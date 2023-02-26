Home inverter prices in South Africa (updated for 2023)

With the frequent power outages in South Africa, many homeowners turn to home inverters as a backup power solution. They provide an uninterrupted power supply during power outages and can also be used to supplement electricity supply from the grid. However, it can be overwhelming for homeowners to choose the best inverter for their needs. This article discusses the home inverter prices in South Africa, the best brand for home use, and the inverter size needed.

Solar inverter on the side of a house. Photo: Douglas Cliff

Source: Getty Images

With the right inverter, homeowners can enjoy an uninterrupted power supply during outages and even save on electricity bills by supplementing the electricity supply from the grid with solar power. Several home inverters are available in South Africa, each with advantages and disadvantages.

Generally, prices of inverters in South Africa vary based on several factors. Importantly, it is essential to consider factors such as the warranty, customer service, and availability of spare parts when choosing an inverter brand.

Home inverter prices in South Africa

The cost of an inverter for home use in South Africa depends on various factors such as size, brand, and features. How much do inverters cost for a home in South Africa? Typically, home inverters range from R2,500 to R25,000 in price. The price of a solar inverter is relatively higher than a standard one due to its advanced technology and additional features.

The cost of installation is another factor to consider when purchasing an inverter. It is advisable to hire a professional electrician for the installation to ensure safety and compliance with the electrical regulations in South Africa.

Best inverter for home use in South Africa

Choosing the best inverter for home use in South Africa can be daunting, given the different brands and types available in the market.

One of the best inverters for home use in South Africa is the Axpert MKS 5KVA/4000W inverter, which is a hybrid inverter that can be used with or without solar panels, making it versatile for homeowners who want to switch to solar power.

It has a high surge capacity, making it suitable for appliances with high starting power. It also has a built-in MPPT solar charge controller that optimizes the power output from solar panels, reducing energy loss and maximizing efficiency.

Which inverter size is needed to run a house?

An electrician installing a solar panel system. Photo: anatoliy_gleb

Source: Getty Images

The size of the inverter needed to run a house depends on the power requirements of the appliances in the house, which can be calculated by adding up the wattage of all the appliances to be used in a home.

For example, if the total wattage of the appliances is 5000 watts, a 5kVA/4000W inverter can be suitable.

Which brand inverter is best in South Africa?

Which inverter is best for home use in South Africa? Some of the popular brands of inverters in South Africa include Victron Energy, SMA, and Growatt.

Victron Energy

Victron Energy is a popular brand in South Africa known for its durability and efficiency. It has a wide range of inverters, including solar ones, which are suitable for different applications and power requirements.

SMA

SMA is another popular brand of inverters in South Africa, and it is known for its quality and reliability. It has a wide range of inverters suitable for residential and commercial applications.

Growatt

Growatt is a relatively new brand in South Africa, but it has gained popularity due to its affordability and efficiency. It has a wide range of inverters, including solar inverters.

Other popular brands in South Africa include:

Axpert

Bestek

Geloowork

Goodwe

Kodak

Krieger

Mercer

RCT

Voltronic Power

What are solar inverter prices in South Africa?

Inverter prices range between R5,000 and R25,000. Photo: Fahroni

Source: Getty Images

The cost of solar inverters in South Africa varies depending on the brand, size, and features. The price of a solar inverter in South Africa ranges from around R5,000 to R25,000. Generally, solar ones may be more expensive than non-solar ones because of their added functionality and complexity.

Does an inverter use a lot of electricity?

An inverter itself does not use a lot of electricity. The quantity of electricity consumed by an inverter depends on the size and power needs of the appliances being powered and the size and effectiveness of the battery or solar panel system.

How many hours can an inverter run?

It has a 5 to 10-hour operating time. But, it can also change depending on the system's size, battery type, and efficiency. For instance, a battery with a 100Ah capacity that is powering 10 amp appliances will last 10 hours before recharging.

What to look for when buying an inverter?

Consider its power rating, input voltage, output waveform, and efficiency. It is also essential to ensure the inverter is compatible with powered appliances and the solar/battery system.

The cost of home inverter prices in south Africa ranges from R2,500 to R25,000, depending on the size, brand, and features. The best inverter for home use in South Africa should be able to handle the power requirements of the house and be durable and efficient.

READ ALSO: Creed Aventus price in South Africa (2023): Is it worth it?

Briefly.co.za also shared an informative piece about Creed Aventus price in South Africa. Creed's Eau de Parfum has become one of the top men's fragrances in the world.

If you can afford it, you should get Creed scent because it is worth the price in South Africa. The scent of the perfume is distinctive and has provided men with a superb scent for over ten years.

Source: Briefly News