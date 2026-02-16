Who is Mason Rudolph's wife? Why the Steelers QB is currently single

Mason Rudolph's wife is not in the picture yet. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has not been publicly linked to any girlfriend since his 2022 breakup with professional tennis and pickleball player Eugenie Bouchard.

Key takeaways

Mason Rudolph is not in a publicly known relationship as of February 2026.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback dated Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard from 2020 to 2022 and was college sweethearts with Baleigh Nystrom at Oklahoma State University.

Mason Rudolph has yet to welcome a baby.

Who is Mason Rudolph's wife?

The 30-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is not married as of February 2026 and has never been married before. He also appears to be single and focused on his football career.

Who is Mason Rudolph's ex-girlfriend?

Mason Rudolph often keeps his personal life out of the spotlight. The 6-foot-5 South Carolina native has been in two confirmed relationships with Eugenie Bouchard and Baleigh Nystrom and one rumoured fling. Here is a look at Mason Rudolph's dating history:

Eugenie Bouchard (2020-2022)

The Steelers quarterback was in a high-profile relationship with Canadian professional pickleball and tennis player Eugenie Bouchard for less than two years. The athletes were first linked in the fall of 2020 after they were spotted together at a bar in Steel City, Pittsburgh.

Rudolph and Bouchard made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021 when the quarterback posted pictures from their beach vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They used to post about each other on social media, and the tennis player was spotted at several of Mason's football games.

The pair quietly broke up in March 2022. They did not reveal the reason for the split, but it was reportedly amicable, and they continued to be friends, according to TMZ.

Hannah Ann Sluss (2020 – Rumoured)

Mason Rudolph and Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss sparked dating rumours in April 2020 after being spotted on a social distancing coffee run together in Los Angeles. Their outing came shortly after Sluss' dramatic breakup from Peter Weber, who had lingering feelings for Madison Prewett on the ABC reality show.

Hannah and Rudolph had reportedly been seen together several times, as reported by TMZ. The reality TV star had also been teasing about having a quarantine fling with a mystery man.

The pair's alleged romance was short-lived. The NFL quarterback moved on with Eugenie while Hannah started dating another NFL star, Jake Funk, whom she married in June 2024.

Baleigh Nystrom (2014-2017)

Baleigh Nystrom was Mason Rudolph's girlfriend when they were both students at Oklahoma State University, where he played college football for the Cowboys. They started dating around 2014.

The pair called it quits three years later in 2017 before Rudolph entered the NFL Draft. Baleigh has maintained a private profile following their breakup.

Did Mason Rudolph DM Amanda Vance?

In early October 2024, a viral video ignited rumours that the NFL athlete was messaging influencer and former cheerleader Amanda Casey Vance during a Titans game against the Miami Dolphins. It showed a text from Rudolph that read "Still in Miami?"

In the video, Vance's boyfriend, Joey Mauriello, who is a Dolphins fan, complained about losing the game and having Mason in his girlfriend's DM. Rudolph came in as backup quarterback for injured Will Levis, and the Tennessee Titans went on to win 31-12.

During an appearance on The Doug Gottlieb Show, Rudolph clarified, saying it was a response to a previous message from Vance and was sent roughly eight months prior. The quarterback called the viral moment a "good frame job for a little 15 seconds of fame."

How much is Mason Rudolph getting paid in 2025?

The NFL quarterback signed a 2-year, $7.5 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March 2025. As of February 2026, Mason Rudolph's career earnings are estimated to be over $17.5 million, according to Spotrac.

Rudolph was drafted by the Steelers in 2018 and signed a 4-year, $3.92 million deal with them. He got a 1-year, $5 million extension in 2021 and another 1-year, $1.08 million deal in 2023. Mason left the Steelers in 2024 and signed a 1-year, $2.87 million contract with the Tennessee Titans before returning in 2025.

Conclusion

Mason Rudolph does not have a wife but has a supportive, close-knit family consisting of his parents, Jamie and Brett Rudolph, and his two siblings, Logan and Dasha. The quarterback continues to make headlines for his performance on the gridiron.

