How to do private number on Telkom: A step-by-step tutorial

Having a caller ID is helpful for many reasons, including helping to identify spam callers, loved ones, or individuals you may be avoiding. If you need to get ahold of someone and do not wish for them to have your number afterwards, how do you make it private? This article details how to create a private number on Telkom and other important information.

Private numbers help you maintain anonymity while calling, which may be done for various reasons from the caller's end. Hostziza mentions you can keep your privacy, avoid unwanted solicitation from salespeople, and protect against any potential threats.

Using a private number on Telkom in South Africa can be done with any service provider, and you can maintain privacy and security in a few simple steps. Here, we discuss how to dial a private number on Telkom, the relevant codes, and other ways to make your number private.

How to do private number on Telkom

You can make your Telkom number private by using the #31# private number, which will conceal your caller identity for each call you place. The #31# makes your number private only once the call is placed, on a call-by-call basis.

What is the code for a private number?

The #31# for a private call works for South African mobile service providers. Google Help reports the private number code for the United States of America (USA) is *67, followed by the number you intend to call. This code only works on a call-by-call basis.

What is the private number code For Vodacom?

The #31# private number works for all South African service providers. Vodacom numbers can also use this code to make an anonymous call.

How to deactivate a private number on Telkom

Some have already been activated anonymously by calling through their cellphone settings, which means you do not need to insert a code, and all calls will show as private numbers to recipients. In this instance, how can you remove the anonymous feature? Here is how to remove a private number on Telkom/Android:

Open your cell phone's call option.

Navigate to the top right corner, where the 'settings' button is located.

Scroll down to the 'SIM card settings' tab.

Select 'carrier features', which will show you all the SIM cards on the cell phone (for those using a dual SIM card).

Select the relevant SIM card and select 'additional settings'.

Enter the 'caller ID' tab, where you will see the 'network default', 'hide number', or 'show number' tabs.

Select 'show number'.

Frequently asked questions about Telkom

Now that you know how to activate a private number for a Telkom carrier, what other helpful information is there to know? Here are some of the most frequently asked questions by the service provider's customers, which may be of help in future:

Can an outstanding bill or payment arrangement affect a customer's spending limit?

Customers with disputes or payment arrangements subtracted from their current balance may exceed the monthly spending limit. You are advised to consult with customer care to correct any balance discrepancies.

Why would a customer's cell phone be suspended?

A cell phone may be suspended if the customer is in account arrears. Alternatively, the customer could have reached their spending limit.

What fees are expected on a customer's first Telkom bill?

Customers can expect to see all charges incurred the same month the contract was taken out, including the subscription fee for the current month. The extra costs will be paid in full through the first invoice, even if the contract was taken on the last day of the month.

What is a spending limit?

A spending limit is the maximum amount on your contract monthly, which is included in the monthly contractual fees. It is linked to your credit limit, and customers can set any amount they are most comfortable with.

What day of the month does a Telkom debit order go off?

The customer decides on the billable date. Available dates include the 15th, 20th, 25th, or the last day of the month.

How can customers top up their airtime or data online?

Customers can navigate their 'My Telkom' account on the service carrier's website or use the Telkom app to purchase airtime or data. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Will a Telkom SIM work with any cell phone or modem?

The SIM card should work on all devices. However, some cell phones are configured only to use the carrier providers they were first purchased with. In this instance, you must manually reconfigure the device's settings to accept Telkom's mobile network.

How can customers cancel a contract or follow up on a cancellation request?

You can cancel your contract by visiting your Telkom account on their website. From there, navigate to 'manage accounts' and select the relevant service account. Select 'cancel applicable services' and follow the prompts provided.

What happens when an internet bundle expires and has not been used up?

Unfortunately, your data will not be carried over to the expiration date. You should use your available data to get your money's worth.

How much data is needed monthly?

The amount of data you will need depends on what you use it for. Internet roaming and messaging use minimal data while downloading multimedia content and streaming video online use significantly more.

Knowing how to do a private number on Telkom helps protect the customer from providing the call's recipient with any of their personal information, which may lead to further invasion of privacy. You can make your number private through the USSD code provided or your cell phone's settings.

