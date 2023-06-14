Highest-paying jobs with Maths Literacy in South Africa (2023)

Students can feel pressured into taking Pure Mathematics instead of Maths Lit when choosing high school subjects. This is in fear of not being able to secure a well-paying job with just Maths Literacy. However, this is only a misconception as South Africa has numerous highest-paying jobs with Maths Literacy.

Maths Literacy focuses on preparing students with mathematical skills that are necessary in their daily lives. Therefore, its multiple practical qualities open up many good job opportunities.

Highest-paying jobs with Maths Literacy in South Africa

From UX designers to account managers, these are the top annual paying jobs with Maths Lit in South Africa.

1. University Professor (R829,000)

This tops the chart as the highest-paying Maths Literacy career. A university professor prepares and delivers lectures to university students. In addition, this personnel administers and grades examinations, laboratory assignments and reports.

2. Human Resources Business Partner (R572,000)

Also known as directors of HR engagement, these individuals are tasked with reporting HR metrics, streamlining HR functions, and managing termination processes. They also enhance workforce retention and ensure compliance with regulations.

3. Sales Manager (R553,000)

Sales managers hire, train and provide professional development for their teams. They also set weekly, monthly and quarterly goals based on the team’s performance.

4. Marketing Manager (R535,000)

These individuals organize and manage marketing campaigns to raise awareness and generate demand for products and services. Some other qualifications needed for this profession include leadership, business management, customer service and communication skills.

5. Business Development Manager (R531,000)

They are responsible for driving business growth within a company. They develop a network of contacts to attract new clients, research new market opportunities and oversee growth projects.

6. User Experience Designer (R442,000)

UX designers combine market research and product development to create seamless user experiences for products and services. Empathy, critical thinking, and customer service are essential principles within UX design.

7. Public Relations Manager (R429,000)

These personnel are responsible for shaping their organization’s point of view to their audiences through media releases, interviews and other forms of communication. A Bachelor’s degree in English is also a prerequisite for this career.

8. Customer Service Manager (R360,000)

These individuals provide outstanding customer service by leading and motivating their teams and developing loyalty programs to increase customer satisfaction. However, their pay is subject to change with company growth.

9. Account Manager (R340,000)

They serve as the liaison between companies and their customers. Additionally, account managers address customers’ needs and concerns as quickly and effectively as possible to develop and maintain strong relationships.

10. Digital Marketer (R297,000)

Digital marketers devise marketing campaigns to maintain a brand. They also provide accurate reports to clients and company management to demonstrate effective return on investment (ROI).

Recap of highest-paying Maths Literacy career fields

Job Salary per annum University Professor R829,000 Human Resources Business Partner R572,000 Sales Manager R553,000 Marketing Manager R535,000 Business Development Manager R531,000 User Experience Designer R442,000 Public Relations Manager R429,000 Customer Service Manager R360,000 Account Manager R340,000 Digital Marketer R297,000

Is it possible to change from Maths Lit to Pure Maths?

Yes, it is possible. To do this, one must be older than 21.

Is Mathematical Literacy hard?

Although Maths can be challenging, a good grade is achievable with hard work and dedication. However, some consider Pure Maths more complicated than Maths Lit.

How can I be good at Maths Literacy?

Being good at Maths Literacy can be a daunting task. Here are five ways that will help make the process easier:

Know the techniques, methods and formulae

Do past papers

Take extra lessons

Keep up with that syllabus

Ask for help from teachers and peers

Can you become a doctor with Maths Literacy?

Unfortunately, becoming a doctor without mathematics as part of your high school subjects is impossible. The medical career field is a science field.

This article has everything you need to know about the highest-paying jobs with Maths Literacy in South Africa. Interestingly, these salaries may increase with work experience, company growth and education level.

