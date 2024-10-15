When can you check in for a flight? Essential tips for timing

Are you tired of arriving at the airport only to face lengthy delays? Uncertainty about flight check-in times can add unnecessary stress to your travel plans. When can you check in for a flight? This guide offers expert tips to help you plan your airport arrival efficiently.

Checking in for a flight confirms a traveller's presence for a scheduled flight. It includes verifying your booking, receiving a boarding pass, and selecting a seat if available. This ensures you are registered and prepared for boarding at the correct gate.

When can you check in for a flight?

The earliest check-in time, irrespective of the airport size, depends on your airline and whether the flight is domestic or international. Generally, travellers can check in online 24 to 48 hours before departure and about 1 hour before the flight.

Scott Keyes, founder of Scott's Cheap Flights and author of Take More Vacations, stated in Travel + Leisure:

There are a few instances where it is quite important to check in early — and the earlier, the better. That first-come, first-served is determined by what time you checked in for your flight. Sometimes airlines allow seat selection after check-in or at least have first pick compared to folks who check in later.

Popular airline check-in times

There is a slight difference in the check-in times for different airlines. Here is an overview of popular airline check-in times:

American Airlines

According to their official website, or domestic flights, check-in begins 24 hours before and closes 45 minutes before departure. For international flights, check-in starts 24 hours before and closes 90 minutes before departure.

Delta Air Lines

Check-in time for domestic flights commences 24 hours before and closes 30 minutes before departure. Then, check-in starts 24 hours before and closes 60 minutes before departure for those on international flights.

United Airlines

Travellers are expected to start checking in 24 hours before departure, as it closes 30 minutes before departure for those on domestic flights. Check-in begins 24 hours before and closes 60 minutes before departure for those travelling internationally.

Emirates

Compared to other popular flights, travellers are expected to start showing up for check-in 48 hours before departure, whether on local or international flights. Then, this activity closes 90 minutes before departure.

Air France

Check-in begins 30 hours before departure, whether on a domestic or international flight. However, while the activity closes 15 minutes before departure for travellers on domestic flights, it closes 60 minutes before departure for those on international flights.

Cathay Pacific

Irrespective of whether you are on a domestic or international flight, travellers can start checking in 48 hours before departure. Then, the activity closes 50 minutes before departure.

Qatar Airways

If you are travelling with Qatar Airways, check-in opens 24 hours before and closes 60 minutes before departure. This is regardless of whether you are travelling locally or internationally.

Singapore Airlines

Travellers following Singapore Airlines can start going for check-in 48 hours before departure. Then, the exercise closes 40 minutes before departure.

How to do a check-in for a flight

To check in for a flight, there are three main methods available:

Online check-in

Most airlines allow online check-in between 24 to 48 hours before departure, with some offering check-in up to 72 hours for international flights. If you have luggage to check, you must bring it to a staffed counter upon arrival at the airport.

Kiosk check-in

Self-service kiosks are available at different airports. Locate a kiosk, enter your booking information (using your booking reference or passport), select your seat, and print your boarding pass. You can drop off your checked luggage at designated drop-off points.

In-person check-in

For those who prefer a traditional method, head to your airline's check-in counter. Aim to arrive three hours before international flights and two hours for domestic ones.

As Travel Start suggests, present documents such as your ID, booking reference, and required visas. The staff will tag your luggage and print your boarding pass.

How early can you check bags for a flight?

You can check bags two to six hours before domestic flights or up to 12 hours, depending on the airport. International flights allow check-in two to four hours early.

When do planes start boarding?

Boarding for domestic and international flights typically starts 30 minutes to one hour before departure, initially for first-class and business passengers.

When does boarding end?

Airlines like American Airlines note that boarding usually ends 15 minutes before departure. If you miss this cutoff, you may be denied boarding, and your seat could be reassigned to standby passengers. For clarifications, you can reach out to flight attendants or other staff there.

FAQS

Understanding flight check-in times has proven advantageous for some travellers and has led to complications for those who do not plan. Here are vital inquiries travellers ask and the best answers.

Most airlines allow check-in 24 to 48 hours before departure.

Failure to check-in may result in lost reservations or denied boarding.

Arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours for international ones.

Check-in typically opens 24 to 72 hours before a flight, depending on the airline.

The optimal time is 24 hours before your flight departure.

Most airlines allow online check-in between 24 to 48 hours before departure.

Checking in 24 hours before is recommended for a smoother process.

It depends on whether you are catching a domestic or international flight.

Online check-in is often quicker and more convenient than airport check-in.

You can check bags up to six hours before a flight, but airline and airport policies vary.

Check-in usually closes 30-45 minutes before domestic flights and 60 minutes for international flights.

Arrive at the airport three to four hours earlier.

Arriving early allows you to settle down before your flight takes off.

When can you check in for a flight? This depends on whether you are flying locally or internationally. The airline you travel with also determines when to check in. Following the timing tips outlined above can help you avoid unnecessary stress, arrive at the airport, and be prepared for boarding.

