With technology ever-evolving, most companies' efficiency and convenience have become a priority, and television network services are no different. Many of our apps somehow seem to link with one another, and our cellphones have become the epitome of convenient communication in 2022. So, does DStv has a WhatsApp number? What can users expect from this service? What is the DStv contact number in South Africa? Briefly.co.za has all the answers and more!

How can I chat with DStv on WhatsApp? With two simple steps, you can troubleshoot problems, update subscription packages, manage your account and more; read on with Briefly.co.za for all the details.

DStv contact details in South Africa

DStv contact number for WhatsApp : 060 060 3788

060 060 3788 DStv self service WhatsApp number: 083 900 3788

083 900 3788 DStv helpline number: 011 289 2222

011 289 2222 Website : www.dstv.com

: www.dstv.com e-mail: help@dstv.com

How can I chat with DStv?

For your convenience, you will be able to contact your favourite television network service via WhatsApp. Begin by saving the number 060 060 3788 in your contacts, open the application, and start typing.

If you need to speak to someone in customer care, a DStv live chat is available to users. Firstly, log onto the website, and there will be a "live chat" icon on the right-hand side at the end of the page. During the ongoing national lockdown in 2022, this service is accessible Monday through Sunday from 7:00 am to 23:00 am.

How do I contact DStv customer service?

The customer service facility is open for calls from 8 am to 11 pm daily, including public holidays, on 011 289 2222.

What is the DStv self-service number? You can phone 083 900 3788 to connect with an automated service or customer care representative. You can also dial *120*68584# for details about your account.

Alternatively, you could send an e-mail to: selfservice.dstv.com.

MultiChoice Head Office - Johannesburg

The official MultiChoice head office is located in MultiChoice City at 144 Bram Fischer Drive in Ferndale, Randburg.

Contact: +27 11 289 3000

MultiChoice Durban Office

KwaZulu Natal homes their Multichoice office in the Sky Towers at 275 Anton Lembede Street in Durban Central.

Contact: +27 11 289 3000

MultiChoice Cape Town Office

The Western Cape MultiChoice main branch is situated within N1 City in the mother city. Their offices are open from 8 am to 5 pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 9 am to 2 pm on Sundays.

Contact: 021 508 2600

How to pay DStv using WhatsApp

Users can also use this new service to check your balance, settle outstanding accounts or change subscription packages. Ensure that you have access to your Smartcard number before attempting to make any transactions on your account.

It is also still possible to settle your account using your banking app, as FNB, Capitec, ABSA, Standard Bank, and others have a feature that will connect to your broadcasting service account.

Available packages

Easy View : R29/month with 36+ TV channels

: R29/month with 36+ TV channels Access : R110/month with 67+ channels

: R110/month with 67+ channels Family : R279/month with 93+ channels

: R279/month with 93+ channels Compact : R399/month with 127+ channels

Communication is key, and users now have a multitude of options to contact their favourite satellite television broadcasting service. You can make contact via the new DStv WhatsApp number for South Africa, live chat, or e-mail. The choice is yours! Can it get more convenient than that?

