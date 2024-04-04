Discover Jungkook's tattoos and their hidden meanings

Jungkook is a South Korean singer, songwriter and dancer. He is widely recognised for being a member of the K-pop boy band BTS. The prominent singer is hugely into getting inked, and that has captured the attention of both fans and media alike. Explore Jungkook's tattoos and their hidden meanings.

Jungkook wearing a light-coloured tank top (L). The BTS member in a white sleeveless top (R). Photo: @taetaebooo, @bts_jungkook._jeon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Besides being in the limelight as the youngest member of the BTS boy band, Jungkook has had many sparking conversations about the meaning of each tattoo. Even though the singer keeps some tattoo meanings private, some of the inklings offer glimpses of his journey, beliefs and passions.

Jungkook's profile summary

Full name Jeon Jung-kook Popular as Jungkook Gender Male Date of birth 1 September 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Busan, South Korea Current residence Brunnen Cheongdam, Seoul, South Korea Nationality Korean Ethnicity Asian Sexuality Straight Height 5’10’’ (178 centimetres) Weight 145 lbs (66 kilograms) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single University Global Cyber University (GCU) Profession Singer, songwriter, dancer

Jungkook's tattoos

The South Korean singer has over 19 known tattoos. Explore the BTS Jungkook tattoos below and discover their unique meanings.

Jungkook's hand tattoos

The Korean singer has around five hand tattoos. Explore them below and their respective meanings.

1. JK army tattoo

Jungkook's army tattoo. Photo: @bts0fficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jungkook was first seen with this tattoo on his right hand on 19 September 2019. The JK army is Jungkook’s first tattoo. What does the JK Army tattoo mean? The singer revealed that the inking has two meanings: the BTS’ fandom name and another meaning is that it stands for each BTS member, as shown below.

A (V) – Taehyung

RM – Nam Joon (his stage name)

MY– Min Yoon (Suga)

JM– Jimin (adding the J from his ring finger)

J – Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope

The singer has also severally attributed it to his fans as a permanent reminder of the bond between Jungkook and the ARMY (fans) and his gratitude for their support. The BTS star got this inking in Geoje Island, South Korea.

2. Purple heart tattoo

Jungkook's purple heart tattoo. Photo: @bts0fficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Korean dancer has a purple heart tattoo on his right hand that represents his love for his fans. He has also expressed that the inking stands for “I love you,”.

3. 0613 tattoo

Jungkook's 0613 tattoo. Photo: @faktabangtan.id on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The 0613 inking is located in his right hand. The "06" represents the month of June and signifies BTS' debut month, while "13" represents the specific date of their debut, 13 June.

4. BTS logo tattoo

Jungkook's BTS logo tattoo. Photo: @jk.noor.97 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Korean singer also has a BTS logo inked on the right side of his hand. The BTS logo inking is a permanent form of branding that connects him to his identity in a deeply personal way.

5. Birth Flower - Tiger Lilly

Jungkook's birth Flower - Tiger Lilly. Photo: @jungkookjeon.0613 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Korean dancer has a large tiger Lilly flower on his right forearm. It commemorates his birth month, 1 September. Additionally, it is associated with the phrase, "Please love me", written underneath the flower on his arm.

Jungkook’s finger tattoos

Below is an overview of the singer’s finger-inkings and their meanings.

6. The crown tattoo

Jungkook's crown tattoo. Photo: @bts0fficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The crown inking on his right hand’s index finger indicates that his ARMY and his fans are the kings. The Korean singer was first seen with this tattoo on 19 September 2019 at the airport. He got the inking from a tattoo artist from Geoje Island in South Korea.

7. Woozy face emoticon tattoo

Jungkook's woozy face emoticon tattoo. Photo: @bts0fficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The singer has a woozy face emoji on his middle finger. In a video talking about his tattoos he revealed it is his favourite emoji.

8. J tattoo

Jungkook's J tattoo. Photo: @bts0fficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The BTS member has a small "J" tattoo on his left thumb that some believe stands for his name. The "J" also stands for two other BTS members, Jin and J-Hope. Additionally, the "J" on his ring finger adds up to the "M" on his knuckle to spell "JM", which indicates Jimin.

Jungkook’s arm tattoos

Most of the singer’s arm inkings are enormous compared to the others. Below is an overview of Jungkook’s most prominent arm tattoos and their unique meanings.

9. Microphone tattoo

Jungkook's microphone tattoo. Photo: @bangtanmagazine7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The microphone tattoo on the top of his forearm symbolises his love and passion for music. It implies that he was destined to be a singer.

10. Skeleton hand tattoo

Jungkook's skeleton hand tattoo. Photo: @krbts2022 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The skeleton hand tattoo is located on his right arm. It represents willpower and readiness for anything. These inkings can also symbolise rebellion, defiance, or embracing the darker aspects of existence.

11. Life motto and the Nirvana song tattoo

Jungkook's life motto and the Nirvana song tattoo. Photo: @_jungkook.saranghae_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Korean singer also has a quote inked on his right forearm in a crisscross pattern. The Life motto and the Nirvana song tattoo include the lyrics "Rather be dead than cool" and "Make hay while the sun shines", which are from the Stay Away Nirvana song.

12. The eye tattoo - covered with a BTS song

Jungkook's eye tattoo - covered with a BTS song. Photo: @bangtanmagazine7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After receiving mixed reviews, the BTS star had a large eye tattoo on his forearm but covered it with the BTS "Bulletproof" writing tattoo. The original inking meant that he should be aware of his actions because others always watch him. However, many associated it with the Illuminati symbol, which led Jungkook to change it.

13. Three stripes - covered with a snake tattoo

Jungkook's three stripes - covered with a snake tattoo. Photo: @bangtanmagazine7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The K-Pop star previously had three stripes inking on his forearm. It is a symbol of patriotism representing the national flag of Korea, also known as the ‘Taegeuk flag.’ Despite its patriotic significance, the singer faced criticism for this tattoo, leading him to conceal it with a snake design.

14. Clouds tattoo

Jungkook's clouds tattoo. Photo: @BTSpavedthewayh on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jungkook has a tattoo of a dark cloud with lightning bolts. The inking can represent various things, including adversity, unexpected change, or strength.

15. Jungkook’s seven tattoo

Jungkook's seven tattoo. Photo: @hwanggeum_maknae.jjk on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

All BTS members have a tattoo of '7' inked on their bodies. The design symbolises their friendship as they have seven members in the group.

16. Clock tattoo

Jungkook's clock tattoo. Photo: @LeNOShKaa on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The K-pop star has a clock tattoo on his forearm. The inking indicates he was born between 3:23 and 3:25 AM. What makes the clock tattoo unique is the inclusion of a musical note and a microphone intertwined with it, suggesting that the individual was fated to be a performer or perhaps destined to pursue a career as a singer.

Are Jungkook tattoos permanent?

All of the singer’s inkings are real. While addressing netizens' questions and suggestions on Allkpop about removing his inkings, the singer claimed that he has no plans of removing any of his tattoos as they remind him of his past self.

Removing them is painful. I don't like pain. Removing them hurts, and I heard it takes a while. I understand why some people want to get them removed but...really? Because, it's something that I've wanted. That's why they remain. If I remove them, that means I am denying my past self. That past self was also me. So, I don't think removing them is the right thing (for me).

How many tattoos does Jungkook have?

The BTS artist has over nineteen known tattoos. These inkings are more than just random stunning designs; they have unique meanings.

Who has 7 tattoos in BTS?

All BTS members have the number 7 tattooed in various places. For instance, Jin has the number 7 inking on his back, RM near his ankle, Jungkook at the back of his ear, Taehyung on his upper thigh, and J-hope on his calf.

What age did JK get tattoos?

The BTS star had his first tattoo on 19 September 2019 when he was 22.

Jungkook's tattoos offer glimpses of his journey, beliefs and passions. With the overview of Jungkook’s tattoos and their meanings, you can now better understand the intricate narratives and personal significance behind each design.

READ ALSO: Unique forearm tattoos for men to give a statement (meanings explained)

Briefly.co.za published an exciting post about forearm tattoos for men to give a statement. These inkings are personal stories engraved on the canvas of our skin, like chapters in the book of one’s life.

Forearms are one of the most versatile and popular placements for tattoos because you can show the body art off or cover it if necessary. The position is one of the least painful parts of going under the needle. Check out these forearm tattoo ideas for a bold statement piece or a delicate decoration.

Source: Briefly News