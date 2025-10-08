Who are Eileen Gu’s parents? Her Chinese mom, Yan Gu, and American dad

Although little is known about Eileen Gu’s parents, her mother has always supported her Olympic dreams. A former ski instructor, Yan Gu, raised her daughter as a single mom and inspired her love for the sport. In May 2022, Eileen penned a heartfelt message to Yang on Instagram, saying:

Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful, kind-hearted, altruistic and brave mom. Thank you for showing me what a strong woman is.

Eileen Gu and her mom, Yan Gu (L). The athlete and her grandmother, Feng Guozhen (R). Photo: @eileengu (modified by author)

Eileen Gu’s mother, Yan Gu, is a first-generation Chinese immigrant .

. Yan earned her MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business .

. Eileen’s maternal grandfather was the chief electrical engineer of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of China.

of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of China. There is no publicly available information about Gu's dad, as she does not discuss him.

Eileen Gu’s profile summary

Full name Eileen Feng Gu Other name Gu Ailing Gender Female Date of birth 3 September 2003 Age 22 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace San Francisco, California, USA Nationality American, Chinese Ethnicity Asian-American Religion Buddhism Alma mater San Francisco University High Height 5’9’’ (175 cm) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Unmarried Mother Yan Gu Profession Freestyle skier Social media Instagram

Eileen Gu’s parents hold different nationalities: A look at her inter-racial background

Eileen’s mother, Yan Gu, was born in China, while her father is an American native. The former emigrated to the US in her 20s after earning a master’s degree in chemical engineering at Peking University.

ConclusionForbes, Yan studied molecular genetics at Rockefeller University and Biochemistry at Auburn University. Later, she moved to the Bay Area to attend StCanford University.

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu during the 2025 Winter Olympics Preview Round Table. Photo: Angel Martinez

Gu’s dad’s identity is a mystery: Is he present in her life?

Ailing and her American father do not have a relationship, as he has been an absent figure in her life. There are no credible reports available about the celebrity dad, apart from his status as a Harvard alumnus.

Eileen was raised by her mom and maternal grandmother

The pair raised Eileen in San Francisco’s Sea Cliff neighbourhood. On 9 March 2021, the freestyle skier celebrated her grandmother, Feng Guozhen, on International Women’s Day via a post that read:

Today, I want to acknowledge the woman who instilled in me a competitive spirit. My grandma is undoubtedly the most fierce and confident woman I have ever met.

Feng Guozhen is reportedly a former senior engineer and basketball player for Shanghai Jiaotong University. Although she was initially reluctant for her granddaughter to pursue a sporting career, she is one of her greatest cheerleaders.

Yan Gu inspired her daughter’s love for skiing

Eileen’s mom has an athletic background. She was a member of Peking University’s short-track speed skating team.

Eileen Gu at the Skirball Cultural Centre in 2024 (L). The sportswoman and her mom, Yan (R). Photo: Olivia Wong via Getty Images, @eileengu on Instagram (modified by author)

When her daughter was three, Yang enrolled her in a ski school in Lake Tahoe, where she had once worked as a part-time ski instructor. According to Forbes, Ailing says of her mom’s move:

She accidentally created a pro skier.

Eileen won her first national championship at the age of 9. At 18, she became the youngest Olympic champion in freestyle skiing after bagging two gold medals and a silver medal during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Eileen’s controversial decision to play for China drew international attention

On 6 June 2019, Eileen took to Instagram to reveal her decision to honour her Asian heritage by representing China in the 2022 Winter Olympics. Speaking of the ‘’incredibly tough decision’’, she revealed:

I am grateful to the Chinese Ski Association and the US Ski & Snowboard for believing in my gift. While I am extremely proud of my American upbringing, I want to inspire young girls from my mom's hometown to break boundaries.

Ailing added:

Through skiing, I hope to unite people from different nations and create a common understanding. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to promote the sport I love internationally.

Skier Eileen at the Hammer Museum in 2025 (L). Gu with her grandmother, Feng (R). Photo: JC Olivera via Getty Images, @eileengu on Instagram (modified by author)

In a 2022 interview with the South China Morning Post, the athlete commented about her roots, saying:

Nobody can deny I am Chinese; nobody can deny I am American.

Eileen studies at her mother’s alma mater

Eileen attended Katherine Delmar Burke School before proceeding to San Francisco University High. She scored 1580 out of 1600 on her SAT.

Every summer, Yan took her daughter to Beijing to attend cram school for mathematics. In 2022, Ailing enrolled at Stanford University after the institution granted her early admission.

In 2022, Time named Eileen Gu as one of the world’s 100 most influential people. Below are some frequently asked questions about the freestyle skier:

How rich is Eileen Gu?

Gu has an estimated net worth of $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her income primarily stems from her illustrious sporting career and lucrative endorsement deals.

In 2023, Forbes listed her as the world’s second-highest earning female athlete. Eileen has worked with world-renowned brands, including Gucci, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and Victoria’s Secret.

Did Eileen Gu renounce her citizenship?

Eileen did not have to renounce her American nationality to compete for China. The latter reportedly had to bend its rules regarding not recognising dual citizenship to accommodate Gu.

Eileen Gu during the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Does Eileen Gu speak Mandarin?

Gu speaks fluent English, Chinese and Mandarin. Her trilingualism has helped her bag deals with Chinese brands such as Luckin Coffee and China Mobile.

Eileen Gu was raised by her mother, Yan Gu, and maternal grandmother Feng Guozhen. She attributes her strong work ethic to them. The identity of the Gu’s dad remains a mystery as he has been out of the picture for most of her life.

