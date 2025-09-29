Nicholas Riccio's net worth: How rich is Karoline Leavitt's husband?

Nicholas Riccio's net worth, estimated between $6 million and $45 million, mirrors his rags-to-riches story. In a heart-to-heart with the Portsmouth Herald in 2005, he reflected on his ascent from being homeless to owning a multi-million-dollar real estate company, saying:

When I was 19 or 20, I used to call my friends and go over to their houses to watch a game so that I could take a shower.

Karoline at the White House Press Briefing Room in 2025 (L). The spokesperson with her husband and son (R). Photo: Celal Gunes via Getty Images, @karolineleavitt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Nicholas Riccio's wealth primarily stems from his profitable real estate endeavours, which include rental income and property flipping returns .

and . He purchased his first building on M Street in 1993 and currently has multiple properties stretching from Boston to the White Mountains.

and currently has multiple properties stretching from Boston to the White Mountains. Nicholas is the founder of multi-million-dollar real estate company Riccio Enterprises LLC .

. His wife, Karoline Leavitt (also a multi-millionaire), is the 36th White House press secretary.

Nicholas Riccio's profile summary

Full name Nicholas Riccio Nickname Nick Gender Male Year of birth 1965 Age 60 years old (2025) Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Alvirne High School Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Karoline Leavitt Children 1 Profession Real estate developer

Nicholas Riccio's net worth is in the millions: A look at his financial portfolio

According to the Economic Times and Hamari Web, Nicholas has an estimated net worth of between $6 million and $45 million.

He has amassed this fortune renovating distressed properties into valuable assets. Speaking with Megyn Kelly in February 2025, Riccio's wife, Karoline, acknowledges his hard work, stating:

Nick has built a very successful career as a real estate developer.

Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt with their son Robert. Photo: @karolineleavitt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

His early struggles and humble background shaped his career

Nick had a turbulent childhood; his parents divorced when he was young. He grew up in poverty, often moving around with his now late mom. Riccio graduated from Alvirne High School in 1983 and was living on the streets by the time he was 19.

While a student at Plymouth State University, he stocked shelves at Purity Supreme grocery stores in Massachusetts to raise fees. Nicholas Riccio often slept in his car because he could not afford rent.

Nicholas found passion in property in the early 90s

After graduating from university, Riccio took a real estate course in 1990. Three years later, he went out for a drive with his mom to Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. Nicholas noticed that the buildings on M Street were in bad shape.

Thanks to his real estate education and the motivation from business books, Riccio saw potential where most saw despair. Thanks to loans from friends, he bought his first building with the intention of flipping it. Over 12 years, Nick has acquired 15 properties, including 70 living units.

Karoline Leavitt at the White House in 2025 (L). Nicholas Riccio with his wife and son (R). Photo: Eric Lee via Getty Images, @karolineleavitt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Making millions one building at a time

Nicholas' real estate company, Riccio Enterprises LLC, primarily focuses on renovating and owning distressed properties in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and the White Mountains.

The firm's subsidiaries, Nautical Motel and Nautical Beach Properties, engage in property management and vacation rentals.

Nicholas Riccio had dreams of owning a sports team

In his interview with the Portsmouth Herald, Riccio declared his intention to venture into the sports business, revealing:

My work in real estate has helped facilitate my dream of owning a sports team.

In February 2005, he met with then-President George W. Bush to discuss sports team ownership. According to The Sun, Nick's wish never materialised, but he has continued to use his wealth to promote other people's dreams. He helped fund his wife's 2022 political campaign. Karoline said on The Megyn Kelly Show:

My husband is my number one fan. He supports my career in every possible way he can.

Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt during their 2025 wedding (L). The political spokesperson and her son, Robert (R). Photo: @karolineleavitt (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Exploring Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt's controversial marriage

Riccio and Leavitt were introduced by a mutual friend in 2022. They became Instagram official on 26 December 2023 when she posted a photo from their engagement party.

The pair welcomed their son, Nicholas Robert, on 10 July 2024. Karoline and Nicholas tied the knot in January 2025. Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, she commented on their highly-criticised 32-year age difference, stating:

Our love story is atypical, but he is a great husband and dad.

FAQs

According to Karoline Leavitt, her husband is an introvert with no social media accounts. Below are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

Who are Nicholas Riccio's parents?

Nicholas Riccio's parents are the late Anthony and Marilyn. The entrepreneur grew up alongside his three siblings.

How old is Karoline Leavitt?

Karoline (28 years old as of 2025) was born on 24 August 1997 in Atkinson, New Hampshire, USA. Her parents are Bob and Erin Leavitt. She studied politics and communication at Saint Anselm College.

Karoline Leavitt at the White House's Brady Press Briefing Room in 2025. Photo: Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

What does Karoline Leavitt do for a living?

Leavitt is the youngest person to serve as the White House press secretary. She was a candidate for New Hampshire's 1st congressional district in the 2022 election.

How many kids do Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt have?

The couple only has one child. Karoline returned to work a few days after giving birth, following President Donald Trump's attempted assassination in July 2024.

Conclusion

Nicholas Riccio's net worth, estimated between $6 million and $45 million, reflects his unwavering entrepreneurial spirit. He has shared stories of homelessness and strife in his family before making it big in the real estate industry.

READ MORE: Kendra Scott's net worth: The self-made success of a jewellery icon

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Kendra Scott's financial portfolio. When Kendra started her jewellery line in 2002, she only had $500 and lessons from a failed business.

Today, her financial portfolio consists of earnings from the revenue generated by Kendra Scott LLC and investment returns from companies, including Helm Boots and Tiff's Treats.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News