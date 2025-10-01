Gianni Infantino's net worth revealed: How the FIFA president earns his fortune

The position of FIFA president comes with both prestige and immense financial rewards, which explains why Gianni Infantino's net worth of $14 million draws significant attention. Despite his success, he remains a firm believer in hard work, stating:

There is no shortcut; the only formula that works is hard work.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino at NRG Stadium on July 06, 2025, and at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025. Photo: Omar Vega, Qian Jun/MB Media (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Gianni Infantino was elected FIFA President on 26 February 2016 , succeeding Sepp Blatter after his resignation.

, succeeding Sepp Blatter after his resignation. In 2023, his FIFA pay increased by 33% to approximately $4.67 million , comprising salary and performance bonus.

, comprising salary and performance bonus. He was re-elected in 2019 and 2023, securing a third term, and joined the International Olympic Committee in 2020.

Profile summary

Full name Giovanni Vincenzo Infantino Nickname Gianni Gender Male Date of birth 23 March 1970 Age 55 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Brig, Valais, Switzerland Nationality Swiss and Italian Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (178 cm) Weight 75 kg (165 lbs) Hair Bald Eye colour Brown Mother Maria Minolfi Father Vincenzo Infantino Marital status Married Wife Leena Al Ashqar Children 4 University University of Fribourg Profession Lawyer and football administrator (FIFA President) Social media Instagram

Gianni Infantino's net worth makes him a multimillionaire

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the FIFA president's net worth is estimated at $14 million, confirming his status as a multimillionaire. His wealth reflects decades of involvement in football governance.

He rose from his role as UEFA General Secretary to becoming FIFA president in 2016. When he succeeded Sepp Blatter during a period of organisational turmoil, he promised sweeping reform, declaring in an interview with SwissInfo:

We will revive the image and respect of FIFA, and everyone in the world will applaud us for what we will do in the future. I want to work with all of you to restore and rebuild a new era where we can put football at the centre of the stage.

Facts about Gianni Infantino. Photo: Alex Grimm on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Gianni Infantino make his money?

The football executive built his wealth through a career in sports administration, notably as a UEFA official and FIFA president since 2016. His earnings come from multimillion-dollar salaries, bonuses, and benefits linked to his position.

Gianni Infantino's salary is valued in millions annually

In 2024, ESPN revealed that the FIFA president's salary increased by 33% in 2023, raising Infantino’s total pay package to over $4.67 million.

According to FIFA’s financial report, his pre-tax base salary rose by more than $565,000, reaching $2.78 million, while his annual bonus remained $1.87 million, the same as in 2022.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto

Source: Getty Images

He has served three terms as FIFA president since 2016

The football administrator, who began working with UEFA in 2000, was first elected FIFA president on 26 February 2016. He secured a second term on 5 June 2019, and on 10 January 2020, he was also elected to the International Olympic Committee.

Following his third victory on 16 March 2023, extending his mandate to 2027, he stated on FIFA’s official website:

Being FIFA President is an incredible honour, an incredible privilege, and it is also a great responsibility. I am truly humbled...I promise you that I will continue serving FIFA, serving football all over the world and serving all 211 FIFA member associations.

His leadership is driving FIFA toward a projected $11 billion revenue

After securing his third term as FIFA President, Gianni Infantino pledged to drive revenues to $11 billion in the next four-year cycle, citing the strong financial growth under his leadership. In a 2023 interview with Reuters, he explained:

Revenues rose to a record $7.5 billion (to 2022) in a period that was hit by COVID-19. When I arrived, FIFA reserves stood at around $1 billion; today, they are at almost $4 billion.

Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on August 22, 2025. Photo: Annabelle Gordon/UPI/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

FIFA generated over $30 million per match under Gianni's leadership

In 2025, he reinforced his target through the expanded Club World Cup, which delivered significant income. As reported by Al Jazeera, he stated:

We heard that financially it would not work, that nobody is interested, but I can say we generated almost $2.1bn in revenues, for 63 matches. That makes an average of $33 million per match – no other club competition in the world comes close.

Gianni Infantino has faced criticism for an alleged lavish lifestyle

The global football chief has faced scrutiny for lavish expenses, including FIFA’s reported funding of his daughter’s $5,000-a-month private school in Miami. When questioned by the SWI, FIFA responded:

The total benefits are comparable to the remuneration packages offered to executives by other international companies and sports organisations based in Switzerland.

Gianni Infantino’s houses in Paris and Switzerland, along with reports of multiple properties, have fueled criticism. His frequent use of private jets has also raised concerns, though FIFA insists these perks are justified.

US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

How much money does Gianni Infantino make? He earns an estimated $4.67 million yearly through FIFA salary and bonuses.

He earns an estimated $4.67 million yearly through FIFA salary and bonuses. Who is Gianni Infantino's wife? His wife is Leena Al Ashqar, who is of Lebanese descent.

His wife is Leena Al Ashqar, who is of Lebanese descent. Is Gianni Infantino a billionaire? The FIFA president is not a billionaire, as his net worth is estimated at $14 million.

The FIFA president is not a billionaire, as his net worth is estimated at $14 million. What is Gianni Infantino's nationality? He holds Swiss and Italian nationality.

Conclusion

Gianni Infantino's net worth has been driven by FIFA’s lucrative salary structure and his long-standing presidency. His fortune reflects the vast revenues and global influence that come with leading world football.

