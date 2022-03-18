A-Z list of nursing colleges in Pretoria and their fees 2022

With the need for more hospitals rising, so is the demand for more nurses. Nursing is one of the best courses today as the demand keeps getting high and higher. Nonetheless, it is one course that calls for dire passion as it directly deals with human beings. Therefore, one should have a soft spot for people amidst all other academic qualifications. Here is a list of nursing colleges in Pretoria that you could send in your application.

Becoming a qualified or certified health worker means undergoing thorough training.

Source: UGC

Becoming a qualified or certified health worker means undergoing thorough training. The training covers theoretical and practical sessions to ensure that patients get the best. If you reside in Pretoria, also known as Tshwane, the capital city of South Africa, you should ensure that you attend registered nursing colleges in Pretoria.

Which colleges in Pretoria offer nursing?

Nursing is a profession that comes with much accomplishment and satisfaction. This is because one is entrusted with the respect and responsibility of offering care and support to sick patients.

What requirements are needed to study nursing?

Nursing training covers theoretical and practical sessions to ensure that patients get the best.

Source: UGC

There are different cadres of nurses, so one needs to identify which nursing program to enroll in terms of qualifications. Here are the nursing programs available in nursing colleges in Pretoria;

Senior Certificate in Nursing Diploma in Nursing Bachelor of Science in Nursing

To become a nurse, either of the above cadres, the following are some of the requirements that you should meet in each cadre.

Senior Certificate in Nursing

A valid National Senior Certificate pass (certified)

English or home language at least 40 percent (NSC level 3)

Life science/Biology 50 percent or more (NSC level 5)

An overall NSC score of at least 16 points

Diploma in Nursing

By enrolling for a diploma in nursing that takes three years, one is on the path to becoming a staff nurse. Here are the requirements;

Grade 12 (standard 10) or it's equivalent

Pass in the following subjects; Mathematics, English, or Home Language, Life Orientation, Life Sciences.

Enroll as a nurse with the South African Nursing Council

Bachelor's Degree in Nursing

This is a program that takes four years to complete. The students are trained in Nursing Science to become professional nurses. Upon graduation, one can work as a general nurse practitioner, midwife, psychiatric nurse, etc. Here are the qualifications to meet;

Grade 12 (standard 10) or it's equivalent

Pass in the following subjects; Mathematics, English, First or Home Language, Life Science, and Life Orientation.

Enroll as a nurse with the South African Nursing Council

Where can I study nursing in Pretoria?

Nurses are known to work hand in hand with medical doctors. Therefore, it is wise to choose the best college for your studies. Here is a list of Pretoria nursing colleges and the fees charged.

1. The University of Pretoria (UP)

The University of Pretoria is one of the top universities in Africa and the largest in South Africa.

Source: UGC

This is one of the top universities in Africa and the largest in South Africa. It was established in 1908 and is located in Pretoria. The undergraduate course takes four years, and upon qualification, a personal interview is conducted with each applicant. Applications for this year will close on May 31, 2022.

The fees for first-year us between R40 000 to R62 000. The second-year is between 41,000 to 46,000. The third-year fee is between R36 000 to R55 000. The last year's fees are between R40 000 to R50 000.

2. Thuto Bophelo Nursing Academy

The Institution is accredited by the South African nursing council and offers students training in line with the requirements stated by the South African registration council.

The school offers a course in Community Health Worker which is perfect for someone who desires to be involved in health care services. The total school fee is R32 700.

3. Ithemba Nursing Academy

The Institution is one of the private nursing colleges in Pretoria and was established in 2002. It is located in the east of Pretoria and majors in nursing.

It is accredited by the South African nursing council and offers a one-year auxiliary nursing certificate and a two-year nursing certificate course. The college has not yet released the fees for 2022, but here are the charges for the year 2021.

4. Life College of Learning

This is one of the private nursing schools in Pretoria. It was established in 1998 and is located in the heart of the city. The Life Healthcare Group owns it. The main goal is to create a platform that trains students to become the best nurses. The college offers two programs: a diploma in nursing and a higher certificate: Auxiliary nurse.

5. Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)

Does Tshwane offer nursing? Yes, it does offer in the course in three different cadres. You could enroll for a bachelor's degree in a nursing course, a three-year diploma, or a one-year higher certificate in auxiliary nursing. The Institution is located in Gauteng's Greater Tshwane Metropolis.

With the above detailed A-Z list of nursing colleges in Pretoria, you can be sure of getting yourself a spot at the best nursing college near you. You will become an accredited and professional nurse at the end of the course.

