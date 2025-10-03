Who is Lara Leito? Model, actress, and her link to Jannik Sinner

Rumours that Lara Leito was off the market sparked in April 2025 after she was photographed alongside Jannik Sinner during one of his training sessions. However, the professional tennis player put the dating speculations to rest during a May interview with People, stating:

I was shocked to see some pictures swirling around. There is nothing serious there. Matter of fact, I am not in a relationship. That is just about it.

Lara Leito at Golf Club Saint-Tropez in 2025 (L). The model at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival (R). Photo: Marc Piasecki, Corbis (modified by author)

Lara was in a highly publicised relationship with Adrien Brody , while Jannik Sinner previously dated Anna Kalinskaya .

, while previously dated . She holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Marketing Communications .

. Leito launched her Instagram account in 2011 but started using it as a business tool two years later.

Full name Lara Leito Gender Female Date of birth 5 January 1994 Age 31 years old (2025) Birthplace Russia Nationality Russian Religion Christianity Alma mater University of California, Berkeley Height 5'9" (175 cm) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Unmarried Profession Model Social media Instagram

Lara Leito is a native of Russia: Exploring her roots

Lara was born on 5 January 1994 in Russia. In 2025, she took to Instagram to celebrate her 31st birthday via a post that read:

She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Speaking with L'Officiel in November 2020, Leito shared a glimpse of her educational background, revealing:

I spent most of my conscientious young life studying: in the UK (GCSE), in Switzerland (IB).

Russian model Lara Leito during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Corbis

Leito has been walking runways since she was 20 years old

Growing up, Lara never pictured herself as a model. But as time passed, many people would ask her in admiration, "Are you a model?" Leito told L'Officiel about how she made her modelling debut:

This constant question sparked an interest in me. I thought, "Modelling is probably worth giving a shot."

Lara has collaborated with designers, including Roberto Cavalli, Zuhair Murad, Georges Hobeika, Ermanno Scervino, De Grisogono, Ulyana Sergeenko and Aadnevik.

She posts her modelling shots on Instagram

Leito's first Instagram post dates back to 2 August 2013. Her content on the social media platform mainly includes fashion-related snaps and glimpses into her daily life and travels.

Lara Lieto at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in 2023. Photo: Kristy Sparow

She also documents her attendance at events like the Cannes Film Festival. Speaking with L'Officiel, Lara highlighted Instagram's input into her successful modelling career, saying:

The platform has changed how brands perceive public personalities in relation to marketing and promotion of products.

She added:

It is incredible how people can keep up with your daily activities and reach out to you from all over the world.

Lara Leito commands 358k followers on Instagram as of 26 September 2025.

Lara has plans to diversify into professional acting someday

Model Lara Lieto during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

During her interview with L'Officiel, Leito revealed she once did a cameo in a film in New York. Although it was a small part, she remembers it as "exciting".

I once witnessed the filmmaking process; since then, I greatly respect all actors. The hundreds of takes and hours of hair and makeup are not easy, but if an opportunity to venture into this space ever presents itself, I will gladly take it.

Insights into Lara Leito's love life: Her romantic connection with public figures

Lara met award-winning actor Adrien Brody at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012. They dated for about six years before splitting in 2018. Interestingly, the pair had a 21-year age gap. Nonetheless, they graced several red-carpet events as a couple.

In April 2025, Leito was romantically linked to professional tennis player Jannik Sinner after she attended his training session at the Monte Carlo Country Club.

Jannik Sinner during the 2025 China Open (L). Lara Lieto and Adrien Brody at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival (R). Photo: Lintao Zhang, Samir (modified by author)

Chi Magazine published snaps of the pair together. However, the sportsman quickly shut down the dating rumours, confirming his split from ex-girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya.

While Lara Leito is best known for her modelling endeavours, she has also made news due to her long-term relationship with Adrien Brody and rumoured romance with Jannik Sinner. Nonetheless, she keeps details about her personal life, including her love life, private.

