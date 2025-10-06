Rosalind Eleazar's hands in Missing You: what every fan should know

Rosalind Eleazar’s hands, seen in Missing You and Slow Horses, show a congenital anomaly most likely linked to symbrachydactyly, a condition affecting hand development from birth. Rather than limiting her, they add another layer of authenticity to her performances.

The truth behind Rosalind Eleazar’s hands in Missing You

In Missing You, close-up shots brought attention to Rosalind Eleazar’s hands, their unique shape sparking curiosity among viewers. The same questions followed her into Slow Horses, where fans wondered if Louisa’s storyline reflected Eleazar’s own experience.

The reality is that Rosalind Eleazar lives with symbrachydactyly, a congenital condition that affects the development of fingers and sometimes portions of the hand. It typically results in shortened or missing fingers and occurs during early pregnancy.

Representation in Slow Horses

In Slow Horses, she plays Louisa Guy, a seasoned MI5 agent stationed at Slough House. Her hands in the thriller TV show are simply her own; there is no plot reason to alter them. The performance prioritises emotional resonance over physical “perfection.”

What causes symbrachydactyly in the hand?

According to Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, the precise cause is unknown; however, the leading hypothesis involves an interruption of blood flow to the forming limb during the 4th and 6th weeks of embryonic life.

It is not generally linked to inherited genes, nor is there a known maternal action or exposure causing it. One in about 32,000 births is estimated to present a form of symbrachydactyly.

What the condition means for Eleazar’s hands

Affected hands may have short, fused, or missing fingers. Skin webs, “nubbins” (small stumps), and underdeveloped bones commonly occur. As per Cleveland Clinic, in milder cases, a full thumb may exist, and grasping functions remain possible.

Can symbrachydactyly be cured?

The condition cannot be treated fully. Treatment focuses on improving function and appearance. Common approaches include surgical reconstruction, toe-to-hand bone transfers, separation of webbed fingers, and use of prosthetic components.

Non-surgical supports include prosthetic fingers, splints, occupational therapy, and assistive devices. Many mild cases do not require surgery.

Rosalind Eleazar on finding freedom in acting and life

Eleazar has not publicly discussed any hand condition in detail. In her April 2025 interview with The Italian Rêve, she focuses on her craft, characters, and personal internal landscapes, not her physical form.

I think I realized that I’m not a free person – I can be free in my acting, but I’m not free as Rosalind. I sometimes think that I’m on a search of what it feels like to be completely free in your body, and free to speak your own truth without worrying what everyone else is going to think of it. Most of the characters I’ve played have given me this sense of freedom and it’s a space that makes me feel incredibly alive

FAQs

What ethnicity is Rosalind Eleazar?

Rosalind Eleazar is of Ghanaian-English descent. Her father, Major Courage Quashigah, served as a senior government official in Ghana, and her mother is British.

Is Rosalind Eleazar in a relationship?

The Missing You star married Gabriele Lo Guidice in 2023. Guidice is an Italian actor, producer, and director. He is known for appearing in Leonardo, Atlanta, and Mr. Devil.

Is Molly in Slow Horses really disabled?

The character, portrayed by Naomi Wirthner, is depicted as an amputee who uses a wheelchair and works as the head archivist at MI5’s Regent’s Park headquarters. Her disability is shown authentically and is integrated into her role without being the focus of her storyline.

Wrapping up

Rosalind Eleazar’s hands in Missing You have sparked meaningful conversations about disability, authenticity, and representation. While she has not publicly discussed her condition, verified sources confirm she was born with symbrachydactyly.

