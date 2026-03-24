Ron Fujikawa and Melissa Linehan: meet Danny Fujikawa's parents

Danny Fujikawa's parents, Ron Fujikawa and Melissa Linehan, were married in the 1980s and 1990s. His late Japanese-American father owned a law practice in Los Angeles.

A young Danny Fujikawa with his father, Ron Fujikawa. Photo: @fujikawadanny (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Danny Fujikawa's father, Ron Fujikawa, was a prominent Los Angeles-based attorney , while her mother, Melissa Linehan, is a retired educator .

, while her mother, Melissa Linehan, is a . Melissa Linehan and Ron welcomed three sons , including Danny, Michael, and Braden.

, including Danny, Michael, and Braden. Ron, a Japanese-American, passed away in October 2012 at 62.

Ron Fujikawa was a third-generation Japanese American

Ron was born in Mount Vernon, Missouri, as the third child of Dr Yoshihiko Fred Fujikawa, a thoracic surgeon, and Alice Mae Aoki, an epicurean and pianist. Dr Yoshihiko was one of the first Japanese-Americans to attend medical school in the United States.

Ron's grandparents moved to the United States in 1900 and settled in San Francisco, according to the Los Angeles Times. They worked on the railroads and in fields to make ends meet.

Dr Yoshihiko and Alice relocated to Long Beach, California, where Ron Fujikawa grew up alongside his sister, Carol, and his brother, Denny. He attended Wilson High School, where he was active in student politics and played football and baseball.

Five facts about Danny Fujikawa's father, Ron Fujikawa. Photo: @erinfoster on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ron Fujikawa was a renowned lawyer

Danny Fujikawa's father studied law at Stanford University. As a fresh graduate, he worked for the Gibson & Dunn law firm in Los Angeles, according to his LA Times obituary.

Ron and his three colleagues established their own Los Angeles practice, Kinsella, Bosch, Fujikawa, & Towle. He became a partner at Greenberg & Glusker in 1998. Ron was also the president of the Wildwood School Board of Trustees and served on the Windward School Board.

Ron Fujikawa and Melissa Linehan's marriage

Fujikawa married Melissa Linehan in 1980. They welcomed three sons, including Daniel 'Danny', Michael 'Mike', and Braden 'Brady'. Danny is a musician and record label executive, while Mike is a drummer. Melissa and Ron divorced after about two decades of marriage when Ron was a teenager.

Danny Fujikawa (centre) with his two brothers, Brady and Mike. Photo: @fujikawadanny (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ron Fujikawa was in a long relationship with Rebecca Dyer

After Danny Fujikawa's parents' divorce, his father moved on with former model Rebecca Dyer. They dated for about a decade until his death. Rebecca was previously married to legendary Canadian record producer David Foster from 1982 to 1986.

Ron and Dyer lived in Santa Monica, California. According to Rebecca's daughter, Erin Foster, the lawyer brought happiness to her mother and her siblings.

When I was 19, my mom started dating a man named Ron. He came into our lives and made my mom happy for the first time in a very long time. He became a staple of unconditional love in my life that I needed. His 3 sons became family to us.

Ron Fujikawa died at 62

The Los Angeles attorney passed away on October 12, 2012, after suffering from an undisclosed illness. When Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson welcomed their daughter in October 2018, the actress revealed that they named her Rani Rose in honour of Ron.

We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honour.

A young Danny Fujikawa with his father, Ron Fujikawa. Photo: @fujikawadanny (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Danny Fujikawa's mother keeps a low profile

Melissa Linehan was an educator for over three decades. She now enjoys spending time with her grandchildren, who call her Moo Moo.

In late 2022, Kate Hudson surprised her future mother-in-law with a backyard transformation at her California home with help from Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott. The makeover was featured on Season 5 of HGTV's Celebrity IOU. Melissa had reportedly broken her feet before Hudson started the renovation.

How is Danny Fujikawa related to David Foster?

Danny has no blood relation to David Foster, but he is close to his children, actress Sara Foster and screenwriter Erin Foster. They developed a sibling-like relationship when his father, Ron Fujikawa, started dating their mother, Rebecca.

Erin and Sarah Foster are long-term friends of actress Kate Hudson. They were reportedly the ones who introduced her to Fujikawa.

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attend the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards on February 22, 2026, in London, England. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What is Danny Fujikawa famous for?

Danny gained recognition when he started dating Kate Hudson in 2017 after knowing each other since the early 2000s. The couple got engaged in September 2021.

Fujikawa was the lead singer and guitarist of the Los Angeles-based rock band Chief in the late 2000s and early 2010s. After the band broke up, he founded Lightwave Records in 2013. He co-produced Kate Hudson's debut solo album, Glorious, which she released in May 2024.

Danny Fujikawa is proud of his half-Japanese ethnicity

Kate Hudson's fiancé occasionally honours his heritage with social media posts. In December 2012, he posted his grandparents' wedding photo and wrote:

Ojisan and obachan... That's grandpa and grandma for all the round eyes.

In a June 2017 Instagram post, Fujikawa uploaded an image of an Akira video game with the witty caption, "I'm a glass is half Japanese kind of guy." During her February 2023 appearance on the Table for Two Podcast, Kate Hudson revealed that their wedding might feature a traditional Japanese ceremony.

Danny Fujikawa's grandparents, Dr Yoshihiko Fred Fujikawa and Alice Mae Aoki. Photo: @fujikawadanny (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Conclusion

Danny Fujikawa's parents, Ron Fujikawa and Melissa Linehan, gave him and his two brothers a decent upbringing in California. After his father's death, the musician and Kate Hudson have kept Melissa and their blended families close.

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Source: Briefly News