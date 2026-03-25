Who is Rita Williams-Ewing? Meet Patrick Ewing's ex-wife

Patrick Ewing's ex-wife, Rita Williams-Ewing, is an author and holds degrees in nursing and law from Howard University. Following their divorce in 1998, Rita transitioned into her writing career while co-parenting their children.

Patrick at the Great Western Forum arena on 7th December 1993 (L) and Rita at the Hue-Man Bookstore and Cafe on May 18, 2005 (R). Photo: Stephen Dunn/Allsport, Ron Antonelli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Rita Williams-Ewing is best known as the former wife of Patrick Ewing.

She reportedly met Patrick Ewing while both were interns in U.S. political circles .

. Their marriage in the early 1990s produced children who have pursued successful careers.

produced children who have pursued successful careers. Following their divorce in 1998, Rita transitioned into a writing career and co-parenting their children.

Profile summary

Full name Rita Williams-Ewing Place of birth United States Nationality American Relationship status Divorced Ex-partner Patrick Ewing Children Corey and Randi

Rita Williams-Ewing has nursing and law degrees

According to HarperCollins, the ex-wife of former NBA superstar Patrick Ewing reportedly holds degrees in both nursing and law. She attended Howard University.

Facts about Rita Williams-Ewing. Photo: @CBS News on YouTube (modified by author)

Source: Original

She met her ex-husband as an intern

Rita Williams worked as a summer intern for U.S. Senator Bill Bradley when she met Patrick Ewing, as published in the Encyclopedia. Bradley, a former professional basketball player, spent 10 seasons in the NBA with the New York Knicks before transitioning into politics as a United States senator from New Jersey.

At the time she met her now ex-husband, Patrick Ewing was also a summer congressional intern for then U.S. Senator Bob Dole.

Her ex-husband is a basketball ambassador

Born Patrick Aloysius Ewing Sr. on August 5, 1962, he developed his basketball skills at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School under the guidance of John Fountain and coach Mike Jarvis.

Ewing played collegiate basketball for the Georgetown Hoyas for four seasons. He was later selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. His exceptional performance eventually earned him recognition as a basketball ambassador for the franchise.

In a February 2026 article published on Fox News, he expressed gratitude to his late parents for bringing him to the United States and supporting his dreams, stating:

I thank my mom and dad every time I go to their grave for bringing me to this country and for me to be able to achieve the dreams that I was able to dream.

Rita Williams-Ewing was married in 1990

A report by AmoMama claims that Rita Williams-Ewing and Patrick Ewing married in 1990, when his basketball career was gaining momentum.

They had two children, Corey and Randi, although her ex-husband has a son from a previous relationship with Sharon Stanford, Patrick Ewing Jr., born on May 20, 1984.

Randi Ewing attends the Boy Meets Girl Fall 2011 fashion show at Style360 on February 15, 2011. Photo: Bennett Raglin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Patrick's children are successful in their careers

The children of the former NBA star have followed in his athletic footsteps and achieved success in their respective fields. Patrick Ewing Jr. currently serves as head coach of the South West Metro Pirates in NBL1 North. He previously worked as an assistant coach for the Brisbane Bullets in Australia’s National Basketball League.

Corey participated in volleyball and track at Northfield Mount Hermon School, while Randi played varsity basketball at Dwight-Englewood School in New Jersey. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is now a Senior Manager at the National Basketball Association.

In an interview with The New York Times, Randi expressed admiration for her father, saying:

I’m so lucky to be able to call my father and to be able to have him as a part of my life.

Patrick Ewing Jr during the Edmonton Stingers rout of the Newfoundland Growlers in Canadian Elite Basketball Action on June 30, 2022. Photo: Ron Palmer/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Rita Williams-Ewing and Patrick divorced in 1998

Following allegations of infidelity involving a Knicks dancer, Rita filed for divorce in 1998. In a statement released to the press amidst their separation and divorce proceedings, she indicated that she had no confirmation of the rumours. According to The New York Times, she said:

My husband, Patrick, and I are both working toward arriving at an amicable resolution to our problems. There is no ‘significant other,’ as far as I am concerned, except, of course, my children.

Patrick Ewing's ex-wife is an author

Rita co-authored Homecourt Advantage with Crystal McCrary Anthony and had the novel published in November 1998, the same year as her divorce. The novel explores the emotional experiences of women married to professional athletes.

She also authored Brickhouse: An Entrepreneur Battles Corruption and Discovers Love in the Fight for Harlem.

Rita Ewing and Ashley Schiff attend Jazz at Lincoln Centre's 4th Annual Spring Gala at Apollo Theatre, NYC, USA on June 6, 2005. Photo: Chance Yeh/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Who is Patrick Ewing married to now? Patrick Ewing is not publicly known to be married since his divorce from Rita.

Patrick Ewing is not publicly known to be married since his divorce from Rita. Are Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing friends? Their friendship continues even after their competitive NBA careers.

Their friendship continues even after their competitive NBA careers. What is Patrick Ewing doing now? The former NBA player serves as a basketball ambassador for the New York Knicks.

Conclusion

Although Rita Williams-Ewing gained public attention through her marriage to Patrick Ewing, her personal growth and professional journey define her enduring legacy. Since her divorce in 1998, she has focused on writing, offering thoughtful perspectives on the often-overlooked experiences of women connected to high-profile figures.

READ MORE: What is Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, doing now?

As Briefly.co.za published, Juanita Vanoy is an American former model and philanthropist best known as Michael Jordan's ex-wife.

Before her relationship with Jordan, Vanoy had a relatively successful career as a model. She later made a transition and became a secretary at the American Bar Association.

Source: Briefly News