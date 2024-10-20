Itsumi meaning: is Mario really saying 'Itsumi' instead of 'It’s a-me'?

In the vibrant world of gaming memes, Itsumi has emerged as a delightful twist. This playful reinterpretation of Mario's famous catchphrase brings a fresh perspective to the beloved character. Fans embracing this catchy term sparks curiosity about Itsumi meaning.

Delving into the world of Japanese names, Itsumi offers rich and varied interpretations. The whimsical reinterpretation of Mario's catchphrase adds a delightful twist to his iconic introduction. Get an inside look at what Mario's saying in Super Mario.

What does Itsumi mean in Japanese?

Itsumi in Japanese is a female name with various meanings depending on the kanji characters used. Here are some key interpretations;

逸美: This combination can mean superb or beautiful.

逸 (itsu), which means great and outstanding.

五見: This translates to five peaks, combined with 巳 (mi), referring to the Snake, the sixth of the twelve Earthly Branches.

(逸美): It simply translates to spring.

いつ美: This can be interpreted as always beautiful.

一 (itsu) meaning one.

乙 (itsu) meaning strange.

or 五 (itsu), meaning five.

What does Mario actually say in Japanese?

According to Jawny Sparklez, a famous TikToker, Itsumi, the catchy phrase popular gamer Mario uses, is a Japanese name that translates to 'superb' or 'great.' This would mean Mario has been saying "Super Mario" the entire time, which surprisingly compliments his bravery.

What is Itsumi in Japanese?

Despite claiming earlier that Itsumi is a Japanese name that translates to great or superb in English, Jawny Sparklez later realised that it was not a real Japanese word but a surname. He released a quick follow-up video clearing the air about his earlier mistake. He said,

Somebody done goofed….That somebody is me. Itsumi does not mean what I said it meant, it’s actually a name…. You can doublecheck that on the Google, which is what I should have done when I was surfing the web.

Where did the catchphrase It's a me, Mario come from?

The iconic catchy phrase voice is originally from Charles Martinet. He was the original cast of Mario in a mainline Mario game, Super Mario 64.

The iconic phrase is played right when you start up the game, accompanied by Mario's giant 3D-modeled head on the title screen. It was later reused for New Super Mario Bros. when re-opening the console from sleep mode.

Is Mario's catchphrase his surname?

Another conspiracy theory developed around the iconic cartoon plumber's catchy phrase is that Mario and his brother have the surname Itsumi. They claimed that this could be the mascot brothers' surname since the video game in which they appear, Nintendo, is Japanese.

However, this conspiracy was proved wrong in 2015 when video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto proudly declared that the brother's surname was Mario. Therefore, the legendary Italian pair's names are Mario Mario and Luigi Mario.

Does Mario say Itsumi or It's a Me?

Mario does not say "Itsumi"; his iconic catchphrase is "It's-a me, Mario!" The confusion arises from a viral trend that playfully reinterprets his phrase as "Itsumi Mario," which sounds similar when pronounced with a Japanese accent.

Additionally, there is an interview with Charles Martinet, the original voice actor who voices the iconic video game character Mario. The video, It's a Me, Mario!, also features the voice actor voicing iconic catchy phrases, including woo-hoo, it' s-a-me, and let's go.

Moreover, on his Instagram page, Charles Martinet has also captured the same catchphrase, It's a Me Mario, under his bio and account name. The Nintendo website sells merchandise featuring some of these iconic catchy phrases, one of which is It's a Me, Mario! figure.

What does Mario say?

The plumber character Mario says, It's a me Mario, not the speculated Itsumi Mario. The phrase is a playful introduction that reflects Mario's Italian-American persona and not some clever double entendre. It has been used consistently across various top games and media since the character's debut in the 1980s.

Trivia

Mario and Luigi, the Super Mario Bros franchise duo, was first introduced in 1985.

franchise duo, was first introduced in 1985. Itsumi in English simply means superb or great.

Itsumi Mario was just a theory developed by some influencers who claimed that fans have been hearing it wrong.

The legendary plumber character says, ''its a me, Mario''.

Charles Martinet voices Mario and other iconic characters in the Japanese Nintendo game .

. Mario and Luigi's surname is Mario.

Nintendo is set to launch Super Mario Party Jamboree and Mario & Luigi: Brothership video games on Nintendo Switch in 2024.

Above is everything you need to know about the famous Itsumi meaning. The catchy phrase has taken the gaming realm on social media by storm, with fans speculating what Mario actually says in the game. "Itsumi" serves as a charming bridge between language and pop culture.

