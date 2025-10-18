Pawn Stars star Chumlee Russell and Olivia Rademann are reportedly no longer married. Although they tied the knot in 2019, recent signs suggest the couple may have grown apart, and neither has confirmed their current relationship status.

Key takeaways

Olivia Rademann is an American futures day trader, photographer and philanthropist .

and . She married Chumlee in 2019 after getting engaged in Hawaii in 2018.

after getting engaged in Hawaii in 2018. The couple r eportedly split in 2020, and Chumlee deleted Olivia's pictures from his social media.

and Chumlee deleted Olivia's pictures from his social media. Neither Olivia nor Chumlee has publicly confirmed their separation or divorce.

Olivia Rademann’s profile summary

Full name Olivia Rademann Russell Place of birth United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Relationship status Separated Husband Austin Lee "Chumlee" Russell Education University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) Profession Futures day trader, photographer, philanthropist

Olivia Rademann is known for her romantic relationship with Chumlee, the popular star of the reality show Pawn Stars. The couple reportedly got engaged in 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii and married in 2019 in a private wedding ceremony. Chumlee proposed to her with a 1.5-karat diamond ring.

However, in 2020, things changed between them when they stopped sharing romantic pictures. They still followed each other on Instagram, but both deleted photos of each other from their accounts.

The two have not shared many public appearances or romantic posts since then, suggesting they may have grown apart. However, there is no official statement from either Olivia or Chumlee about a divorce or separation.

What is Olivia Rademann known for? Her life beyond her relationship with Chumlee

Chumlee’s reportedly estranged wife is primarily recognised for her work as a photographer, futures day trader and philanthropist. She is also known for supporting Chumlee during his Pawn Stars career. She occasionally appeared in the show’s events or media coverage connected to Chumlee.

Olivia studied photography at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Beyond that, she maintains a low public profile and prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

Who is Chumlee?

Chumlee, born Austin Lee Russell, was born on 8 September 1982 in Henderson, Nevada, United States. He is a reality TV star best known for appearing on the hit show Pawn Stars. He joined the cast in 2003 and quickly became popular for his humorous personality and love of collecting unusual items.

Beyond television, Chumlee is a popular entrepreneur. In 2017, he opened a candy shop directly across the street from the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. In 2025, he and Rick Harrison launched the Pawn Stars After Dark Podcast. Chumlee also created his own company to sell novelty items, such as T-shirts, and arranged for personal appearances.

Frequently asked questions

Did Chumlee marry Olivia from Pawn Stars?

Chumlee did not marry Olivia from Pawn Stars. People often confuse his wife, Olivia Rademann, with Olivia Black, a former employee on the show.

What happened to Olivia on Pawn Stars?

According to The Things, Olivia Black was fired from Pawn Stars in 2012 by the show's production company after photos surfaced of her from her past work as a pinup model.

Is Chumlee still with Olivia?

As of 2025, Olivia and Chumlee are reportedly separated. However, neither has confirmed a divorce nor a separation.

Was Chumlee removed from Pawn Stars?

Chumlee has not been removed from Pawn Stars. He remains part of the show and continues his work in the business.

Is Chumlee married?

As of the time of writing, Chumlee is not married. He is presumed single and was previously married to Olivia Rademann.

What happened to Chumlee?

As documented by The Times, in 2016, the American television personality faced legal issues related to drug and weapon charges, but later took a plea deal and avoided jail time.

Conclusion

Chumlee and Olivia Rademann’s relationship appears uncertain, with signs of distance since 2020. Neither has confirmed a divorce nor separation, leaving fans unsure about their current status. Olivia has maintained a private life throughout, keeping personal details out of the public eye, while Chumlee continues his career in entertainment and business.

