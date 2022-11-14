How to write a motivational letter for a bursary (samples included)

A large percentage of South African students require financial assistance to pursue higher education because it is quite pricey. Many of them apply for education bursaries. As a result, learning how to write a motivational letter for a bursary is necessary. A well-written letter improves the chances of getting financial aid.

Bursary programmes are necessary in South Africa. They assist students in universities, colleges, and other institutions of higher learning to complete their studies. The financial boost normally covers tuition fees, cost of living, and other educational expenditures. A motivational letter for a bursary should accompany your application to boost the chances of getting the aid.

How to write a motivational letter for a bursary

Organisations that offer higher education bursaries receive numerous requests for funding from students. Therefore, you must package your application in the best way possible to increase your chances of success. Learn how to write an exceptional motivational letter for financial aid today.

What to write in a motivational letter for a bursary

Learning how to write a motivational letter for a bursary application involves understanding the structure of the letter and what to include. Below are the things you must include in your letter.

Your name, contact information and the date. These should be in the top left-hand corner of your letter. Include your student number if you are a current student at an institution of higher learning.

Enter the name and address of the organisation you wish to get financial aid from.

Have a subject line stating the specific funding you are applying for.

The salutation - You can use Dear Sir/ Madam, To Whom It May Concern, or Dear Mr/Mrs/Dr (name of the person). The latter only applies if you know the name of the person to whom you are addressing the letter.

The first paragraph should briefly and clearly explain the purpose of the application.

The second paragraph should give your educational information, including your academic achievement and results, what you are currently studying, and the year.

The third paragraph should discuss your career plans, personal goals, and how the bursary will assist you in your education. Here, give a few details about why you need the bursary without elaborating too much.

Finally, show gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity and state your commitment to working hard.

Sign the letter and include your name.

Example of a motivational letter for a bursary

Going through examples of motivational letters for a bursary is encouraged before writing yours. This will help you understand what to include and how to structure it. Below is an example you can use as a reference.

Zuri Lindiwe Mahlangu

P.O. Box 77913098 - 14 Malan Avenue

Jagersfontein, 8987

North West University Admission Number: P21/6767/2022

10th June 2023

The Director

Africa Elimu Education Trust Bursary

P.O. Box 98989 - 8th Street

Houghton, Johannesburg 2198.

Dear Sir,

Application for a bursary for the second-year BA in Psychology.

I, Zuri Lindiwe Mahlangu, hereby apply for the 2023 Africa Elimu Education Trust Bursary for Bachelor of Arts students as advertised on the portal.

I am currently enrolled in my first year at North West University, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts programme in Psychology. I have found the course interesting, rewarding, and challenging. I have been doing well so far and would like to apply for your bursary for the second year (2024) of my degree because my financial circumstances have changed recently.

I scored a GPA of 4.1 at the end of my first semester. I am excited about the course and would wish to pursue a career in family counselling in the future. This programme will offer me the opportunity to strengthen my theoretical knowledge base, which I will apply practically in the job market.

The bursary will help me complete my undergraduate studies. I hope to pursue my Master's degree in the future. Up to this point, my studies have been funded by my mother, who passed away a month ago. Without finding a way of funding, I shall not be able to continue with my education as planned.

I will appreciate consideration for the bursary and promise to work even harder to meet all my study goals. I promise not to let you down once granted the help. I have attached a filled bursary form and other documents required, and I welcome the chance to explain myself further.

Yours sincerely,

(Insert signature)

Zuri Lindiwe Mahlangu

Tips for making your motivational letter for a bursary application exceptional

When applying for a bursary, remember that many others are doing the same. The reality is there will probably not be a perfect applicant. However, you can make your letter exceptional by observing the tips below.

Be yourself: Do not attempt to replicate the work of others. Indicate your motivation for the bursary by outlining how your abilities, aspirations, and mission align with the institution.

Do not attempt to replicate the work of others. Indicate your motivation for the bursary by outlining how your abilities, aspirations, and mission align with the institution. Include all the essential details: Ensure you include all important details and follow the structure described above. Ensure all details provided are accurate.

Ensure you include all important details and follow the structure described above. Ensure all details provided are accurate. Be captivating: It helps to be interesting, even if you are trying to convey that you are a serious candidate and want the bursary. Briefly explain how the bursary will help you achieve your long-term goals.

It helps to be interesting, even if you are trying to convey that you are a serious candidate and want the bursary. Briefly explain how the bursary will help you achieve your long-term goals. Check your grammar: Before sending your letter, proofread it to ensure you do not have grammar errors. It must also not have any typos.

Before sending your letter, proofread it to ensure you do not have grammar errors. It must also not have any typos. Follow the instructions: Usually, organisations offering bursaries have a set of requirements and application instructions. Follow them to the T!

Usually, organisations offering bursaries have a set of requirements and application instructions. Follow them to the T! Apply early: Do not postpone your search for financial help until the last minute.

What qualifies you for a bursary?

One institution differs from another in terms of requirements; therefore, you must understand the institution well. Scholarships and bursaries may be given based on a student's academic performance, family income, or a combination of the two.

How do I write a motivational letter for a bursary?

You can write a motivational letter for a bursary using the guide above. It contains all the necessary details and tips.

Who requests a bursary?

Bursaries are offered to students who require financial support to complete their education, usually higher studies.

How can I increase my chances of getting a bursary?

You can increase your chances by applying early, following the instructions given, and submitting a proofread application form. No one wants an application letter filled with errors.

How do you start a motivational letter for funding?

You should start the letter with a salutation followed by stating who you are and what bursary you are applying for.

A good motivational letter for a bursary will increase your chances of getting financial help for your education. Use the guide and tips above to come up with a good letter to impress the recipients.

