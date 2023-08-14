100+ hilarious Rizz jokes and puns to up your dating game

Rizz jokes are the new trend on the popular video app TikTok, and Gen Z can not stop talking about it. These jokes have gathered millions of viewers and users since its inception. But what are these jokes and puns? Why are they popular, and how can they add spice to your dating game?

Rizz is a short word for charisma (cha-rizz-ma) or game. It means the charming ability and skill to seduce and woo a female prospective partner through verbal communication. YouTuber and Twitch streamers Kai Cenat, Silky, and Duke Dennis introduced the new slang. It has expanded to Rizz nicknames, Rizz Dictionary, Unspoken Rizz, and Rizz lines/pick-up lines.

List of Rizz puns

Rizz puns are word plays mixed with the Rizz slang to cause humour and show accomplishment. Most of these words evolve from games and movies. Here are some examples of funny puns to tell your crush.

Rizzard of Oz

Rizzley Bear

First Rizzponder

Degree in Quantum Rizzics

Get a rizztraining order

The Rizzler

Rizz God

oppor-chews-tunities!

My friend asked me for tips on improving their Rizz. I said, "Well, you've got to be a-maize-ing at conversations!"

I told my friend I was going to start a Rizz-themed bakery. They asked, "What's your secret ingredient?" I replied, "Flour power and charm-omile!"

Rizzilicious

13 rizzon why

The Adventures of Rizz and the Laugh Factory

Rizz wanted to become a superhero, but he realized his real power was making people smile with his pun-tastic jokes!

Why did Rizz become a beekeeper? Because he loves to bee funny and spread laughter everywhere he goes!

Rizz Wars: The Pun Awakens

The Batman Rizzes

Avengers: Rizzgame

He's from the State of Rizzouri

Governor of Rizzconsin

Best Rizz jokes

Do you want your crush to say yes to you swiftly? Then these Rizz play-on-words will make your dream come true. Whether you need a clever icebreaker or a witty remark, these jokes will surely spark laughter and make your dating experience unforgettable. Below are some jokes to make someone laugh!

Are you a cop? Because you took my breath away.

You're so fine, and you made me forget my pick-up line.

Didn't we have a class together? I could have sworn we had chemistry.

If Jesus can turn water into wine, I can turn you into mine.

Are you going to kiss me at midnight or just be a butterfly?… You know, pretty to look at but hard to catch.

I should be at the top of your "To do list."

Hey babe, wanna Fortnite and chill..?

If I HAD to rate you on a scale from 1 to 10, I'd give you a 9. That's only because I'm the 1 you're missing.

Math is so confusing. It's always talking about x and y and never you and I.

Dam, you're so hot. I would drop my gold scar for you.

Your teacher screams your name, but I do it better.

If I were a Zombie, I'd eat you first.

Are you the derivative of X? Because you're the one for me!

Have we met? Because you look exactly like my next boyfriend/girlfriend/partner.

She is irre-rizz-tible.

Are you John Cena? Because I've never Cena girl like you before.

Are you the square root of -100? Because you're for sure a 10, but you're too good to be real.

Knock Knock. Who's there? Date. Date Who? Me!

Are you a rebel?? You just stole my heart the moment you walked in!

Knock Knock. Who's there? Emma. Emma Who? Emma hoping I could take you out tonight!

Do you know the difference between history and you? History is the past, and you are my future.

I feel like Yoda only one for me! Star war.

Hey, 30+29 is overused, so can I be your 30-29?

Funny Rizz jokes

Funny Rizz are rib-cracking jokes that can put a smile on your date's face and change your mood to a positive vibe. Here are a few of them!

Rizz couldn't resist making a snowman—his jokes were always flakey and chilly!

Rizz watched a comedy movie and laughed so hard that he almost split his sides!

Rizz tried to quit his job as a shoe salesman. He couldn't sole-ve his problems!

Rizz decided to start a garden, but he only grew puns. Now he has a "pun-k'n patch!"

They say the key to Rizz is confidence, but I prefer unlocking doors with actual keys.

Rizz always knows how to sauté the best dishes. He's a real whisk-taker!

Mah man converted to rizzlam!

What did the charismatic person say to their mirror reflection? Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's got the most Rizz of them all?

Are you a keyboard? Because you're my type.

What's your favourite subject? Quantum Rizzics.

Why did the charmer go to the gaming house? He wanted to test his Rizz and see if he could charm the cards into winning!

How did the smooth talker become a motivational speaker?

Rizz was tired of his monotonous office job and decided to become an improv comedian. Now he enjoys punching up the workplace!

What's the secret to a successful job interview? It's all about bringing your A-game, showcasing your skills, and exuding Rizz from every pore!

What's the Rizz expert's favourite board game? Charismopoly—where they can buy properties.

Are you getting shorter? You seem to be inching closer to my heart.

Are you dandruff? Because I can't get you out of my head no matter how hard I try.

Are you a jack-o-lantern? Because your smile is fire.

Good Rizz jokes

These rib-tickling jokes will leave a lasting impression on your crush, date, or friend. They showcase your gentle charm to change unfavourable situations and win the heart of your date or crush. Check the jokes out!

Creating a New Year's Rizzolution.

Dude, you've earned our rizz-pects!

Why was Rizz so good at fixing things? Because he always had a Rizz-olution in mind!

Why did the confident individual join a debate club? They wanted to showcase their Rizz and sway opinions with their persuasive abilities!

You're pretty, and I think I'm cute. Together we'd be pretty cute.

I got 206 bones in my body, but when I saw you, I got 207.

No pen, no paper, and you still draw my attention.

The Rizz master became a beekeeper because they knew how to create a buzz wherever they went!

I'd put U and I together if I could rearrange the alphabet.

Girl, you look like you don't clap when the plane lands.

All the good pick-up lines are taken, so I'll just take you.

Are you the sun? Cause you just made my day!

I would never play hide and seek with you because someone like you is impossible to find.

If you jingle my bells, you will find more snow than usual.

Not gonna use Google anymore because when I saw you, I knew the search was over.

You are a footballer cause you look like a keeper.

Is it just the Wi-Fi, or am I feeling a connection?

Can I follow you? Cause my mom told me to follow my dreams.

Did it hurt when you fell out of heaven?

Is your name summer? Cause you're hot hot hot!

The only SOLO win I want to have is YOU!

Guess what? You just won the battle royal to my heart.

I think I'm in love with you because you're sweet as pie (Π).

You know what, you're R2 beautiful!

Hey, are you made of grapes? Coz you're fine as a wine!

Do you have a map? Because I just got lost in your eyes.

Rizz jokes names

These are nicknames given to those with unspoken Rizz (people who can easily seduce a female and cause significant social change to work for them). They include names of famous actors, musicians, government personnel, games, movies, and individuals with extraordinary charm. Here are some interesting Rizz name jokes worthy of noting.

Rizzo

Rizzcord Moderator

Rizzzle-Dazzle

Riz-A-Tat

The Rizzinato

My chemical rizzmance

Sonic the Rizzhog

Queen Erizzabeth

Chrizz Brown is my favourite!

Theodore Rizzavelt

Joerizz Stalin

Danny Rizzo

Rule them like Rizzton Churchill

Tom Crizz

Giovanni Rizzo

Osama Rizz Laden

Walt Rizzney

Bobby Rizzo

Borizz Johnson

Adolf Rizzler

Alvin and the Rizzmunks

TikTok is the home of numerous social media slangs, and Rizz is one of them. These Rizz jokes and puns videos and statements will put a smile on your face and, most significantly, give you a hint on how to make your date fall helplessly for you.

