Scott Baio's children include his biological daughter, Bailey Baio, and a stepdaughter, Kalyn Sloan, born to his wife from a previous relationship. In a 2010 interview with the Chicago Parent, the actor admitted that although he was initially reluctant to start a family, fatherhood is the "best thing" that ever happened to him. ​

I was not emotionally and mentally ready to settle down because I lived a Peter Pan-like existence for a long time. However, when I became a dad, my perspective on certain things in life changed. Now, I just want to be a good guy and a good father.

Bailey Baio (L). Renée Sloan, Scott Baio, Bailey Baio and Kalyn Sloan (L-R) at the Crustacean in 2009 (R). Photo: @bailey_baio_golf on Instagram, Tiffany Rose via Getty Images (modified by author)

Scott Baio became Kalyn LaNae' Sloan's stepfather after he married her mother, Renée Sloan , in 2007.

, in 2007. In 2007, 47-year-old Scott and his wife, Renée, welcomed their first and only child together, Bailey DeLuca Baio.

and his wife, Renée, welcomed their first and only child together, Bailey DeLuca Baio. Unlike Bailey, who has a public athletic career, Kalyn LaNae' maintains a private life.

Bailey DeLuca Baio and Kalyn LaNae' Sloan's profile summary

Full name Bailey DeLuca Baio Kalyn LaNae' Sloan Date of birth 2 November 2007 30 August 1989 Age 18 years old (As of February 2026) 36 years old (As of February 2026) Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American American Parents Scott Baio and Renée Sloan-Baio Mitchell Robinson and Renée Sloan-Baio Half-siblings Kalyn LaNae' Sloan Bailey DeLuca Baio

Who are Scott Baio's children? All about Bailey Baio and Kalyn Sloan

At 16, Renée Sloan welcomed her first child, Kalyn LaNae' Sloan. She was born at 33 weeks and 5 days, weighing 7 lbs. 4 oz. Speaking with the Chicago Parent, the model narrated how she had her daughter on a military base, revealing:

There was nothing glamorous about Kalyn's birth. A teenage single mom, I had to stay with her in the hospital for nine days because she had jaundice, breathing difficulties, and many other problems.

In 2007, Renée was carrying twins, but sadly lost one of the babies in the 11th week of her pregnancy. She welcomed her daughter, Bailey, with Scott, five weeks premature. The Happy Days alum told the news outlet of their decision not to have more kids:

My wife and I had a rough experience with Bailey, and we decided not to ever go down that road again.

Scott and Renée Baio with their daughter Bailey DeLuca Baio at the Westfield Century City Mall in 2010. Photo: Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Renée Sloan primarily raised Kalyn LaNae' as a single parent

Kalyn's biological dad, Mitchell Robinson, was not in the picture when she was growing up. However, their current relationship remains unknown. Renée raised her daughter, working as a professional swimsuit model and actress.

She is best known as Pamela Anderson's body double in Baywatch. Some of her other stunt and acting credits include Walker, Texas Ranger, Pacific Blue and Silk Stalkings.

Scott Baio became Kalyn's stepfather when she was 18

Renée and Scott met in the 1990s at the Playboy Mansion. They started dating in 2005 and exchanged vows in December 2007.

Kalyn became the actor's stepdaughter and she appeared in his reality series Scott Baio is 45… and Single and Scott Baio is 46… and Pregnant. LaNae' does not have social media and rarely features in her parents' posts.

Bailey was diagnosed with a rare metabolic disorder as a newborn

Bailey was diagnosed with Glutaric Acidemia Type 1 shortly after birth. In a 2008 interview with People, Renée shared how the news took a toll on them, saying:

Scott was a first-time father. He would cry every time he saw a baby. I was in constant fear that my child would die. The diagnosis broke us.

Bailey DeLuca Baio (L). Scott and Renée Baio with daughter Bailey at UCLA in 2008 (R). Photo: @bailey_baio_golf on Instagram, Valerie Macon via Getty Images (modified by author)

Luckily, when Bailey was 10 weeks old, doctors confirmed the diagnosis was a false positive. Baio shared the good news with his X (Twitter) followers, writing:

Our daughter is 100% healthy. She is only a carrier of the GA-1 gene. Her late twin had the disorder.

Following the scare, Renée and Scott launched the Bailey Baio Angel Foundation to provide financial aid to families affected by metabolic disorders.

The celebrity daughter is a competitive golfer

DeLuca's dad introduced her to golf when she was 3.5 years old. She began working with a professional trainer at age 7 and participated in her first competitive tournament at 8.

In 2023, Scott's family relocated from California to Florida so that Bailey could train at the IMG Academy in Bradenton.

Scott and Renée Baio during the 2018 STL Pop Culture Con at St Charles Convention Centre. Photo: Bobby Bank

On 7 May 2025, the Bugsy Malone actor took to X to announce his daughter's admission to Providence College for 2026. His post read:

Proud dad moment. Division 1 in The Big East Conference.

Scott does not want his daughter to venture into show business

Scott told the Chicago Parent that he would not advise Bailey to pursue an acting career. He said:

The film industry has too much downside. It is a great gig, and if you get lucky, it is a fantastic ride. Thankfully, I have been lucky to have a couple of rides. But that is so rare that I do not want my child to be around people like me.

Bailey and Kalyn's mother is a cancer survivor

Renée was diagnosed with early breast cancer and underwent three successful lumpectomies in 2010. In June 2015, Scott announced her meningioma brain tumour diagnosis on Facebook, with a second tumour discovered later.

Bailey DeLuca Baio (L). The collegiate golfer with her father, Scott Baio (R). Photo: @bailey_baio_golf (modified by author)

In 2017, the former model was also diagnosed with cerebral microvascular disease. Speaking with The Blast in 2018, Baio shared his wife's health update, saying:

We do not know if Renée's tumour and this new disease are an aftermath of a brain injury she suffered from a jet ski accident in '92. However, she must get reasonable amounts of sleep and lead a stress-free life because these conditions could cause strokes and dementia.

Neither of Scott Baio's children, Bailey DeLuca Baio and Kalyn LaNae' Sloan, has followed in his acting footsteps. While the latter continues to build a golfing career, the former stays away from the limelight.

