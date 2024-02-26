Thursday feels like an in-between child, not everyone’s favourite, Friday and not the bane of most people’s existence, Monday. Even though it peaks in the middle of the week, it is a gentle reminder of the exciting weekend ahead. As you juggle balancing the weekend mood setting in and winding up on the week’s tasks, these top 150 inspiring Thursday quotes are the fuel you need to keep pushing.

Top 150 Inspiring Thursday quotes to keep you going. Photo: pexels.com, Angello (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Waking up to a gentle affirmation that you are doing the right thing or randomly reading one in the day is the motivation needed to tackle the day. Some of these inspiring Thursday quotes are a culmination of moving words from your favourite philosophers, a guarantee that they are more weighted than they may sound. Harness the magic in these phrases as you tackle your day!

What is a positive quote for Thursday?

Even though these quotes might sound simple, their profoundness can be felt if you relate to them. As a result, we have compartmentalised them to suit different situations throughout your day. If you have been scouring the internet for affirmations to keep you motivated throughout the day, these quotes are the way to go.

Thursday morning quotes

Start your day by programming your mind to believe you are equipped to tackle what lies ahead is the way to go. Unlock your potential for a fruitful life by reciting these Thursday morning quotes as affirmations:

“Good morning! Have a blessed Thursday.” Unknown “Gratitude is the best way to start the day.” Unknown “Thursday should start with a teabag of fun.” Anthony T. Hincks “Good morning! Have a Thursday full of love and peace.” Unknown “Thursday, I forecast as mostly sunny. It is a much-needed break.” John Farley “Good morning, Thursday! Think positive and positive things will start happening.” Unknown “Good morning and happy Thursday! The day is what you make it, so why not make it great?” Unknown “Good morning, Thursday! Always find time for the things that make you feel happy to be alive.” Unknown “Start your Thursday with an attitude of optimism. It is going to be an awesome and blessed day.” Unknown “You might transform your entire Thursday with just one optimistic thought in the morning.” Unknown “Good morning, Thursday! May your day be filled with good thoughts, smiles, and great achievements.” Unknown “Do not count the days; make the days count. Use this Thursday to make an impact.” Muhammad Ali “Thursday is a test. It tells you how focused and committed you are to your goals.” Unknown “Thursday is a reminder that the weekend is within reach. Stay focused and finish strong!” Unknown “The difference between who you are and who you want to be is what you do on Thursday.” Unknown

Thursday morning quotes. Photo: pexels.com, Irina Iriser (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Playful Thursday quotes

If you are slowly easing into the affirmations bandwagon, these playful Thursday quotes factor in your sense of humour. They subtly hold the key to unlocking your full potential.

“Thursday has its peculiar way. Of saying, “Hey.” Harry Nilsson “This must be Thursday. I never could get the hang of Thursdays.” Douglas Adams “I feel a very unusual sensation – if it is not indigestion, I think it must be gratitude.” Benjamin Disraeli “Life is made out of Thursday afternoons. You just keep having them one after the other and let everything else take care of itself.” Tim Tharp “Thursday, I forecast as mostly sunny. It is a much-needed break.” John Farley “Thursday is the future that I have been waiting to experience.” Anthony T. Hincks “Do not wait for Friday to be happy. Find joy and gratitude every Thursday.” Unknown “When you feel like giving up, remember that success may be just one Thursday away.” Unknown “Thursday is a gift. Unwrap it with enthusiasm and determination.” Unknown “Sometimes, all you need is a little Thursday magic to turn things around.” Unknown “Thursdays are like diamonds; they might not be as popular as Fridays, but they are just as precious.” Unknown “Your purpose is waiting for you to chase it, even on a Thursday.” Unknown “Do not underestimate the power of a Thursday filled with purpose and passion.” Unknown “Success is not defined by the day of the week but by your willingness to work hard, even on Thursdays.” Unknown “On Thursdays, I wish I could Ctrl+Z this week and start again.” Unknown

Funny and playful Thursday quotes. Photo: pexels.com, Pok Rie (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is a positive quote for Thursday?

Spread positivity by embracing the wisdom in these positive Thursday quotes. They guarantee to foster enthusiasm and fuel your courage.

“Thursday is not the day to slack off. Keep moving forward and stay committed to your goals.” Unknown “You have the power to turn any Thursday into a masterpiece.” Unknown “Thursday is not a burden. It is an opportunity to prove what you are capable of.” Unknown “Do not let the Thursday blues get to you. Embrace the challenges and grow stronger.” Unknown “When you feel like quitting, remember why you started. Let that drive you this Thursday.” Unknown “You do not need permission to be great. Show the world your brilliance this Thursday.” Unknown “Challenges are what make life interesting. Embrace them this Thursday.” Joshua J. Marine “Thursday is not just another day; it is a chance to be better than you were yesterday.” Unknown “On Thursdays, we grow stronger, wiser, and closer to achieving our dreams.” Unknown “Thursday is not just another day; it is a chance to be better than you were yesterday.” Unknown “Success is not an accident. It results from hard work, perseverance, and a little Thursday motivation.” Unknown “Your mind is a powerful tool. Fill it with positive thoughts this Thursday.” Unknown “Thursday is a reminder that there is always something to look forward to, no matter how tough the week has been.” Unknown “Thursday mornings are for clarity and setting intentions for a successful day ahead.” Unknown “You cannot change the past but can shape a better future starting this Thursday.” Unknown

Positive quotes for Thursday. Photo: pexels.com, Susanne Jutzeler, (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Short Thursday quotes

Solidify your purpose and fulfilment by reciting these short Thursday quotes throughout the day.

“Do not be busy. Be productive.” Unknown “Thursday is not the day to slow down but to push harder and break barriers.” Unknown “Every day is a new opportunity. Take Thursday by the horns and make it your own.” Unknown “Success is not built on luck. It is built on hard work and determination. Keep pushing forward, even on Thursdays!” Unknown “It is Thursday. Do not wait for the perfect moment. Take the moment and make it perfect.” Unknown “Do not wait for Friday to be happy. Find joy and gratitude every Thursday.” Unknown “The best way to predict the future is to create it. Start shaping your future this Thursday.” Peter Drucker “Your attitude determines how far you will go. Stay positive and conquer this Thursday!” Unknown “When we focus on our gratitude, the tide of disappointment goes out, and the tide of love rushes in.” Kristin Armstrong “Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow.” Melody Beattie “Gratitude is the fairest blossom which springs from the soul.” Henry Ward Beecher “Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough and more.” Melody Beattie “Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues but the parent of all others.” Marcus Tullius Cicero “Your time is limited; do not waste it living someone else’s life.” Steve Jobs “You do not have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.” Zig Ziglar

Short and funny Thursday quotes. Photo: pexels.com, Karolina Grabowska (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thursday motivational quotes for work

Embrace these Thursday motivational quotes as your inspiration for the rest of the week. Let them propel you towards curating the life of your dreams.

"Complain and remain. Praise and be raised." Joyce Meyer "Opportunities do not just happen; you create them." Chris Grosser "This is what you make it, so why not make it great." Unknown "The struggle ends when the gratitude begins." Neale Donald Walsch "You will not have this Thursday again, so make it good." Unknown "Each day is a new beginning, so take full advantage of this Thursday." Unknown "Do something today that your future self will thank you for." Sean Patrick Flanery "Thursday is the future that I have been waiting to experience." Anthony T. Hincks "Use Thursday to take the time to eliminate time wasters." Byron Pulsifer "Happy Thursday! Greet your problems and decisions with peace and calm." Tracey Edmonds "If you ever think about giving up, remember why you held on for so long." Hayley William "It is Thursday. Do not wait. The time will never be just right. Get up and get it done!" Unknown "Thursday! Be thankful for what you are now, and keep fighting for what you want to be tomorrow." Unknown Thursday is full of tenderness and kindness. So have a good day, and share it with those around you." Anthony T. Hincks "The hardest arithmetic to master is that which enables us to count our blessings." Eric Hoffer

Thursday motivational quotes for work. Photo: pexels.com, Lisa Fotios (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thursday inspirational quotes

Drawing inspiration from the world's greatest philosophers quickly sets you in the mood for success. Tune your mind to embrace winning and going ham on chasing your goals by going through these inspirational quotes.

“Be present in all things and be thankful for all things.” Maya Angelou “The struggle ends when the gratitude begins.” Neale Donald Walsch “When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed.” Maya Angelou “Each day is a new beginning, so take full advantage of this Thursday.” Unknown “What we fear of doing most is usually what we most need to do.” Ralph Waldo Emerson “Do something today that your future self will thank you for.” Sean Patrick Flanery “Thursday is one of the days of the week that I strive to maintain a positive outlook.” Byron Pulsifer “Though I am grateful for the blessings of wealth, it has not changed who I am. My feet are still on the ground. I am just wearing better shoes.” Oprah Winfrey “Be thankful for what you have; you will have more. If you concentrate on what you do not have, you will never have enough.” Oprah Winfrey “If the only prayer you ever say is ‘thank you,’ that would suffice.” Meister Eckhart “To carry a positive action, we must develop here a positive vision.” Dalai Lama “You cannot do a kindness too soon because you never know how soon it will be too late.” Ralph Waldo Emerson “Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.” Voltaire “When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.” Willie Nelson “The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard but must be felt with the heart.” Helen Keller

Inspirational Thursday quotes. Photo: pexels.com, Valeriia Miller (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is a famous thankful Thursday quote?

A grateful heart is a magnet for blessings and all the good things life has to offer. If you wish to give meaning to this phrase, these thankful Thursday inspirational quotes are perfect for setting the mood for your day.

"Thankful. Grateful. Blessed." Unknown "All that we behold is full of blessings." William Wordsworth "Gratitude is an opener of locked-up blessings." Marianne Williamson "It is Thursday; I am breathing. I am alive, and I am blessed. God is good." Unknown "The essence of all beautiful art, all great art, is gratitude." Friedrich Nietzsche "There is not a more pleasing exercise of the mind than gratitude." Joseph Addison "The person who can bring the spirit of laughter into a room is indeed blessed." Bennett Cerf "It is Thankful Thursday! Count your blessings so you will lose count of your problems." Unknown "The best way to enjoy this Thursday is to be happy for whatever you have right now." Unknown "If you want to turn your life around, try thankfulness. It will change your life mightily." Gerald Good "A thankful heart is a happy heart. Being thankful for what you have is a good place to start." Unknown "Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow." Melody Beattie "When you think about what you want in the future, do not forget to be thankful for what you have this Thursday." Unknown "Though I am grateful for the blessings of wealth, it has not changed who I am. My feet are still on the ground. I am just wearing better shoes." Oprah Winfrey "Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues but the parent of all others." Marcus Tullius Cicero

Thankful Thursday quotes. Photo: pexels.com, Angello (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Positive, funny Thursday quotes

As you immerse yourself into grinding to make ends meet, do not forget to sneak in a moment of laughter. Share light moments with your friends and colleagues through these short and funny Thursday quotes.

“Happy Thirsty Thursday!” Unknown “Gratitude is the wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk!” Rumi “Thursday is the most dangerous day of the week.” Marty Stern “Today, I am thankful that tomorrow is Friday!” Unknown “Some people call it Thursday; I like to call it Friday Eve. Happy Thursday!” Unknown “I wish you a tolerable Thursday. That is all any of us can hope for.” April Winchell “I am thankful for laughter, except when milk comes out of my nose.” Woody Allen “Imagine if every Thursday your shoes exploded if you tied them the usual way.” Jef Raskin “It could be Monday, and I’d have on underwear saying Thursday. I just did not care.” Sue Monk Kidd “It is Thursday, and it really feels like a Thursday. Sometimes things just work out.” Demetri Martin “I feel a very unusual sensation; if it is not indigestion, I think it must be gratitude.” Benjamin Disraeli “Dear Thursday, are you sure you’re not Friday? Because I could go for it being Friday today!” Unknown “If you cannot be content with what you have received, be thankful for what you have escaped.” Unknown “We usually have margaritas on Thursdays, but since it is Tuesday, I will make an exception.” Chelsea Handler “Thursdays are the reason why coffee was invented. Period.” Unknown

Positive funny Thursday quotes. Photo: pexels.com, Elina Sazonova (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thursday quotes for work

As you juggle the pressure of getting things done before the week's close, recite these Thursday motivational quotes for work to maintain the momentum needed.

“Dreams do not work unless you do.” John C. Maxwell “Focus on being productive instead of busy.” Tim Ferriss “You miss 100% of the shots you do not take.” Wayne Gretzky “Opportunities do not happen. You create them.” Chris Grosser “Success is not in what you have, but who you are.” Bo Bennett “Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value.” Albert Einstein “Do not watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going.” Sam Levenson “Do not be afraid to give up the good to go for the great.” John D. Rockefeller “Positive thinking is not pretending everything is good; it is seeing the good in everything.” Unknown “The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.” Vidal Sassoon “The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra.” Jimmy Johnson “Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.” Winston S. Churchill “The harder you work for something, the greater you will feel when you achieve it.” Anonymous “Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.” Christian D. Larson “Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.” Albert Schweitzer

Thursday quotes for work. Photo: pexels.com, Javier Gonzalez (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thursday blessings quotes

Exercise your faith by going through these blessings in place of happy Thursday quotes as you gear yourself to tackle the activities for the day.

“Thursday is a canvas awaiting your masterpiece of blessings.” “May this Thursday bring healing to your mind, body, and soul.” “May Thursday’s blessings bring harmony and balance to your life.” “As Thursday unfolds, may it reveal the hidden blessings in every moment.” “May Thursday’s blessings pave the way for a brighter and more fulfilling future.” “May this Thursday be filled with boundless joy, opportunities, and blessings.” “Thursday’s blessings are a reminder of the countless possibilities that lie ahead.” “Let gratitude fill your heart this Thursday as you count the blessings in your life.” “On this Thursday, may you be a beacon of kindness and inspiration to others.” “May this Thursday’s blessings overflow and touch the lives of those around you.” “Thursday’s blessings are a gentle reminder that you are worthy of love and abundance.” “Let the blessings of Thursday fuel your determination and drive to achieve greatness.” “May every step you take this Thursday lead you closer to your dreams and aspirations.” “May every Thursday be a chance to leave behind the past and embrace a new beginning.” “As you wake up this Thursday, may you be filled with hope and enthusiasm for the day ahead?”

Thursday is not an ordinary day. It is an opportunity to tick items off the to-do list and be excited about the weekend. These inspiring Thursday quotes are the fuel to keep a positive mind as you tackle the day.

READ ALSO: Gym quotes for unstoppable motivation and dedication

Briefly.co.za compiled gym quotes for unstoppable motivation and dedication. If fitness is top of your priorities this year, these quotes motivate you to keep pushing and showing up, even when results are not visible.

If you have been grappling with the motivation needed to go to the gym, a motivational gym quote might be the fuel you need to get into your workout gear and show up. The best part about them is they are words from your favourite philosophers and sportspeople.

Source: Briefly News