110 Gym quotes for unstoppable motivation and dedication

The beginning of the year thrusts most people into setting goals, and fitness is one of the most common focus areas. Hitting the gym comes with lucrative physical and mental benefits. However, consistency is the one factor most people grapple with; hence, these gym quotes for unstoppable motivation are the fuel you need on lazy days.

The best gym quotes for unstoppable motivation and dedication. Photo: pixabay.com, @AberroCreative (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sometimes, you only need the extra motivation and push to get into your workout gear and hit the gym. This list compiles gym quotes from your favourite philosophers and sportsmen who have conquered their mental limits to show up.

What is a good gym quote?

Achieving the gains and targets you wish for demands discipline and consistency. Some workout sessions can be brutal to the body; hence, you might require the extra push to continuously show up even when you do not have the will to. As such, these gym quotes will come in handy in providing you with the motivation needed.

What are physical fitness quotes?

Are you the kind of person influenced to join the gym to attain a specific body size and cannot see the results yet? If so, these workout quotes are a reminder that Rome was not built in a day. They are also the motivation you need, especially if you are tempted to quit.

“The real workout starts when you want to stop.” Ronnie Coleman “You are going to have to let it hurt. The harder you work, the better you will look. Your appearance is not parallel to how heavy you lift; it is parallel to how hard you work.” Joe Manganiello “The resistance that you fight physically in the gym and the resistance that you fight in life can only build a strong character.” Arnold Schwarzenegger “I do not count my sit-ups. I only start counting when it starts hurting because they are the only ones that count.” Muhammad Ali “Think of your workouts as important meetings you schedule with yourself. Bosses do not cancel” Unknown “The last three or four reps is what makes the muscle grow. This area of pain divides a champion from someone who is not a champion.” Arnold Schwarzenegger “Workout till you feel that pain and soreness in muscles. This one is good pain. No pain, no gain.” Invajy “Exercise should be regarded as tribute to the heart” Gene Tunney “Confidence comes from discipline and training.” Robert Kiyosaki “Physical fitness can neither be achieved by wishful thinking nor outright purchase.” Joseph Pilates

Physical fitness quotes for hitting the gym. Photo: pixabay.com, @teamsmashgame (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How do you motivate working out?

Some workout sessions test your mental fortitude; hence, you might be tempted to quit midway. Reciting gym motivational quotes might be the only way to get yourself to finish the routine. These are the motivational gym quotes to remind yourself to keep up the faith.

“If you fail to prepare, you are prepared to fail.” Mark Spitz “I hated every minute of training, but I said, ‘Do not quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.” Muhammad Ali “Do not be afraid of failure. This is the way to succeed.” LeBron James “A champion is someone who gets up when they cannot.” Jack Dempsey “If you do not find the time, if you do not do the work, you do not get the results.” Arnold Schwarzenegger “Great works are performed, not by strength but perseverance.” Samuel Johnson “The only bad workout is the one that did not happen.” Unknown “Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going.” Jim Ryun “Push harder than yesterday if you want a different tomorrow.” Vincent Williams Sr. “Dead last finish is greater than did not finish, which trumps did not start.” Unknown

What do you say in a gym post?

Are you on social media and want to influence your followers to consider hitting the gym? How about sharing snippets of your workout sessions and these inspirational words as captions?

“Once you learn to quit, it becomes a habit.” Vince Lombardi “It is hard to beat a person who never gives up.” Babe Ruth “The body achieves what the mind believes.” Napoleon Hill “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will” Mahatma Gandhi “The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.” Ralph Waldo Emerson “When I feel tired, I think about how great I will feel once I finally reach my goal.” Michael Phelps “The hard days are the best because that is when champions are made, so if you push through, you can push through anything.” Dana Vollmer “Every champion was once a contender who refused to give up.” Rock Balboa “The difference between try and triumph is a little ‘oomph’.” Marvin Phillips “You can either suffer the pain of discipline or the pain of regret.” Jim Rohn

Quotes for gym posts on social media. Photo: pixabay.com, @AberroCreative (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Short fitness quotes

How about memorising a short fitness quote as an affirmation? They are the best to recite when you get to your wits end during the tough workouts.

“If it does not challenge you, it does not change you.” Fred DeVito “Action is the foundational key to all success.” Pablo Picasso “The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” Mark Twain “Do not dream of winning. Train for it!” Mo Farah “You did not wake up today to be mediocre.” Robin Arzon “Take care of your body. It is the only place you have to live.” Jim Rohn “Once you exercise regularly, the hardest thing is to stop it.” Erin Gray “Continuous improvement is better than delayed perfection.” Mark Twain “You miss one hundred per cent of the shots you do not take.” Wayne Gretzky “What hurts today makes you stronger tomorrow” Jay Cutler

Powerful motivational quotes

Conquering the mind does not have to be physical only. You can also challenge your mental fortitude by memorising phrases from philosophers and great men who beat the odds.

“All progress takes place outside the comfort zone.” Michael John Bobak “Do something today that your future self will thank you for.” Sean Patrick Flanery “I have failed repeatedly, which is why I succeed.” Michael Jordan “Success is usually the culmination of controlling failure.” Sylvester Stallone “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence then is not an act but a habit.” Aristotle “The harder you work and the more prepared you are for something, you will be able to persevere through anything.” Carli Lloyd “You must expect things of yourself before you can do them.” Michael Jordan “We can push ourselves further. We always have more to give.” Simone Biles “Enduring means accepting. Accepting things as they are and not as you wish them to be, and then looking ahead, not behind.” Rafael Nadal “The difference between the impossible and the possible lies in a person’s determination.” Tommy Lasorda

Powerful gym motivational quotes for unstoppable dedication. Photo: pixabay.com, @katetrysh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Exercise quotes

Completing a workout session is no small feat. Sometimes, you need a few exercise quotes to keep pushing when the odds are stacked against you.

“Exercise should be regarded as a tribute to the heart.” Gene Tunney “If you are not pissed off for greatness, that just means you are okay with being mediocre.” Ray Lewis “Most people give you right before the big break comes; do not let that person be you.” Michael Boyle “Your health account and bank account are the same thing. The more you put in, the more you can take out. Exercise is king, and nutrition is queen. Together, you have a kingdom.” Jack LaLanne “Fitness is not about being better than someone else. It is about being better than you used to be.“ Khloe Kardashian “Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses.” Kobe Bryant “Your mind will quit a thousand times before your body will.” Reginald Red “Set your goals high, and do not stop until you get there.” Bo Jackson “Keep listening to your body. It will tell you when something is not okay.” Emily Infeld “You shall gain but pay with sweat, blood, and vomit.” Pavel Tsatsouline

Encouragement gym quotes

Encouragement quotes are food for anyone's mental well-being. These are the options to consider should you need mental nourishment.

“Most people fail, not because of lack of desire, but because of lack of commitment.” Vince Lombardi “Believe in yourself. Even if you do not, just pretend that you do, and at some point, you will.” Venus Williams “If something stands between you and your success, move it. Never be denied.” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson “You have to think about it before you can do it. The mind is what makes it all possible.” Kai Greene “If you want something you have never had, you must be willing to do something you have never done.” Thomas Jefferson “If you want to be the best, you have to do things other people are unwilling to do.” Michael Phelps “When you have a clear vision of your goal, it is easier to take the first step toward it.” LL Cool J “You should never stay at the same level. Always push yourself to the next.” Martinelli Dimzon “You dream. You plan. You reach. There will be obstacles. There will be doubters. There will be mistakes. But with hard work, belief, confidence and trust in yourself and those around you, there are no limits.” Michael Phelps “No matter how many mistakes you make or how slow you progress, you are still way ahead of everyone who is not trying.” Tony Robbins

Encouragement gym quotes for unbeatable motivation. Photo: pixabay.com, @12019 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Inspirational gym quotes

Are you giving up on hitting the gym and need the extra push to show up? How about memorising any of these inspirational quotes?

“Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment.” Jim Rohn “Keep working even when no one is watching.” Alex Morgan “Always make a total effort, even when the odds are against you.” Arnold Palmer “Whether you think you can or you think you cannot. You are right.” Henry Ford “Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.” Winston Churchill “The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.” Vidal Sassoon “I have grown most not from victories but setbacks. If winning is God’s reward, then losing is how he teaches us.” Serena Williams “All our dreams can come true if we dare to pursue them.” Walt Disney “Get ready, be prepared. So when opportunities finally show themselves, you can own them.” Hannah Gabriels “If you take time to realise what your dream is and what you want in life — no matter what it is, whether it is sports or in other fields — you have to realise that there is always work to do, and you want to be the hardest working person in whatever you do, and you put yourself in a position to be successful. And you have to have a passion for what you do.” Stephen Curry

Famous gym quotes

These famous fitness quotes could easily form part of your daily conversation and help rewire your brain towards consistently tackling the arduous task of going to the gym.

“The groundwork for all happiness is good health.” Leigh Huntfs “Get comfortable with being uncomfortable!” Jillian Michaels “A year from now, you may wish you had started today.” Karen Lamb “If you do not believe in yourself, no one will do it for you” Kobe Bryant “Time, effort, sacrifice, and sweat. How will you pay for your goals?” Usain Bolt “Put all excuses aside and remember this: You are capable.” Zig Ziglar “Our bodies are gardens; our wills are our gardeners.” William Shakespeare “A goal is an awesome way to force growth on yourself.” Deena Kastor “You have to push past your perceived limits, push past that point you thought was as far as you can go.” Drew Brees “Be Humble. Be Hungry. And always be the hardest worker in the room.” Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Famous gym quotes to motivate you to keep going. Photo: ixabay.com, @stevepb (modified y author)

Source: UGC

Gym quotes for Instagram

If you intend to implore your followers on Instagram to consider working out, these are the quotes to affirm your message.

“Making excuses burns zero calories per hour.” Unknown “Pain is temporary. Quitting lasts forever.” Lance Armstrong “It is supposed to be hard. If it were not hard, everyone would do it. The hard is what makes it great.” Tom Hanks “The clock is ticking. Are you becoming the person you want to be?” Greg Plitt “Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.” Michael Jordan “The successful warrior is the average man, with laser-like focus.” Bruce Lee “He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.” Muhammad Ali “Success usually comes to those too busy to look for it.” Henry David Thoreau “Physical fitness is one of the most important keys to a healthy body; it is the basis of dynamic and creative intellectual activity.” John F. Kennedy “The purpose of training is to tighten the slack, toughen the body, and polish the spirit.” Morihei Ueshiba

Unique gym quotes for Instagram. Photo: pixabay.com, @StockSnap (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gym quotes about pain

While recovering from muscle aches and pain, you might be tempted to cancel your attendance. These quotes will quickly shift your attitude should you find yourself at a crossroads.

“Run when you can, walk if you have to, crawl if you must; just never give up.” Dean Karnazes “ We must embrace pain and burn it as fuel for our journey.” Kenji Miyazawa “ Endurance is the struggle to continue against a mounting desire to stop.” Alex Hutchinson “Run often. Run long. But never outrun your joy of running.” Julie Isphordin “The pain of running relieves the pain of living.” Jacqueline Simon Gunn “When I go to the Boston Marathon now, I have wet shoulders – women fall into my arms crying. They are weeping for joy because running has changed their lives. They feel they can do anything.” Kathrine Switzer “The harder the battle, the sweeter the victory.” Les Brown “If you train your mind for running, everything else will be easy.” Amby Burfoot “Being defeated is often a temporary condition. Giving up is what makes it permanent.” Marilyn vos Savant “Someday, you will not be able to do this. Today is not that day.” Unknown

Working out entails pushing the boundaries and leaving your comfort zone. Therefore, you will need gym quotes to overcome the pain, discomfort and antagonistic attitude that will likely creep in. This list provides gym quotes to motivate you to tackle your day's workout session with a better mindset.

READ ALSO: Inspiring progress quotes to keep you moving forward

Briefly compiled a list of inspiring progress quotes to keep you moving forward. If you face life's challenges and would like to pace yourself to deal with the challenges, these inspiring quotes will come in handy.

This list is a library of quotes from your favourite philosophers. They are easy to memorise, especially when you badly need them. How about checking them out?

Source: Briefly News