What is the smartest country in the world? Top 25 nations ranked

Intelligence is a complex concept and cannot be measured solely by IQ scores. However, IQ scores, education attainment, and technological advancements are often used as indicators of a country's overall intelligence. Considering these factors, what do you think is the smartest country in the world?

This list of the world's smartest countries was compiled using information from various sources such as Forbes, World Population Review, and Wisevoter. The countries are ranked based on their average IQ, literacy rate, number of Nobel Prizes, and education attainment. These metrics offer a comprehensive look at each country's intellectual and educational strengths.

Smartest country in the world

These rankings indicate that the world's smartest countries value education and invest heavily in it. This not only benefits the individuals within these countries but also contributes to the development and progress of the world as a whole.

1. Japan

With an average IQ of 106.48, Japan tops the list of the world's smartest countries. The country boasts a high literacy rate of 99% and has produced 29 Nobel Prize winners, showcasing its commitment to education and intellectual advancement. Japan is known for its technologically advanced society and a strong economy.

2. Taiwan

Taiwan ranks second on the list with an average IQ of 106.47 and a literacy rate of 96.1%. The country has produced 4 Nobel Prize winners, indicating its commitment to academic excellence and scientific advancement. Taiwan's strong learning system and well-educated population have helped it become a leading player in the global economy.

3. Singapore

With an average IQ of 105.89, Singapore is one of the world's smartest countries. The country has a high literacy rate of 96.77% and a high education attainment rate of 74.5%, demonstrating its commitment to education and intellectual development. Singapore is known for its strong economy and modern infrastructure, which result from its emphasis on learning and innovation.

4. Hong Kong

Hong Kong boasts an average IQ of 105.37 and a literacy rate of 93.5%. The country has produced 1 Nobel Prize winner, highlighting its commitment to academic excellence and scientific advancement. Hong Kong is known for its modern and technologically advanced society.

5. China

With an average IQ of 104.1, China is one of the world's smartest countries. The country has a high literacy rate of 96.36% and has produced 13 Nobel Prize winners, showcasing its commitment to education and intellectual development. China's strong learning system and well-educated population have helped it become one of the world's largest economies.

6. South Korea

South Korea has an average IQ of 102.35 and a high literacy rate of 97.97%. The country's strong education system and emphasis on academic excellence have helped it become a leading player in the global economy. South Korea is known for its technologically advanced society and innovative approach to education and research.

7. Belarus

Belarus has an average IQ of 101.6 and a high literacy rate of 99.72%. The country has produced 2 Nobel Prize winners, demonstrating its commitment to education and intellectual development. Belarus is known for its well-educated population and strong economy, which result from its emphasis on education and innovation.

8. Finland

Finland has an average IQ of 101.2 and a literacy rate of 100%. The country has produced 5 Nobel Prize winners, indicating its commitment to education and intellectual advancement. Finland is known for its strong learning system and innovative approach to education, which have helped it become a leader in many fields.

9. Liechtenstein

With an average IQ score of 101.07 and a near-perfect literacy rate of 100%, Liechtenstein is one of the smartest countries in the world. The country has a strong learning system and focuses on developing its citizens' intellectual capabilities, contributing to its well-educated population.

10. Germany

Germany is a highly intelligent country with an average IQ score of 100.74 and a high literacy rate of 99%. It has produced 78 Nobel Prize winners, demonstrating its commitment to education and intellectual advancement. The country has a strong education system and a focus on developing its citizens' intellectual capabilities, helping to foster a well-educated population.

11. Netherlands

With an average IQ score of 100.74 and a high literacy rate of 99%, the Netherlands is a highly intelligent country. It has produced 22 Nobel winners.

12. Estonia

Estonia is a country with a high level of learning and intellectual pursuits. The average IQ of its citizens is 100.72, and the literacy rate is a remarkable 99.82%. Additionally, 85.8% of Estonians have attained a high level of education.

13. Luxembourg

Luxembourg is another country with a strong focus on education and intellectual pursuits. With an average IQ of 99.87 and a 100% literacy rate, it is clear that the country places a strong emphasis on education. Luxembourg has produced 2 Nobel Prize winners, further highlighting its commitment to education and intellectual pursuits.

14. Macau

Macau, with an average IQ of 99.82, has a well-educated population. Although information about its literacy rate and Nobel Prizes won is not available, its high average IQ suggests a strong focus on learning.

15. Cambodia

Cambodia, with an average IQ of 99.75 and a literacy rate of 78.35%, has a relatively low level of education compared to other countries on the list. Despite this, its average IQ suggests that there is still a high level of intelligence among its citizens.

16. Canada

Canada has a well-educated population with an average IQ of 99.52 and a 99% literacy rate. Additionally, the country has produced 28 Nobel Prize winners.

17. Australia

Australia, with an average IQ of 99.24, a 99% literacy rate, and 15 Nobel Prize winners, is a country with a strong focus on education and intellectual pursuits. 80.1% of Australians have attained a high level of learning.

18. Hungary

Hungary, with an average IQ of 99.24, a 99.38% literacy rate, and 13 Nobel Prize winners, is another country with a strong focus on education and intellectual pursuits. 80% of Hungarians have attained a high level of education.

19. Switzerland

Switzerland, with an average IQ of 99.24, a 99% literacy rate, and 27 Nobel Prize winners, is a country that places a strong emphasis on education and intellectual pursuits.

20. The United Kingdom

The United Kingdom, with an average IQ of 99.12, a 99% literacy rate, and 137 Nobel Prize winners, has a well-educated population and a strong focus on education and intellectual pursuits. 79.9% of its citizens have attained a high level of learning.

21. North Korea

North Korea has a 100% literacy rate, which is a testament to its strong focus on learning. With an average IQ of 98.82, the country has a high level of intelligence among its citizens. However, information about Nobel Prizes won is not available.

22. Slovenia

Slovenia, with an average IQ of 98.6 and a 99.71% literacy rate, is another country with a strong focus on education and intellectual pursuits. The country has produced 1 Nobel Prize winner.

23. New Zealand

New Zealand, with an average IQ of 98.57, a 99% literacy rate, and 3 Nobel Prize winners, has a well-educated population and a strong focus on education and intellectual pursuits. 75.1% of its citizens have attained a high level of education.

24. Austria

Austria, with an average IQ of 98.38 and a 98% literacy rate, is a country with a strong focus on education and intellectual pursuits. The country has produced 22 Nobel Prize winners, highlighting its commitment to education and intellectual pursuits.

25. Iceland

Iceland, with an average IQ of 98.26 and a 99% literacy rate, has a well-educated population and a strong focus on learning and intellectual pursuits. The country has produced 1 Nobel Prize winner, highlighting its commitment to education and intellectual pursuits. 74.1% of its citizens have attained a high level of education.

What country has the highest IQ?

The country with the highest IQ is Japan, with an average IQ of 106.48.

What is the 10 smartest country in the world?

The 10 smartest countries in the world, based on average IQ, are Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Belarus, Finland, Liechtenstein, and Germany.

Which country was the smartest in the world in 2022?

Japan was considered the smartest country in the world based on average IQ in 2022.

Japan is the smartest country in the world as of 2023. Generally, the 25 countries listed above are ranked based on several factors such as average IQ, literacy rate, Nobel Prizes won, and education attainment. These countries have shown a strong commitment to education and intellectual pursuits, and have produced some of the brightest minds in the world.

