100+ jokes about rain: rib-cracking puns that will change your mood

Rain is often associated with gloomy weather, which limits people from having fun, but without it, all forms of life will be wiped from the planet. Therefore, learning to enjoy it will help you get through the weather as you wait for sunny days. Whether you are a pluviophile or hate rain, the best rain jokes will leave you drenched in a downpour of laughter!

Human beings use humour to relieve stress and manage anxiety which is why top standup comedians usually have sold-out stadiums. However, it is crucial to know when and where to crack jokes to avoid getting in the way of dealing with serious issues. A rainy day is an excellent time to tell or listen to jokes.

Jokes for rainy days

What do you do for rainy day fun? You cannot do outdoor activities, but you can get through the gloomy weather with these great rainy day jokes!

1. Why did the raindrop go to therapy? It had a lot of clouded thoughts!

2. What do you call it when it is raining chickens and ducks? Foul weather!

3. Why don't vampires like rain? It dampens their spirit!

4. Why did the raindrop want to play in the band? Because it had a perfect pitch.

5. How does rain come up with ideas? It brainstorms!

6. Why did the raincloud take up yoga? To find its inner calm and be more zen!

7. Why was the math book sad during the rainstorm? It had too many problems!

8. Knock, knock? Who is there? Cloud! Cloud who? Cloud you believe it is raining again?

9. The rain said to the sun, 'I do not mean to throw shade, but you cannot outshine me!'

10. What did the rain say to the thunder during an argument? Stop trying to steal my thunder!

11. How does a raindrop feel after a long day? Drained.

12. Why did the raindrop take the day off? It was feeling a little under the weather!

13. Why did the cloud become an artist? It wanted to paint with all the colours of the rainbow!

14. Why did the hurricane wear a monocle? It only had one eye!

15. Why do you see cows lying own in the rain? To keep each udder dry!

16. How could the skeleton tell the rain was coming? He could feel it in his bones!

17. What do you call a baby owl stuck in the rain? A moist owlette!

18. What did the storm say when it opened the photo album? Let us take a trip down memory rain!

19. Why did the woman open her purse in the park? She expected to find some change in the weather!

20. Why is the wind more popular than the rain? Because it has a lot of fans.

21. Why do you have to act quickly during a flood? Because it is an emergent-sea.

22. Why do hurricanes move so fast? Because if they moved slowly, we would call them slow-i-canes!

23. What does a spy do when it is raining? He goes undercover!

24. We were supposed to get rain today, but it blew out to the ocean. It was a real mist opportunity!

25. What do you call a parrot with an umbrella on a rainy day? Polly unsaturated!

Rain jokes for adults

Sometimes when you are stuck indoors with your friends due to bad weather, you may run out of things to talk about. To avoid boredom, you can crack these jokes about the rain.

26. I have recently learned a little about the weather bureau. It is an umbrella organization that protects us from all kinds of precipitation.

27. Why did the raindrop bring a towel to the party? In case it wanted to make a splash!

28. Why did the raindrop bring a map to the party? In case it got mist!

29. Why did the umbrella break up with the raincoat? It thought the raincoat was too clingy!

30. How do you describe a rainstorm that would not quit? It is a rainy day-saster!

31. Why did the cloud break up with the rain? It found someone with a better flow!

32. What did one raindrop say to the other during a storm? Let's make it rain!

33. How do you start a lightning party? You just need a few good sparks!

34. What did one raindrop say to the other? I'm falling for you!

35. How does rain flirt? It makes dewy eyes!

36. How does rain pay for things? With liquid assets!

37. What did the rain say to the roof? Hold on to your shingles; it is going to be a wild ride!

38. What did the rain say to the ground? I will fall for you!

39. Why did the raindrop go to the bar? It wanted to drown its sorrows!

40. Why did the raincloud break up with the sunshine? It found out the sunshine was having an affair with a rainbow!

41. How do raindrops flirt? They make it rain with compliments!

42. Why did the raincloud start a fight with the wind? It did not appreciate being blown off!

43. Where do lightning bolts go on dates? Cloud nine!

44. Why do mother kangaroos hate it when it rains? Because the kids have to play inside

45. What do you call it when you cross a classic card game with a hurricane? Bridge over troubled water!

46. Why do you see LBGTQ+ colours in the sky when it rains? Because the sun just came out!

47. I won gold at a weather forecasting event yesterday. I beat the raining champion!

48. What do you call Tatooine rain on a hot day? Lukewarm Skywater!

49. What happens when the temperature drops during torrential rain? The weather goes straight to hail!

50. Why do sailors eat shellfish when it is going to rain? Because it is the clam before the storm.

Rainy day jokes for kids

What do you do when you are stuck with kids inside during the rainy season? You can cheer them up with these rainy weather jokes.

51. What do you call a wet bear? A drizzly bear

52. How does rain tie its shoelaces? In little water knots

53. How do you make a tissue dance in the rain? Put a little boogie in it!

54. What falls but never gets hurt? Rain!

55. What do you call a raindrop with a drum? A thundershower!

56. What do you call a frog that likes to be in the rain? A hoppy camper!

57. Why did the raindrop want to be friends with the snowflake? Because they both had a unique perspective

58. Why did the raindrop wear sunglasses? To keep the light showers out of its eyes!

59. What falls in winter but never gets hurt? Snow!

60. How do you spot a raindrop in a crowd? It's the one that always makes a splash!

61. What do you call a rainstorm with potatoes? A mushed downpour!

62. What is a raindrop's favourite exercise? The puddle jump!

63. What is the king's favourite kind of precipitation? Hail!

64. Why did Iron Man sleep outside when it rained? To get some rust!

65. What does it do before it rains candy? It sprinkles!

66. What goes up whenever rain comes down? An umbrella!

67. Why must you be careful when it is raining cats and dogs outside? Because you might step in a poodle

68. What type of bow cannot be tied? A rain-bow!

69. What is rain's favourite accessory? A rainbow!

70. What is Santa's favourite weather? It is rain, dear!

71. Why does Santa Have a huge umbrella? Because of all the rain, dear!

72. What is grey, stands in a river when it rains and does not get wet? An elephant with an umbrella!

73. Can bees fly when it is raining? Not without their little yellow jackets!

74. Knock, knock? Who is there? Butter! Butter who? Butter bring an umbrella. It looks like it might start raining!

75. Why did the umbrella go to the doctor? It was feeling slightly under the weather!

76. What is a tornado's favourite game? Twister!

77. What do hurricanes most like to order for dessert? Candy cane!

78. How do lightning bolts laugh? They crack up!

79. What did the rainbow say to the pot of gold? You will be the end of me!

80. What do you find at the end of a rainbow? A W!

Rain dad jokes

Dad jokes are known to be corny, but the delivery of the person telling them is what makes them hilarious. Try these dad jokes when stuck inside with your children on a rainy day.

81. What do you call a rainstorm with bad manners? A pour spirit!

82. Why do bees stay in their hives during rainstorms? To avoid being drizzled on!

83. How does a raindrop make decisions? It goes with the flow!

84. What do you get when you cross a snowman and a rainstorm? Wet feet!

85. Why did the raincloud start a band? Because it had great drips and beats

86. What do you call a rainy day that follows two sunny days? Monday!

87. Why did the raindrop win the race? Because it was always making great strides?

88. How does a raindrop get around town? By taking the H2O bus!

89. How does the rain apologize for ruining your plans? It offers a downpour of apologies!

90. What do you call a cloud with an attitude? A thundercloud!

91. Rainy days are perfect for cloud storage! I went for a walk in the rain and came back with a mist-erious feeling!

92. Why did the raindrop take up skydiving? It wanted to experience the ultimate free fall!

93. The raindrop asked the cloud, 'Do you think we will make a great team? We are a perfect storm!'

94. What is a raindrop's favourite pastime? Watching Dancing with the Stars!

95. How do thunderstorms invest their money? In a combination of frozen assets and liquid assets!

96. A young boy asks his dad, 'Why is it raining? Is the sky sad?' His father replies, 'Yes, son, the sky is pretty blue!'

97. What do clouds wear under their pants? Thunderwear!

98. What is the wettest animal on earth? A reindeer!

100. Why shouldn't you fight with a rain cloud? It will storm out on you!

101. Why was the sky not happy on clear days? It had the blues!

102. What is the difference between rain and climate? You cannot rain a tree, but you can climate!

103. Why didn't the light rain hit the target? It just mists!

104. What do you call a weatherman who likes to eat steak? A meat-eater-erologist

105. What did one raindrop say to the other little raindrop? Two is a company, and three is a cloud!

106. Which type of cloud is lazy because it will never get up in the morning? Fog!

107. What did the evaporating raindrop say? I am going to pieces!

108. Why is it really difficult to sneak up on a hurricane? Because they are always turning around

109. What do books wear when it is wet and rainy? Rain quotes!

110. Can you tell the difference between a horse and the weather? One is reined up, and the other rains down!

The above jokes about rain have been told for generations, but they do not cease to be funny. Now you have no excuse to feel gloomy when the weather is terrible!

