Is Emma Culligan married? Details on the Oak Island star's life

Is Emma Culligan married? This question sparks curiosity about the private life of the brilliant archaeologist from The Curse of Oak Island. Known for her sharp expertise in engineering and metallurgy, Emma is seemingly unmarried as she keeps her love life private.

Emma Culligan and her mother, Shirley Hardin, on April 19, 2016 (L). Emma in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on June 21, 2021 (R). Photo: @emma_anastazi on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Emma Culligan appears to be unmarried , as she prefers to keep her love life away from the public eye.

, as she prefers to keep her love life away from the public eye. She graduated with degrees in Civil Engineering and Archaeology from Memorial University of Newfoundland.

from Memorial University of Newfoundland. Culligan worked multiple jobs before she was cast on the 10th season of The Curse of Oak Island.

The reality star was born and raised in Japan alongside her two siblings by her mother, Shirley Hardin.

Emma Culligan’s profile summary

Full name Emma Culligan Place of birth Japan Current residence Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, Canada Nationality Japanese-Canadian Mother Shirley Hardin Siblings Two Relationship status Single Education Dalhousie University, Memorial University of Newfoundland Profession Archaeologist, engineer, metallurgist, reality TV star Social media Instagram

Is Emma Culligan married?

The Canadian reality TV star is seemingly single, and there are no reports of Emma Culligan’s husband. She prefers to keep her love life private from the public eye.

Emma Culligan on July 2, 2018. Photo: @emma_anastazi on Instagram (modified by author)

About Emma Culligan’s early life

Emma Culligan was born and raised in Japan in a mixed ethnic household. She and her two siblings were raised by her mother, Shirley Hardin. In an April 2016 Instagram post, Culligan wished her mother a happy birthday. She captioned,

Not always eye to eye, but always heart to heart. Happy birthday to my pocket sized mama.

Growing up, Emma spoke Japanese as her native language and began learning English at the age of 15. She went to Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where she pursued a degree in engineering. She later enrolled at Memorial University of Newfoundland, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and Archaeology.

Exploring Emma Culligan's career

Emma Culligan from The Curse of Oak Island is an experienced archaeologist, engineer, and metallurgist. She debuted her career as a guest relations representative at a Calgary-based zoo and as a materials technician at Amec Foster Wheeler. She also interned at the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal in Hebbville before joining Frontier Subsea Inc.

In 2022, she was cast on the 10th season of The Curse of Oak Island after fellow cast member, Laird Niven, saw her impressive resume. During an appearance on The Curse of Oak Island & Beyond podcast, she explained how she initially dismissed the job offer email as spam. She said,

It was kind of a fluke, to be honest. I thought it was spam mail. It's like, 'Hi, I have a job for you working on Oak Island,' but, like, free equipment that you would never see in one university lab. This can't be real.

Emma Culligan on October 31, 2018 (L), on March 17, 2018 (R). Photo: @emma_anastazi on Instagram (modified by author)

About Emma Culligan's salary

The exact salary Emma Culligan earns is not publicly disclosed. However, according to Talent.com, the average annual salary of an archaeologist in Canada is $71,799, while that of a Metallurgist is estimated at $97,750 annually. She also earns extra income from her appearances on reality TV.

Are the Laginas from Oak Island married?

Only one of the Lagina brothers from The Curse of Oak Island is married. Marty Lagina is married to his wife, Olivia, and they have since welcomed two children, Alex and Maddie. Rick prefers to keep his personal life private.

Marty’s son, Alex Lagina, is married to Katherine Sneed, a senior corporate communications specialist at Hagerty. The duo exchanged their vows in February 2024, in a private wedding, with news of their marriage breaking after one of the attendees shared on Instagram. She captioned,

Got to celebrate the new Mr. & Mrs. Lagina all weekend.

Emma Culligan on November 1, 2017 (L), on October 18, 2015 (R). Photo: @emma_anastazi on Instagram (modified by author)

Trivia

One of Emma's major findings on The Curse of Oak Island is the presence of gold residue on a piece of wood.

is the presence of gold residue on a piece of wood. She initially wanted to be a personal assistant on The Curse of Oak Island before she was offered a job running the XRV system on the island.

Final word

This article addresses the numerous queries about “Is Emma Culligan married?” The Japanese-Canadian reality TV star appears to be unmarried. She keeps her personal life out of the public eye, often focusing on her groundbreaking work on Oak Island artefacts.

