Who is Rocsi Diaz dating today? Everything about her love and marriage status

There has been widespread speculation in the media about Rocsi Diaz’s dating life. The award-winning model, actress, and show host hardly comments on these rumours. Fans suspect that she and co-host Deion Sanders are more than just colleagues.

Tyrese Gibson, Rocsi Diaz, Josh Howard. Photo: Jon Kopaloff, Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage, Rocky Widner/NBAE (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Rocsi Diaz is a single and successful woman who prioritises her career over marriage and having children.

and successful woman who prioritises her career over marriage and having children. She has dated celebrities from different industries .

. Rocsi has not closed the door on marriage and starting a family of her own, but she does not give in to pressure.

Profile summary

Full real name Raquel Roxanne Diaz Nickname Rocsi Gender Female Date of birth 17 November 1981 Age 43 years old (as of September 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Tegucigalpa, Honduras Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Honduran (by birth) Ethnicity Honduran-American Religion Christianity Height 5’4” (157 cm) Weight 124 lbs (56 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Education West Jefferson High School and Nicholls State University Profession Radio personality, television show host, actress, and model Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Rocsi Diaz is not married

The television show host is not in a romantic relationship. She revealed this during a question-and-answer session with producer Jessica Hurley. Rocsi shared that she felt embarrassed when a proposal she expected never came, but did not name the man involved.

Rocsi noted that she would always give everything while in a romantic relationship. Sharing on More To The Story Podcast With Rocsi Diaz, the actress said:

First of all, I think I am always going to choose my career because I am an independent single woman, and that’s what pays my bills. What happens is that I get in relationships where that person doesn’t understand that I still have to be Rocsi and have to work, because you are not paying my bills.

Facts about Rocsi Diaz. Photo: Cindy Ord on Getty Images (modified by author)

Rocsi Diaz's dating history includes top celebrities

The actress has a long list of industry men as former lovers, including Eddie Murphy and Tyrese Gibson. Most of these romantic affairs were kept private, while some were mere speculations.

Rocsi and former Dallas Mavericks player Josh Howard dated in the early 2000s. Josh currently heads the coaching crew of the UNT Dallas Trailblazers men’s basketball team. His son, Bryson Howard, recently got a scholarship to play basketball at the University of Miami.

The actress briefly dated NBA legend Amar’e Stoudemire from June to December 2010. Stoudemire married Alexis Welch in 2012 but finalised their divorce in 2021. He formerly coached the Brooklyn Nets and is a businessman and philanthropist.

Rocsi also had a brief relationship with Shaq O’Neal. The relationship was kept quiet but was later confirmed by Shaq’s ex-girlfriend, Moniece Slaughter. Moniece claimed that O’Neal cheated on her with Rocsi circa 2012, as stated by Hot New Hip Hop.

Amar'e Stoudemire at Charity Day 2025 hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at BGC Group on September 11, 2025, in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Rocsi was also linked to musicians

The model was rumoured to be in an affair with Bruno Mars, which neither party confirmed. She also has on-screen match-ups with rappers like Saignon and Shawn Maurice Mims.

A post on Bossip revealed that Rocsi Diaz and Joe Lewis started dating in 2016. The affair is one of her most publicised romances in the music industry. The duo kept it private, but rumours abound that they are still together.

National Football League legend and former Denver Broncos linebacker, David Walter Bowens, was Rocsi Diaz’s boyfriend in 2007. The romance was brief but publicly confirmed. Walter has led a private life since his retirement.

Rocsi was also romantically linked to well-known actors

Eddie Murphy and Rocsi Diaz’s romance attracted widespread attention in the movie industry. The two dated from 2011 to 2012, and their relationship was highly publicised. Eddie is currently married to Paige Butcher.

Diaz’s longest relationship was with actor Tyrese Gibson, from 2003 to 2006. Rocsi and Tyrese are still friends and were spotted together at the Indashio Fall 2012 fashion show.

Tyrese and Rocsi during Tyrese's visit to 106 & Park on December 12, 2006, at BET Studios in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Rumours surfaced that Rocsi and former co-host on the 106 & Park show, Terrence Jenkins, were romantically engaged. The duo insisted that they only have a work relationship. According to Bet News, Terrence claimed that they were more like siblings than lovers.

Deion Sanders and Rocsi Diaz's dating rumours are untrue

Rocsi Diaz’s friendship with her podcast co-host Deion Sanders has sparked dating rumours. The duo has constantly denied this and claimed that they have good chemistry.

Sanders jokingly refers to Diaz as his “work boo." According to Black America Web, he cleared the air, saying:

We are not dating. Rocsi and I…We ain’t getting it on, alright? It ain’t happening.

According to an Instagram post, Rocsi considers Sanders the strongest and most God-fearing man she knows. This came after Sanders had a difficult time. She said:

Thank you, Lord, that my friend is cured. Thank you for giving him and his family the strength to get through this trying time. Thank you for letting him continue to bring light into this world. Lord, you made a real one when you made him.

Coach Deion Sanders on day two of Big 12 Media Days on July 09, 2025, at the Ford Centre at The Star in Frisco, TX. Photo: Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Are Rocsi and Joe still together? Joe Lewis and Rocsi have neither confirmed nor denied that they are still dating.

Joe Lewis and Rocsi have neither confirmed nor denied that they are still dating. What is Rocsi Diaz famous for? She is renowned for being a co-host on BET's music video countdown program 106 & Park between 2006 and 2012.

She is renowned for being a co-host on BET's music video countdown program 106 & Park between 2006 and 2012. Where did Rocsi Diaz grow up? Born in Honduras, Rocsi was raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the United States of America.

Conclusion

Rocsi Diaz's dating history is a long list of celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry. The actress is allegedly single but has stated she has not shut the door on marriage forever.

