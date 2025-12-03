Kevin Hart's accident explained: Where did his 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda crash?

Kevin Hart's accident occurred on September 1, 2019, shocking most of his fans and friends in the entertainment industry, with many praying for his quick recovery. What led to the unfortunate incident remains a question many people still want answered.

Kevin Hart at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre on September 07, 2025 (L) and his crashed car (R). Photo: John Nacion on Getty Images, @rebeccabroxfit on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Kevin Hart had an accident on September 1, 2019, in Calabasas, California , alongside two others.

, alongside two others. The accident happened around 1 a.m. on Mulholland Highway in Malibu.

on Mulholland Highway in Malibu. Hart sustained spinal fractures in three places as a result of the crash.

as a result of the crash. Kevin spent 10 days in the hospital.

Details about Kevin Hart’s accident

Kevin Hart’s accident happened in Calabasas, California. As CNN reported, three people were in Kevin Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda: Hart, Jared Black Stanton, and Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman.

Kevin Hart and Jared sustained back injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, but Rebecca did not suffer any significant injuries. Jared’s fiancée shared an Instagram post with photos from the event, expressing her gratitude to God. She wrote:

GRATEFUL and BLESSED. September 1, 2019, was the scariest day of my life. God was definitely watching over us that night and protecting us. Thank you, Lord, for wrapping your loving arms around us in our time of need.

Rebecca and Jared in hospital in 2019. (L) Kevin Hart's crashed car. (R) Photos: @rebeccabroxfit (Modified by editor)

Jared Black reportedly drove Kevin Hart’s car

In a report published by People, the Hollywood producer was driving when the car knocked down a vinyl fence, hit a tree head-on, uprooted it and rolled down the hill.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Mulholland Highway in Malibu. Kevin Hart’s Barracuda reportedly veered about 10 feet off the road and crashed into a ditch. The actor bought the car as a gift to himself, which the stand-up comedian nicknamed Menace, on his 40th birthday in July 2019.

Kevin Hart onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theatre on June 09, 2025. Photo: Kevin Winter

Kevin Hart’s back was injured in three places

The crash caused spinal fractures in three places. With close monitoring, he reportedly showed steady improvement. Andrew Brettler, the comedian's lawyer, also told NBC News:

He committed to the physical therapy regimen and is getting stronger every day, and he feels extremely lucky and blessed.

Kevin Hart spent 10 days in the hospital

The short actor was discharged ten days after his admission. As the Punch Newspaper published, during his hospitalisation, he underwent surgery after sustaining major back injuries.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in May 2020, after his healing, Hart said he hid his pain from the doctors. In his words:

I lied in the hospital because I didn’t want them to know that I was having pain, because I thought they would stop letting me try my walks. Every night was a horrible night.

Kevin and his wife Eniko. Photo: @kevinhart4real on Instagram (modified by author)

Kevin Hart’s car accident occurred three years after his wedding

The actor and his wife, Eniko, became husband and wife on Aug. 13, 2016, three years before his car accident happened, according to People. His wife was a model. She appeared on BET's Rip The Runway in 2013.

Kevin and Eniko were married in a California ceremony. Before they tied the knot, they had dated for almost seven years, having first met in 2009. Kevin proposed to her in 2016 during Eniko's 30th birthday celebration.

Eniko shared an Instagram post after their wedding with the caption:

Cause I'm a fooool.. such a fool (for youuuu) babe we did it, you are officially my husband.. Ahhh!

Frequently asked questions

Where did Kevin Hart's accident happen? The event took place on Mulholland Highway in Malibu.

The event took place on Mulholland Highway in Malibu. What happened in Kevin Hart's accident? The actor’s car was severely damaged while he and his friend and driver, Jared Black, sustained a back injury.

The actor’s car was severely damaged while he and his friend and driver, Jared Black, sustained a back injury. Who built the car Kevin Hart crashed? According to Motor Trend, Kevin’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda was built by SpeedKore, a company known for building fearsome carbon-fibre-bodied muscle cars.

Conclusion

Kevin Hart’s accident remains one of the most challenging chapters of his life. Despite the severity of his injuries, his determination to heal inspired millions. Through months of recovery, he emerged stronger, more focused, and more appreciative of the people and opportunities around him.

