Do you need a passport for Hawaii? Simple answers for US and non-US citizens

Hawaii is the 50th state of the United States of America and one of the best tourist destinations due to its tropical paradise feel. However, planning a trip to Hawaii involves understanding the travel requirements, especially passports. But do you need a passport for Hawaii? Discover more about travel requirements for both US and non-US citizens.

Hawaii has beautiful landscapes, crystal clear waters, gorgeous sunsets, and delicious foods. The islands are so spectacular that many forget they are effectively a part of the United States. However, many people are curious about the requirements for travelling to Hawaii.

Do you need a passport for Hawaii in 2024?

Although the Hawaiian islands are an American state, they have a cultural identity separate from those of the other 49 states. However, according to Hawaiian Air, US citizens flying to Hawaii do not need a passport since the state is part of the United States; they must present a government-issued photo ID and ticket.

Travel documents for people flying to Hawaii

American citizens and permanent residents do not need a passport for domestic travel within the country. However, your driver's license is enough if you come to Hawaii from another state.

New regulations

Although US citizens do not need a passport for Hawaii flights, they must have a REAL ID by May 7, 2025. That implies that domestic travellers will need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or another acceptable form of identification to board their flights. This upcoming requirement aims to enhance security for domestic flights.

International travels to Hawaii

International travellers visiting Hawaii need a valid passport, with visa requirements varying by nationality. Depending on your nationality, you may also need a visa to enter the United States.

Citizens from countries part of the Visa Waiver Program, such as Germany and Australia, can travel to the US for tourism or business for up to 90 days without a visa. However, they must obtain approval through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) before travel.

Other travel documents

In addition to a passport or government ID, other necessary travel documents may be required for your travel to Hawaii. Some of these include:

Customs Declaration Form – This is required from all arriving passengers and crew, even if you have nothing to declare. Immigration form —All non-US citizens, except permanent US residents and Canadian citizens, must complete an immigration form. Proof of accommodations — You may be asked to provide evidence of where you will stay during your visit. Therefore, you must make prior arrangements and have the confirmation documents. Travel insurance — While not required, it is always advisable to have travel insurance when travelling, especially internationally.

Canadian Citizens

If you are a Canadian citizen and wish to visit the US, you must provide proof of your Canadian citizenship. However, a visa is not required for visiting or studying in the US.

FAQ

Below are the frequently asked questions regarding travelling to Hawaii.

Do you need a passport to go to Hawaii for a child?

Travelling to Hawaii with kids is not that hectic regarding documentation, as all you need is a valid photo ID for kids flying domestically. Other acceptable forms of identification for a child's travel include a birth certificate and a school ID card. However, travel documents for minors may vary slightly between carriers.

Do you need a passport to go to Hawaii as a non-US citizen?

Non-US citizens are required to present their passports when visiting Hawaii. The only option is for non-US citizens who are permanent residents; they are allowed to visit the state without a passport, as they only require a government ID or driving license.

Can you travel to Hawaii with just a driver's license?

You can fly to Hawaii using your driver's license or state ID. However, this only applies to domestic travel.

Do you need a passport to go to Maui, Hawaii?

You will not need a passport to go to Maui if you are a US citizen. However, you will need it when visiting from the United States or travelling to another country after Hawaii.

What does the REAL ID Act stipulate?

According to Homeland Security, this federal regulation is set to take full effect on May 7, 2025, and requires a REAL ID-compliant form of identification for all domestic air travellers. Failure to comply with these new regulations will result in denied boarding, and you will not enjoy your Hawaiian vacation.

Is Hawaii considered a domestic flight?

Hawaii is one of the 50 states in the United States. Thus, it is a domestic flight from the mainland USA.

Do you need a passport for Hawaii? The following are simple answers for US and non-US citizens planning to travel to Hawaii. Remember that requirements can change, so you should check with the appropriate authorities for any new developments impacting your travel plans.

