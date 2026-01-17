Alyssa Milano’s net worth and salary: how much the Charmed star makes
Alyssa Milano’s net worth is estimated at $4 million as of early 2026. Her income is largely attributed to her long career on shows, including Charmed, Who’s the Boss?, and Insatiable, plus endorsements and various business ventures.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Alyssa Milano’s profile summary
- A closer look at Alyssa Milano’s net worth in 2026 and career earnings
- Frequently asked questions
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Alyssa Milano is a well-known American actress, producer, author, entrepreneur and activist, best known for her role as Phoebe Halliwell on Charmed.
- As of 2026, Alyssa Milano has an estimated net worth of $4 million.
- The actress reportedly earned $90,000 per episode during her tenure on Charmed.
- Her income also comes from TV and film production, hosting, brand endorsements, entrepreneurship and writing.
Alyssa Milano’s profile summary
Full name
Alyssa Jayne Milano
Date of birth
19 December 1972
Age
53 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, New York, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Father
Thomas M. Milano
Mother
Lin Milano
Siblings
One brother, Cory Milano
Relationship status
Married
Spouse
David Bugliari
Children
Milo Thomas Bugliari, Elizabella Dylan Bugliari
Education
The Buckley School, Los Angeles
Profession
Actress, producer, activist
Social media
A closer look at Alyssa Milano’s net worth in 2026 and career earnings
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Parade, Alyssa Milano has an alleged net worth of $4 million. She has built her wealth through a successful acting career spanning over three decades, particularly from her role in TV shows like Charmed, as well as through producing work, public appearances, brand deals, and book sales.
How much did Alyssa Milano make on Charmed?
The American actress reportedly earned $90,000 per episode during her tenure on Charmed. As documented by The Wrap, former co-star Rose McGowan publicly alleged that Milano’s weekly earnings were much higher, claiming she made as much as $250,000 per week.
How does Alyssa Milano make money?
Alyssa Milano’s income is derived from a diverse career spanning acting, producing, business ventures, and media projects. Her primary sources of income include:
Acting career
Alyssa Milano’s acting career spans over four decades, beginning as a child star in the 1980s. She started on stage at age seven in a national touring production of Annie before making her breakthrough on television as Samantha Micelli in the hit ABC sitcom Who’s the Boss? (1984–1992).
Milano achieved global fame as Phoebe Halliwell on Charmed (1998–2006), where she starred in all eight seasons. In recent years, Milano expanded her career to Broadway and upcoming films. She made her Broadway debut in September 2024 as Roxie Hart in Chicago.
She is also set to premiere the dark comedy Run Amok at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, alongside Patrick Wilson and Molly Ringwald. According to her IMDb profile, other notable Alyssa Milano’s notable movies and TV shows include:
- Commando (1985)
- Fear (1996)
- Melrose Place (1997–1998)
- Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
- New Year’s Eve (2011)
- Mistresses (2013–2014)
- Insatiable (2018–2019)
- Brazen (2022)
Television and film production
Alyssa Milano began producing in the late 1990s, gaining creative control over projects she starred in. On Charmed (2002–2006), she and Holly Marie Combs became producers for the final four seasons after Shannen Doherty left.
In 2021, Milano signed a first-look deal with A+E Studios, creating and producing projects for global TV platforms, including her pilot Things I’m Seeing Without You. She also executive-produced films she starred in, such as Wisegal (2008), Sundays at Tiffany’s (2010), Tempting Fate (2019), Brazen (2022), and My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend (2010).
Business and apparel
Alyssa Milano is a successful entrepreneur, primarily known for her women’s sports apparel line, Touch by Alyssa Milano. The brand, launched in 2007, provides ongoing revenue through partnerships with major sports leagues, including MLB, NFL, and NASCAR.
Authorship and digital media
Milano is a New York Times bestselling author, primarily focusing on social issues, activism, and children’s literature. Her published works include Sorry Not Sorry, Hope book series, Hacktivist and Safe At Home: Confessions of a Baseball Fanatic.
The actress hosts the weekly podcast also titled Alyssa Milano: Sorry Not Sorry, where she discusses her life, career, and humanitarian work, often featuring discussions with other activists, actors, and political figures.
Real estate investments
Alyssa Milano has made notable real estate investments in the Los Angeles area. In 2015, she moved to a Bell Canyon estate valued at around $3.4 million, featuring ample land for horses and other animals. She also previously owned a 2,252-square-foot condo in West Hollywood’s Empire West building, which she bought in 2005 for $975,000 and listed in 2015 for $1.399 million.
Alyssa Milano’s car collection
Over the past decade, Alyssa Milano has driven several electric vehicles and left Tesla in late 2022. As of early 2026, per Daily Mail, she drives a 2023 Porsche Taycan 4S, worth around $200,000, and a Volkswagen ID.4, which she switched to after returning her Tesla.
Previously, the actress owned a Tesla Model X (2012), a Nissan Leaf (around 2011), and a Chevrolet Volt, which she bought alongside the Leaf.
Alyssa Milano's brand endorsements
Milano has served as a brand ambassador for various companies, including Atkins Nutritionals, Awe Inspired, Candie's and Sprout. She has also appeared in commercials or served as a spokes model for products such as Sheer Cover cosmetics, Wen hair products, Veet, and Hi-C.
Frequently asked questions
Where does Alyssa Milano own property?
Alyssa Milano’s primary real estate holding is her estate in Bell Canyon, California, where she has resided since 2015.
How much is Alyssa Milano’s house worth?
Alyssa Milano’s house is estimated to be worth approximately $3.4 million.
What kind of car does Alyssa Milano drive?
The famous actress currently drives a 2023 Porsche Taycan 4S in a custom British Racing Green colour.
What is Alyssa Milano doing now?
Alyssa Milano is recently starring in Broadway’s Chicago and appearing in shows like Elsbeth and The Night Driver.
Who is Alyssa Milano’s husband?
The actress is currently married to David Bugliari, a talent agent and co-founder of Range Media Partners. The couple married on 15 August 2009, and they share two children: a son, Milo Thomas, and a daughter, Elizabella Dylan.
Conclusion
Alyssa Milano’s net worth reflects a long and steady career in the entertainment industry. While her peak earnings came during her time on Charmed, she continues to make money through residuals, TV and film production, hosting, brand endorsements, entrepreneurship and writing.
Source: Briefly News
Rodah Mogeni (Lifestyle writer) She is a content creator with more than 4 years of experience. She graduated from Chuka University with a BA degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (2023). She joined Briefly in 2019. Rodah has been working as a health/fitness writer at BetterMe (since 2020), London Brokers, The Hoth, and Ardor Content. In 2023, Rodah finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Her email is rodahmugeni998@gmail.com