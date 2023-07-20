Are you looking forward to applying to the University of Mpumalanga? Then you need to know about the school and how to check your application status. With school portals, tracking the status of your application can be done with just a click of a button. Below is all you need to know about UMP student portal login.

UMP aims to provide its students with a supportive and conducive learning environment and prepare them for the job market. Photo: @UMP (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nothing is more satisfying than applying for admission into an institution of your choice while keeping track of the application status. Get details about the UMP student portal login and how to check the application status.

About the University of Mpumalanga

The University of Mpumalanga (UMP) is a South African university located in the province of Mpumalanga. It was established in 2013 and is one of the newest universities in the country. The university focuses on providing quality education and contributing to the development of the Mpumalanga province.

University of Mpumalanga faculties

UMP offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various fields of study. Some of the faculties and departments at the University of Mpumalanga include:

Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Sciences offers agriculture, environmental sciences, and natural resource management programs. Faculty of Commerce and Management: This faculty provides programs in business management, accounting, finance, and related disciplines. Faculty of Education: The faculty offers programs in education, including degrees in early childhood development, foundation phase teaching, and further education and training. Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities: This faculty offers programs in social sciences, humanities, development studies, and public administration.

Nothing is more satisfying than applying for admission into an institution of your choice while keeping track of the application status. Photo: @UMP (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How do I log into my UMP student email?

Every new University of Mpumalanga(UMP) student are issued a student email upon enrollment. Here are the steps:

Visit the official website of the University of Mpumalanga (UMP).

Go to the UMP student email login page.

Enter your UMP student email address and password on the University of Mpumalanga login page.

Click the "Login" or "Sign In" button to access your UMP student email account.

How do I check my status at UMP?

The application status lets you know whether you are admitted or not. The University of Mpumalanga have an online platform to check your application status, and you can track the process at every stage.

Visit the University of Mpumalanga student portal.

You will be redirected to the Student iEnabler login page, where you must enter your UMP login credentials. That is your student number and password.

Under Student iEnabler, Click on the Student Enquiry Link.

Under the Student Enquiry Link, Click on Academic Admissions Status.

With school portals, tracking the status of your application can be done with just a click of a button. Photo: @UMP (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How much is the application fee for UMP?

The University of Mpumalanga has an of R150 for South Africans, R350 for other African countries and R500 for countries outside Africa, which is non-refundable. The University of Mpumalanga offers students the opportunity to study towards their dreams. Applicants should be mindful of the courses and their entry requirements.

Applications for 2024 admissions

The opening date for 2024 admissions is June 1, 2023, and closes for undergraduate programmes on November 30, 2023. Before you commence your application, ensure you have electronic copies to upload.

Above is all you need to know about UMP student portal login and how to check your application status. UMP aims to provide a supportive and conducive learning environment for its students. It also focuses on practical learning, research, and community engagement to ensure that graduates are well-prepared for the job market and can contribute to the province's development.

READ ALSO: NOSA courses and fees 2023: SafetyCloud occupational health and safety training

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the NOSA courses and fees in 2023. NOSA offers occupational health and safety training courses that promote workplace safety and security in South Africa. The organization works with individuals, the government, and private business institutions.

NOSA courses make employees competent in workplace health and safety and save organizations from incurring more financial costs of accidents and occupational ill health. Discover NOSA health and safety courses from this article.

Source: Briefly News