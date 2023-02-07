Ekurhuleni login and registration process: All about how to use E-Siyakhokha

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality has designed an online system that enables its users to access the city’s services anywhere, and with ease. Some of the services that are accessible entail making and receiving payments, and obtaining a full history of payment transactions. This read unveils the Ekurhuleni login and registration process, including the benefits of having this account.

Any resident of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality knows that it is a plus to have an Ekurhuleni account. It is on this platform that residents get to enjoy the city’s services, such as lodging complaints and making Ekurhuleni account queries. However, how can I get my Ekurhuleni account? Here is what you should do to get one and the steps you should take for successful Ekurhuleni login and registration.

What is Siyakhokha?

It is an online system designed by the City of Ekurhuleni to make it faster and easier to interact with the city. It is open for registration to any company, homeowner, property managing agent, and tenant within the city. Some of the benefits include:

Easily receiving payments

Making payments anytime and anywhere

Checking your account history at any time

Dodging long queues to access any Siyakhokha online services

Reduced carbon footprint

Saved time and money

How to use the E-Siyakhokha portal?

There are several things you can do after you complete the Siyakhokha account login process. For example, you can view your municipal statements, make payments, or log a complaint.

1. Access the Siyakhokha Website

2. Register and complete the Registration Form

3. Activate your profile via SMS Activation Code or Email link

4. Login to the Siyakhokha Ekurhuleni Portal

5. Update your Profile Details

6. Link your Municipal Accounts

7. Add your Banking Details

8. View your Municipal Statements

9. Make Payment for your Municipal Account (Recurring Debit Order/ Once-Off Payment/ Masterpass)

10. View Payment History/Status

11. View Consumption (Water/ Electricity)

12. Log a Complaints/ Compliments

How do I open an Ekurhuleni municipal account?

You will have to log in to the city’s website and click register. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you complete the registration process:

1. Log on to the Siyakhokha Website and click Register.

2. Complete the Registration Form and Submit. In this form, you will be asked to provide details such as the following:

First name

Last name

RSA ID number (must be a valid RSA ID number)

Username (should be a unique name that helps you log in to Siyakhokha)

Password

Mobile number

Email address

Please note that all fields marked with a red asterisks must be filled.

How do I access my Ekurhuleni account online?

You can only access it when your registration process goes through. Once you have filled the form and accepted the terms and conditions, click on I am not a robot (captcha). You will receive a verification SMS or email to activate and complete your Siyakhokha login and registration process.

1. Use your username and password to log on to the portal.

2. Update your profile and click save. The Click here to update profile link will re-direct you to the Manage Profile page, where your profile can be edited.

3. Click on Link Municipal Account and then submit.

How to link your municipal account?

By now you will have found the option of Link Municipal Account. Take these steps once you find this option:

1. Click this option

2. Click Associated if your account is linked to your ID number.

3. Click Unassociated if your account is not linked to ID number or not listed (Make sure you verify after entering the account number)

4. Select Notification Type

5. Click Submit

Linking the municipal account is the only way you will be able to view and pay bills, as it makes the status of your account active.

How do I pay my Ekurhuleni municipal account?

The City of Ekurhuleni banned the use of third payment option services like Easy Pay as of 30 November 2022. Many users who were not aware flooded online with searches such as “How do I pay my Ekurhuleni municipality online?” Customers who wish to pay their municipal accounts at retail stores now use new third party payment options such as:

Pay at (using prefix 11544 and the municipal account number)

Cigicell’s Unipay

Blupay (using account number only as reference at applicable outlets)

How do I check my current Ekurhuleni balance?

Make sure you are registered and then proceed to view current account balance. You can then download statements and make payments through Siyakhokha channels.

Contact details

For any queries or more information, you can reach out to the support team through any of these means:

Telephone: 011 999 5102

Email: siyakhokha@ekurhuleni.gov.za

Website: Siyakhokha.ekurhuleni.gov.za

A successful Ekurhuleni login means you have dodged long queues to access any of Siyakhokha online services. But, you must first register and meet every criteria, such as providing a valid RSA ID number.

