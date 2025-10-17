Who are Kysre Gondrezick's parents? Her father, Grant, was a former NBA player

Before joining the WNBA, Kysre Gondrezick's parents, Lisa Harvey and the late Grant Gondrezick, had already laid the foundation for her passion through their rich basketball heritage. Both excelled in the sport and inspired their children, especially Kysre, who once said:

Basketball runs through the family...It would be bad for us not to keep that legacy going.

Kysre Gondrezick at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture on July 06, 2024 (L) and her mother, Lisa Harvey (R). Photo: Robin L Marshall on Getty Images, @coachlisahg on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The former Chicago Sky guard was born to ex-NBA player Grant Gondrezick and NCAA champion Lisa Harvey-Gondrezick.

Her father, Grant, played for the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers before his death in January 2021.

before his death in January 2021. She was raised with siblings Kalabrya and Grant II, both of whom have played competitive college basketball.

Profile summary

Full name Kysre Rae Gondrezick Date of birth 27 July 1997 Age 28 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Benton Harbour, Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Mother Lisa Harvey-Gondrezick Father Grant Gondrezick Siblings Kalabrya and Grant II School Benton Harbour High School University University of Michigan, West Virginia University Profession Professional basketball player, model Social media Instagram

Kysre Gondrezick's Parents were basketball players

The Michigan-born basketball player is the daughter of Grant Gondrezick and Lisa Harvey, both of whom are former basketball players. Her father, Grant, was a shooting guard. He starred at Pepperdine University before being drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 1986, and later played for the Los Angeles Clippers.

His brother, Glen, also played in the NBA before passing away in 2009. Kysre Gondrezick’s mother, Lisa, was a Louisiana Tech standout who won an NCAA championship under coach Kim Mulkey. Speaking about her family’s basketball roots in an iHeart Radio interview, Kysre said:

I come from a basketball heritage. [My dad] is an NBA player. My mom is a national champion who played underneath Kim Mulkey. My grandfather is a Hall of Famer.

Facts about Kysre Gondrezick's parents. Photo: Paras Griffin on Getty Images (modified by author)

What is the nationality of Kysre Gondrezick's parents?

Kysre Gondrezick's parents are American, with diverse ethnic backgrounds. Her father, Grant, was born in Boulder, Colorado, to George and Eunice Gondrezick, while her mother, Lisa Harvey-Gondrezick, hails from Michigan. The two met in 1993 and married two years later.

Kysre Gondrezick’s father helped shape her basketball career

The former Chicago Sky guard has often credited much of her basketball foundation to her late father.

From a young age, her father instilled in her the discipline, mindset, and competitive spirit needed for success on the court. In a 2015 MLive interview, she shared:

He told me it’s time to put away the glitter and pick up a basketball. My father is my basketball career. If it wasn’t for him, I may have never started.

Kysre Gondrezick at the 2024 PrizePicks World Championship at Pullman Yards on November 17, 2024. Photo: Paras Griffin

Kysre Gondrezick’s mom coached her in high school

Lisa Harvey-Gondrezick served as the girls’ basketball coach at Benton Harbour High School, a role she inherited from her father, Lou Harvey. The position allowed her to coach both her daughters, including Kysre’s sister, Kalabrya. She told MaxPreps:

I'm a philosophical coach like my father...My dad retired so that I'd have the opportunity to coach my daughter[s]. It's a gift to have that opportunity.

They raised three children with a passion for basketball

Kysre Gondrezick was raised alongside her elder sister, Kalabrya, who played guard for the Michigan State Spartans and was a Miss Basketball Michigan finalist in 2015. She is also a singer, social media influencer, and a FashionNova brand ambassador.

Grant II, Kysre Gondrezick’s brother, also follows in their footsteps, playing college basketball for Long Beach State University. In a 2021 WNDU interview, he spoke about carrying on the family legacy, saying:

I just want to carry on my father’s legacy and play in the NBA. No matter what it takes or how long it takes. That’s my end goal. I just want to play in the NBA.

Kysre's brother, Grant Gondrezick II, in the first half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kohl Center on December 22, 2024. Photo: John Fisher

Grant Gondrezick passed away in January 2021

On January 8, 2021, it was announced that the former NBA player had passed away suddenly the night before.

Although Grant Gondrezick’s cause of death was not revealed, his passing deeply affected his daughter, Kysre, who was in her final college season. In a statement reported by Bleacher Report, she reflected:

After losing my father, the pressure began to mount for what I considered my job as a facet of grieving...I was so happy and proud of reaching one of my personal goals of playing in the WNBA, yet I lost sight of his presence, my focus, and ultimately, the fun in the game.

Kysre Gondrezick at the Marni & Nordstrom Dinner held at the Wolf at Nordstrom NYC during New York Fashion Week on September 5, 2024. Photo: Gilbert Flores/WWD

Frequently asked questions

Who was Grant Gondrezick married to? The former NBA player was married to Lisa Harvey.

The former NBA player was married to Lisa Harvey. Who are the parents of Grant Gondrezick? The late athlete was born to George and Eunice Gondrezick.

The late athlete was born to George and Eunice Gondrezick. Why did Kysre Gondrezick get waived? She was released in June 2024 to maintain roster flexibility before contracts became guaranteed.

She was released in June 2024 to maintain roster flexibility before contracts became guaranteed. Is Kysre Gondrezick related to Glen Gondrezick? The basketball player is Glen Gondrezick’s niece, as he was her late father's brother.

Conclusion

Through their basketball legacy, Kysre Gondrezick’s parents have profoundly shaped their children’s athletic journeys. Their influence continues to inspire Kysre, Kalabrya, and Grant II to uphold the family’s basketball legacy.

