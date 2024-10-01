Fourth Wing characters explained: Everything you need to know

If you are an ardent fantasy reader, chances are you have read or heard of Rebecca Yarros' novel, Fourth Wing. The book follows Violet Sorrengail's story and her quest to become a dragon rider at Basgiath War College. Yarros incorporates various Fourth Wing characters and dragons to pass across her message.

Fourth Wing book (R) and Fourth Wing characters (L). Photo: @The Next Chapter Bookstore, @EJ stories (modified by author)

Sorrengail is the protagonist and main character. She is the daughter of a commanding general and survives the rough training, risky missions, and numerous death threats. We explore the list of Fourth Wing characters and their dragons.

Fourth Wing characters and dragons

Rebecca Yarros writes the story in the first person from Violet's perspective. The book includes rival characters like Xaden Riorson, the son of a rebellion leader. Here is a breakdown of Fourth Wing's main characters and their dragon names.

Character Dragon (s) Violet Sorrengail Tairn, Andarna Xaden Riorson Sgaeyl General Lilith Sorrengail Aimsir Mira Sorrengail Teine Dain Aetos Cath General Melgren Codagh Liam Mairi Deigh Amber Mavis Claidh Ridoc Gamlyn Aotrom Garrick Tavis Chradh Rhiannon Matthias Feirge Sawyer Henrick Sliseag Soleil Telery Fuil Jack Barlowe Baide Imogen Cardulo Glane Brennan Sorrengail Marbh

Yarros explained the inspiration behind her writing the novel. The writer uses Violet in Fourth Wing to inspire those with chronic illnesses. She said,

My favourite aspect of Violet is that her strength isn’t physical. Because she lives with chronic illness. She has to rely on her wits and find different ways and accommodations to succeed and survive in an exceptionally brutal environment.

I really hope that others living with chronic illness can see elements of themselves represented in Violet and that readers come away feeling inspired by Violet's tenacity.

An art representation of Violet Sorrengail in Rebecca Yarros' novel, Fourth Wing. Photo: @Kaylee Rose

Who is the main character in the 4th Wing?

Fourth Wing's Violet and Xaden Riorson are the most prominent characters. Violet is the main character who narrates the story. The two began as enemies before developing feelings for each other.

What would the characters of Fourth Wing look like?

Many people have designed animated or cartoon characters of the novel's personalities based on their descriptions. Here is a guide to Fourth Wing characters, including a brief description of their roles and constructed images, as described in the book.

Violet Sorrengail

Violet Sorrengail with her dragons. @Violet Sorrengail (modified by author)

Sorrengail is a young protagonist and the main character. She is portrayed as pale, small in stature, and frail. Violet has brown hair and amber and blue eyes. She enters Basgiath War College as a Scribe, but her mother forces her to become a dragon rider.

Violet proves her doubters wrong by using her intelligence to overcome obstacles. She establishes excellent relationships with other characters, and her journey makes this one of the best books to read. Violet rides two dragons, Tairn (black) and Andarna (golden).

Xaden Riorson

Illustrations of Xaden Riorson. Photo: @Amanda Drawsz Illustrations, @Violet Sorrengail (modified by author)

Xaden is introduced as a third-year student at Basgiath War College. He is among the famous male Fourth Wing characters known for his cunning and ruthless traits.

What does Xaden look like? He is tall, with windblown black hair and dark brows. He also has warm-toned, tawny-brown skin with dark stubble along his jawline. His dragon, Sgaeyl, is blue.

General Lilith Sorrengail

Violet's mother, General Lilith Sorrengail. Photo: @seciaart, @bookspine_lux (modified by author)

General Lilith is Violet's mother and General Melgren's right hand. She is one of the most influential female Fourth Wing characters. She is strong and muscular, with dark hair cut short and a cold demeanour.

Violet's mother was previously a dragon rider and an instructor, and she forces her children to follow in her footsteps. She rides a brown dragon called Aimsir.

Mira Sorrengail

Different arts of Mira Sorrengail. Photo: @seciaart, @cc.book.chronicles (modified by author)

She is Violet's older sister, known for her loyalty, confidence, and strength. Mira is tall with short hair and often dresses in flight leathers. She fought at Stryhmore and protected her mother and siblings. Mira is connected to a green dragon called Teine.

Dain Aetos

Dain Aetos' illustrations. Photo: @bookyful_artist, @cassiesbookclub, @neural_art_v (modified by author)

Dain is Violet's oldest friend and the child of a high-ranking officer. He has brown eyes and light brown hair with slight curls. Dain also has a trimmed beard and a small scar on his face. His father is an advisor to Violet's mother. Aestos' dragon, Cath, is red.

Commanding General Melgren

The beardy-eyed general rules all Navarrian forces. General Melgren's dragon, Codagh, is the largest and most powerful black dragon. He used Codagh to execute rebellion leaders.

Liam Mairi

Liam Mairi has charming looks, as described in the novel. Photo: @bookspine_lux, @seciaart (modified by author)

Liam is loyal, charming, and has a great sense of humour. Duke Lindell fostered him in Tirvainne alongside Xaden. His father, Colonel Isaac Mairi, was reportedly executed at their family home.

Colonel Isaac's son is considered the strongest first-year in the Fourth Wing. Liam values his friendships and will do everything to protect them with his red dragon, Deigh. He later died.

Amber Mavis

Mavis is introduced as the wing leader of the Third Wing at Basgiath War College. She is a close friend of Dain Aetos. Mavis has strawberry-blonde hair and blue eyes. Her dragon, Claidh, is orange.

Garrick Tavis

Garrick Tavis is Xaden's closest friend. Photo: @Morana Graves, @artworks_by_rokii (modified by author)

The novel describes Garrick as a tall man with dark hair and broad shoulders. He is a third-year rider, a section leader, and one of Xaden's closest friends. Garrick is connected to a brown dragon called Chradh.

Ridoc Gamlyn

Ridoc has a great sense of humour. He is Violet and Rhiannon's friend. His floppy brown hair and brown skin make him appealing. Ridoc is also shorter than most of the other cadets. He rides a brown dragon called Aotrom.

Rhiannon Matthias

Rhiannon Matthias' illustrations. Photo: @cc.book.chronicles, @seciaart (modified by author)

Rhiannon has dark skin, curly hair, and an oval face. She is Violet's friend and has a twin sister named Raegan Matthias. According to Screen Rant, Rhiannon's green dragon, Feirge, is one of the strongest Fourth Wing dragons, alongside Andarna, Sgayel, Tairn, and Codagh.

Sawyer Henrick

Sawyer is a tall, thin, and wiry first-year cadet with a light complexion. He has scattered freckles on his face and neck. Sawyer rides a red dragon called Sliseag.

Jack Barlowe

Jack Barlowe is one of the fierce antagonists in the novel. Photo: @Madi Luke, @artworks_by_rokii, @jujuwhu (modified by author)

Barlowe is one of the villain characters in Fourth Wing and Violet's enemy. He has a "monstrous frame" with icy blue eyes and blonde hair. His dragon, Baide, is orange.

Soleil Telery

Telery is a third-year Basgiath War College student riding a brown dragon called Fuil. He is among those who died during the Battle of Resson.

Imogen Cardulo

Imogen Cardulo's art works. Photo: @artby_cassmira, @cc.book.chronicles(modified by author)

The rider is known for her distinctive half-shaved, half-pink hairstyle and a rebellion relic on her left arm. Imogen rides an orange dragon called Glane.

King Tauri

The Empirean Riders describes Tauri as the king of the Kingdom of Navarre. He has a toothy smile and a moustache. King Tauri is reportedly not a dragon rider.

Brennan Sorrengail

Brennan Sorrengail rides an orange dragon called Marbh. Photo: @seciaart, @cc.book.chronicles (modified by author)

Brennan is Violet and Mira Sorrengail's older brother. He has a strategic mind and a calm demeanour. Brennan is a natural-born dragon rider and leader. He died at the hands of Fen Riorson while fighting the Tyrrish rebellion in the South.

Violet's father

He is a former Scribe who died from heart failure. Violet's father raised her in the library, and they had a good relationship.

Who are Fourth Wing professors?

They are mentors and guides for the characters in the novel. Several professors play significant roles in shaping the story.

Art illustrations of Professors Emetterio (L), Devera (C), and Kaori (R) of Fourth Wing. Photo: @Amanda RM, @Ana Luiza, @Sandra (modified by author)

Professor Kaori

He has dark eyes and a perfectly trimmed moustache. The professor is connected to a dragon called Smachd.

‍Professor Markham

He is a Scribe and Violet's early mentor. Prof. Markham runs the daily Battle Brief and knows about the conspiracy to conceal Navarre's true history.

Professor Devera

Prof. Dereva is a rider who teaches Battle Brief alongside Markham. Devera joins her rebel students to fight the Navarrian government. She has short hair, black brows, and a deep brown skin tone.

Professor Emetterio

Emetterio is a PE teacher overseeing the physical training of cadets.

Professor Carr

He guides cadets to nurture their signets and develop shields. Carr is known for pushing learners to their limits.

Frequently asked questions

Rebecca Yarros' Fourth Wing is one of the best-selling fictional novels. It features fascinating male and female anime characters and an exciting storyline from Violet Sorrengail's perspective. Here are some questions about the novel.

What are Fourth Wing venin? They are people-turned-monsters who wield magic by taking their powers from the Earth. Venin are considered the main antagonists towards the end of the novel series.

They are people-turned-monsters who wield magic by taking their powers from the Earth. Venin are considered the main antagonists towards the end of the novel series. Who rides dragon Andarna in Fourth Wing? Violet Sorrengail is connected to Andarna and Tairn dragons. Andarna is a small, shiny, golden feathertail dragon with golden eyes.

Violet Sorrengail is connected to Andarna and Tairn dragons. Andarna is a small, shiny, golden feathertail dragon with golden eyes. How old is Violet in Fourth Wing ? She is 20 years old, as depicted at the novel's beginning.

She is 20 years old, as depicted at the novel's beginning. Who does Violet end up with in Fourth Wing ? She ended up with Xaden Riorson despite starting as enemies.

She ended up with Xaden Riorson despite starting as enemies. Who is the strongest dragon in the Fourth Wing? General Augustine Melgren's dragon, Codagh, is known as the most powerful because of its size. Codagh executed leaders of the Tyrrish Rebellion six years before the novel's events.

General Augustine Melgren's dragon, Codagh, is known as the most powerful because of its size. Codagh executed leaders of the Tyrrish Rebellion six years before the novel's events. Who is a twin in the Fourth Wing? The book reveals Rhiannon Matthias and Raegan Matthias as twins.

All Four Wing characters bring something unique to the novel and make it enjoyable. It is an entertaining masterpiece you should read to learn more about the characters and what ensues at Basgiath War College.

