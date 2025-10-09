Is Rick Pitino still married to Joanne Minardi? Meet his longtime spouse

Nearly five decades later, many still ask if legendary basketball coach Rick Pitino is still married to his wife and longtime partner, Joanne Minardi. Throughout their marriage, the couple has faced both triumphs and trials, with Pitino admitting:

Joanne has been my rock.

Rick Pitino and Joanne Minardi met in the early 1970s , began dating in 1974, and married two years later in 1976.

, began dating in 1974, and married two years later in 1976. Joanne was a flight attendant when they met and supported Pitino’s early career as a collegiate assistant coach.

and supported Pitino’s early career as a collegiate assistant coach. They have five children, including Richard Pitino, now head coach of the Xavier University men’s basketball team.

Full name Richard Andrew Pitino Nickname Rick Gender Male Date of birth 18 September 1952 Age 73 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'0" (183 cm) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Joanne Minardi Children 5 School St. Dominic High School, Oyster Bay University University of Massachusetts Amherst Profession Basketball coach Net worth $60 million

Is Rick Pitino still married?

The American basketball coach is still married to his longtime spouse, Joanne Minardi. With Rick Pitino’s wedding taking place on April 3, 1976, their bond has lasted nearly five decades.

Rick and Joanne first met in the early 1970s at St. Dominic’s High School in Oyster Bay, Long Island, and began dating in 1974. Throughout the years, Joanne has stood by him through triumphs, including Louisville’s 2013 NCAA Championship win, when she told Yahoo Sports:

I'm so proud of him. Just so proud. I knew he could do this again. He has the capacity to nurture and love so much.

Rick Pitino's wife is a New York native

Joanne Minardi was born in Long Island, New York, in 1953 and grew up in a family of Italian and Irish heritage. While she has not shared much about her early life and background, she reportedly had a brother, Billy Minardi.

He worked as a bond trader and tragically died in the September 11, 2001, attacks at the World Trade Centre’s North Tower. The devastating loss left a lasting impact on Joanne and her family, including Rick Pitino, who told the New York Post:

Life has never been the same without him...When he walked in the room, the room lit up, and when he left the room, it got dimmer...The pain never goes away.

She played a key role in his 2003 comeback

During his third season at Louisville in 2003, Rick Pitino seriously considered retiring to pursue a career in broadcasting and had even signed with an agent. In a 2013 interview with CBS Radio, he said:

I went home and told my wife...and she told me, ‘You can’t do it...because you go to bed at night so excited about waking up in the morning and coaching basketball.’

Her advice proved decisive, as he went on to lead Louisville for 16 seasons, capturing the 2013 NCAA title and becoming the first coach to win championships at two different schools.

Joanne Minardi once worked as a flight attendant

While she has mostly dedicated her life to family, Rick Pitino’s spouse worked as a flight attendant in the early 1970s, shortly before they began dating in 1974. At the time, Pitino was a young graduate assistant coach at the University of Hawaii.

She shares five children with the basketball coach

As Sportskeeda reported, Rick Pitino's family includes five children with his wife, Joanne. They share sons Richard, who is also a basketball coach, Michael, Christopher, and Ryan, as well as a daughter, Jacqueline.

The couple also had a son, Daniel, who died in 1987 from congenital heart failure, inspiring them to establish the Daniel Pitino Foundation and Shelter in his memory.

Joanne has stood by her husband through difficult times

Rick Pitino and Joanne Minardi have stood by each other through public scandals. In 2009, Pitino admitted to an affair with Karen Sypher, who later accused him of sexual assault and attempted extortion.

She was convicted in 2010, yet Joanne and the family remained supportive, as Pitino told ESPN in 2011, saying:

My family was sort of just turning the other cheek, but they were on the attack. They were the fighters in this, and they just said, 'We're with you.' When you have people who believe in you, especially your family, you can survive anything.

Is Rick Pitino currently married? The basketball coach is still married to his longtime spouse, Joanne Pitino.

The basketball coach is still married to his longtime spouse, Joanne Pitino. Are John Calipari and Rick Pitino friends? The Arkansas coach maintains a respectful but distant relationship with the New York veteran.

The Arkansas coach maintains a respectful but distant relationship with the New York veteran. What is Pitino's salary at St. John's? He reportedly earns $3.3 million annually under a six-year contract valued at $20 million, making him one of the highest-paid coaches.

He reportedly earns $3.3 million annually under a six-year contract valued at $20 million, making him one of the highest-paid coaches. What are the health issues with Rick Pitino? The veteran coach has mentioned knee and vision issues, but nothing serious enough to stop him from actively coaching.

Rick Pitino is still married to Joanne Minardi. Together for nearly five decades, the couple has raised five children while standing by each other through life’s highs and lows.

