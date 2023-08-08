Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill has dropped a preview of an upcoming track

Athandwe has hit social media timelines with his fans anticipating its release

Gossip blogger Musa Khawula has also dropped the preview on his timeline, which didn't do so great

Sir Trill has teased his fans with the preview of his new song, 'Athandwe', on Instagram, receiving positive reviews. Images: @sirtrill_sa, @darklight_dbn

Source: Instagram

Singer Sir Trill has released a preview of his newest track to his online followers, asking them when he should drop the single.

Sir Trill previews Athandwe on Instagram

The Amapiano vocalist took to his Instagram timeline a preview of his new music that he hashtagged as Athandwe. He asked his online fans to suggest a date for its release. This is how he captioned the post:

"When do yall want this one? @soamattrix Let's give it ti them bro? #athandwe"

Listen to the preview below:

Instagrammers respond to Athandwe

His fans were thrilled to hear the new song, calling that he should release it soon:

buhled25 said:

"Soon as yesterday!"

@nawe_umuhle suggested:

"Friday baba drop."

@real_j.a.m_ joked:

"Just drop music majita. Eish niyahlupha man."

@nemaoranieric confessed:

"You will kill me with your music."

@iam__royalqueen asked:

"Wednesday, grace our Women’s Day please boo."

Musa Khawula posts Athandwe on his Twitter

Gossip commentator Musa Khawula reposted Trill's video on his Twitter account, which gained even more traction.

Click to see the video:

Twitter reacts to Athandwe

Meanwhile, Twitter users were not so kind to the vocalist, calling him vain. Here are some of the comments:

@advintagesa had noticed:

"Ey this bro is going through a lot, you can see it in this video!

@GaoMoroe said:

"He's off beat."

@LwandleEL was not sold:

"When he's in love with his looks."

@Icarus_Greek needed clarity:

"Kanti he was not quitting music but he was quitting Twitter? Une drama lo."

