Rapper Cassper Nyovest once again proved that he is multi-talented after Musa Khawula shared a viral video of him

The rapper recently showed off more of his hidden talents, which include spinning the decks

Although some of his fans showed their appreciation for Casper's video, many were not impressed

Cassper Nyovest showed off another one of his hidden talents. Apart from rapping, Cassper can also surprisingly deejay.

Cassper Nyovest fans had mixed reactions regarding his new video where he is deejaying alongside DJ Maphorisa. Image: @casspernyovest

Cassper has the time of his life behind the decks with DJ Maphorisa and Pearl Thusi

In a video shared by entertainment commentator Musa Khauwla, Cassper Nyovest is seen deejaying.

He was playing a song titled Kwelinye by Mellow & Sleazy with Tman Xpress.

Netizens have mixed reactions to Cassper's video

@dineonestaSA

"Where can I start my lessons because wow."

@Snazo033

"You guys are now taking us for a ride. He must bring back his pomytail and do the vosho."

@Palesa_OM_

"At this rate, Cassper does everything."

@Icarus_Greek

"He just touched a nob, lol, everyone can do that."

@Trackmann2 said:

"Men used to go to war. Now everyone is a DJ. Everyone."

Tony Forbes thanks Cassper Nyovest for having their back during a very difficult time in their lives

Cassper Nyovest previously got showered with love from Tony Forbes.

The father of slain musician Kiernan 'Jarryd' Forbes thanked Cassper for visiting them as they grieved the rapper. He and AKA had been beefing for the longest time.

"Respect…you came in our darkest moment. Thank you. We remember…away from the cameras. God bless. P.S. When are you signing them papers. I told you I will take you."

An excited fan wrote:

"This family is full of love. All I've been witnessing after aka is nothing but love and no drama. I so wish our black fellas can learn a thing or two. GOD continue watching over this family, but we still want justice for AKA. SA justice system is a joke."

