission of guilt by Zverev under the agreement, whose terms were not made public. The model's lawyer, Kristin Hartmann, told DW after the case was dropped:

We applied for the settlement — The daughter was really suffering. So now they can both look to the future and get on with their lives.

Brenda Patea during the presentation of GWM's new premium SUV brand WEY at the IAA Munich on September 3, 2021, in Munich. Photo: Isa Foltin (modified by author)

Alexander Zverev shares custody of daughter Myla

Brenda Patea had earlier expressed that she did not want to share custody of her child with Alexander. The former Next Top Model contestant told German publication Bild in October 2020:

(Sharing custody) is out of the question for me -- The child was not planned, but I will do everything to ensure that it grows up in a harmonious environment. I am in the fortunate position of being able to raise the child by myself.

Brenda Patea and her daughter Myla in a pram in Germany in June 2021. Photo: @brendapatea on Instagram (modified by author)

Patea later let Alexander see his daughter. She has shared several videos on her Instagram stories showing the tennis star spending quality time with the little one. The ex-couple reportedly shares joint custody, according to The Times.

Details of their child custody arrangement have not been made public, but Zverev seems to be enjoying fatherhood. During the Mutua Madrid Open press conference in April 2025, he expressed frustration with the anti-doping authorities for making him miss spending time with Myla.

I was picking up my daughter from the airport... My slot is at 7 or 8 a.m. And they came at 9 p.m., and they called me, 'You have to come back.' I'm like, 'I can't — I'm picking up a three-year-old child.' They're like, 'No, you have to come back'... They sort of take away our freedom to live a little. If I'm picking up my daughter from the airport, that's more important to me.

Brenda Patea at Theatre am Potsdamer Platz on April 08, 2025 in Berlin (L). Alexander Zverev playing in Bavaria, Munich, on April 20, 2025 (R). Photo: Gerald Matzka/Sven Hoppe (modified by author)

Alexander Zverev's daughter, Myla Zverev, continues to be an important part of his life beyond the court. The German pro tennis player has not shared if he wants more children. He is currently dating German TV personality Sophia Thomalla.

