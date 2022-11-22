The University of Pretoria is one of Africa's most sought-after universities. With over 60,000 enrolled students, the university is undoubtedly one of the biggest in South Africa. Known for its outstanding academic excellence, the university offers study programs to both international and local learners. This article provides all the information on setting up myUP login details.

How to set up the University of Pretoria student portal. Photo: @UPTuks on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The internet has dramatically changed how education is carried out globally. The introduction of the UP student portal has increased the university learning system's effectiveness and helped the learners and the management be more efficient. The portal has also helped students track their time and access resources more easily.

What does student portal mean?

A student portal is an online software application through which learners can access important information and online resources by logging into a school website. Portals also provide information on available courses, academic transcripts, exam schedules, class timetables and department contact information.

What can I do on the UP student Portal?

Once logged into the University of Pretoria student portal, learners can access the following information:

Academic Calendar

Admission for online applications

Application status

Exam results

UP course registrations

Payment of acceptance fees

Payment of fees

Timetables

New students' myUP portal set up

New learners can create their UP portals using the following steps:

On the UP website, navigate to up.ac.za login

Click the New User button

button Type in your username (u followed by your student number) and your National ID or Passport number

Click Proceed

Set up your new password and confirm the password in the second block.

Click Proceed

A message will be displayed to inform the user that the password was sent successfully.

Click OK

A list of challenge questions appears; select any three and submit

A message will inform you that your challenge questions have been set up, then click OK

Sign in again with your username and password

How do I log in to myUP student portal?

Loging into the UP student portal is easy. Photo: MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

Follow this procedure for the University of Pretoria student portal login:

On the University of Pretoria official website, check the top navigation and click on the myUP Login button.

button. Enter the student username and preferred password

Click Login

The username is generated from the EMPLID student number found on the student ID card. The username is found by prefixing the EMPLID number with u; for example, if your EMPLID number is 254789, then the up portal username is u254789.

EMPLID (Enterprise-wide Master Personal Identity Descriptor) is a unique number combination used to identify each student in the higher education institution. The number is assigned to each student after completing the student registration process.

What if I forget myUP password?

If you have forgotten the university portal password, you can change it by clicking the Forgotten password button. You will be redirected to the next page, where you will be required to input your username, starting with u. Then, follow the on-screen instructions to reset the account password.

When changing your password, the following UP portal password policy must be adhered to:

Characters in the password must be between 8 and 25

At least one numeric character

At least one uppercase and one lowercase alphabetic character

A minimum of two alphabetic characters

Previous passwords are not allowed more than once

Students can track performance and assignments on the myUP portal. Photo: Westend61

Source: UGC

UP student portal help desk

Learners should report any difficulties and errors on the portal to the UP portal student centre help desk. To get help, go to the informatorium building. You can also contact them at 012 420-3837 or email your enquiry to studenthelp@up.ac.za.

Will UP be online in 2022?

The facility's application and registration processes in 2022 are online. The institution also launched several fully online accredited programmes through the UPOnline initiative.

The University of Pretoria's myUP login is an interactive student platform that allows learners to access all the resources they need on their phones and computers. Use the above steps to set up your portal and learn from one of the country's best universities.

READ ALSO: Why are credits awarded per subject in South Africa? Here is everything to know

Briefly.co.za highlighted why credits are awarded per subject in South Africa. The South African education system has undergone several changes over the years.

Credits are used to rate a student's competence in a particular program. Find out how the system works in schools across South Africa.

Source: Briefly News