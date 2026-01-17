Alyssa Milano’s net worth and salary: how much the Charmed star makes

Alyssa Milano’s net worth is estimated at $4 million as of early 2026. Her income is largely attributed to her long career on shows, including Charmed, Who’s the Boss?, and Insatiable, plus endorsements and various business ventures.

Alyssa Milano in West Hollywood, California (L). Alyssa Milano at Gatsby Studios NYC in New York City (R). Photo: Nicole, Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Alyssa Milano is a well-known American actress, producer, author, entrepreneur and activist, best known for her role as Phoebe Halliwell on Charmed.

As of 2026, Alyssa Milano has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

The actress reportedly earned $90,000 per episode during her tenure on Charmed.

during her tenure on Her income also comes from TV and film production, hosting, brand endorsements, entrepreneurship and writing.

Alyssa Milano’s profile summary

Full name Alyssa Jayne Milano Date of birth 19 December 1972 Age 53 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Father Thomas M. Milano Mother Lin Milano Siblings One brother, Cory Milano Relationship status Married Spouse David Bugliari Children Milo Thomas Bugliari, Elizabella Dylan Bugliari Education The Buckley School, Los Angeles Profession Actress, producer, activist Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok

A closer look at Alyssa Milano’s net worth in 2026 and career earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Parade, Alyssa Milano has an alleged net worth of $4 million. She has built her wealth through a successful acting career spanning over three decades, particularly from her role in TV shows like Charmed, as well as through producing work, public appearances, brand deals, and book sales.

How much did Alyssa Milano make on Charmed?

The American actress reportedly earned $90,000 per episode during her tenure on Charmed. As documented by The Wrap, former co-star Rose McGowan publicly alleged that Milano’s weekly earnings were much higher, claiming she made as much as $250,000 per week.

Five fast facts about Alyssa Milano. Photo: Amanda Edwards (modified by author)

Source: Original

How does Alyssa Milano make money?

Alyssa Milano’s income is derived from a diverse career spanning acting, producing, business ventures, and media projects. Her primary sources of income include:

Acting career

Alyssa Milano’s acting career spans over four decades, beginning as a child star in the 1980s. She started on stage at age seven in a national touring production of Annie before making her breakthrough on television as Samantha Micelli in the hit ABC sitcom Who’s the Boss? (1984–1992).

Milano achieved global fame as Phoebe Halliwell on Charmed (1998–2006), where she starred in all eight seasons. In recent years, Milano expanded her career to Broadway and upcoming films. She made her Broadway debut in September 2024 as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Alyssa Milano at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Centre on 10 October 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

She is also set to premiere the dark comedy Run Amok at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, alongside Patrick Wilson and Molly Ringwald. According to her IMDb profile, other notable Alyssa Milano’s notable movies and TV shows include:

Commando (1985)

(1985) Fear (1996)

(1996) Melrose Place (1997–1998)

(1997–1998) Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

(2003) New Year’s Eve (2011)

Mistresses (2013–2014)

(2013–2014) Insatiable (2018–2019)

(2018–2019) Brazen (2022)

Television and film production

Alyssa Milano at Kimpton La Peer Hotel on 14 September 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Alyssa Milano began producing in the late 1990s, gaining creative control over projects she starred in. On Charmed (2002–2006), she and Holly Marie Combs became producers for the final four seasons after Shannen Doherty left.

In 2021, Milano signed a first-look deal with A+E Studios, creating and producing projects for global TV platforms, including her pilot Things I’m Seeing Without You. She also executive-produced films she starred in, such as Wisegal (2008), Sundays at Tiffany’s (2010), Tempting Fate (2019), Brazen (2022), and My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend (2010).

Business and apparel

Alyssa Milano is a successful entrepreneur, primarily known for her women’s sports apparel line, Touch by Alyssa Milano. The brand, launched in 2007, provides ongoing revenue through partnerships with major sports leagues, including MLB, NFL, and NASCAR.

Alyssa Milano at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on 12 December 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden

Source: Getty Images

Authorship and digital media

Milano is a New York Times bestselling author, primarily focusing on social issues, activism, and children’s literature. Her published works include Sorry Not Sorry, Hope book series, Hacktivist and Safe At Home: Confessions of a Baseball Fanatic.

The actress hosts the weekly podcast also titled Alyssa Milano: Sorry Not Sorry, where she discusses her life, career, and humanitarian work, often featuring discussions with other activists, actors, and political figures.

Real estate investments

Alyssa Milano has made notable real estate investments in the Los Angeles area. In 2015, she moved to a Bell Canyon estate valued at around $3.4 million, featuring ample land for horses and other animals. She also previously owned a 2,252-square-foot condo in West Hollywood’s Empire West building, which she bought in 2005 for $975,000 and listed in 2015 for $1.399 million.

Alyssa Milano at The UNICEF Gala held at The Glasshouse on 29 November 2022 in New York City. Photo: Nina Westervelt

Source: Getty Images

Alyssa Milano’s car collection

Over the past decade, Alyssa Milano has driven several electric vehicles and left Tesla in late 2022. As of early 2026, per Daily Mail, she drives a 2023 Porsche Taycan 4S, worth around $200,000, and a Volkswagen ID.4, which she switched to after returning her Tesla.

Previously, the actress owned a Tesla Model X (2012), a Nissan Leaf (around 2011), and a Chevrolet Volt, which she bought alongside the Leaf.

Alyssa Milano's brand endorsements

Milano has served as a brand ambassador for various companies, including Atkins Nutritionals, Awe Inspired, Candie's and Sprout. She has also appeared in commercials or served as a spokes model for products such as Sheer Cover cosmetics, Wen hair products, Veet, and Hi-C.

Alyssa Milano on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 4, Episode J096. Photo: Weiss Eubanks

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Where does Alyssa Milano own property?

Alyssa Milano’s primary real estate holding is her estate in Bell Canyon, California, where she has resided since 2015.

How much is Alyssa Milano’s house worth?

Alyssa Milano’s house is estimated to be worth approximately $3.4 million.

What kind of car does Alyssa Milano drive?

The famous actress currently drives a 2023 Porsche Taycan 4S in a custom British Racing Green colour.

What is Alyssa Milano doing now?

Alyssa Milano is recently starring in Broadway’s Chicago and appearing in shows like Elsbeth and The Night Driver.

Who is Alyssa Milano’s husband?

The actress is currently married to David Bugliari, a talent agent and co-founder of Range Media Partners. The couple married on 15 August 2009, and they share two children: a son, Milo Thomas, and a daughter, Elizabella Dylan.

Conclusion

Alyssa Milano’s net worth reflects a long and steady career in the entertainment industry. While her peak earnings came during her time on Charmed, she continues to make money through residuals, TV and film production, hosting, brand endorsements, entrepreneurship and writing.

