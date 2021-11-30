Muvhango Teasers for December 2021: Hangwani loses Dukathole

Hangwani receives a letter that might make her lose Dukathole, and she decides to act. However, she ends up making a huge blunder, and Gizara is placed in charge of the coffee shop. How will she get it back? Find out from the following Muvhango teasers for December episodes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Muvhango airs on SABC2 from Mondays to Fridays at 9.00 p.m. Photo: @SABCPortal

Source: Twitter

In Muvhango December episodes, Mulalo loses Belinda after Teboho cautions her to quit meddling in her family, while Mpho betrays James and Imani. Elsewhere, both Azwindini and Vhutshilo are determined to tie the knot with Gugu. Who will she choose?

Muvhango teasers for December 2021

Muvhango television series continues to entertain South African viewers with its rich content that touches across the country’s different cultures. There is so much to look forward to in the December episodes. Here are all the Muvhango teasers to keep you updated.

Azwindini wants to make Gugu his second wife in the upcoming episodes of Muvhango on SABC2. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

1st December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 3959

Azwindini gets another chance to live after almost dying, or maybe it is because the new lady in his life is giving him a reason to live. Mulalo has feelings for a lady who hates him. Elsewhere, Vho-Masindi is convinced that she will obtain her licence the easy way, but the situation turns against her.

2nd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 3960

Mukondeleni is willing to help Masindi learn to drive while Mulalo confronts the family in Belinda’s defence. Love is in the air for Azwindini and Gugu.

3rd December 2021, Friday: Episode 3961

Azwindini is ready to make Gugu his other spouse, while Belinda leaves Mulalo disappointed. Meanwhile, Vho-Makhadzi helps Vho-Masindi and Vho-Mukondeleli set aside their differences. The duo later continues with the driving classes.

6th December 2021, Monday: Episode 3962

Both Vhutshilo and Azwindini have their eyes set on tying the knot with Gugu. Who does she prefer? Mulalo has another chance at a romantic relationship while Masindi receives her driver’s official document.

7th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 3963

Belinda’s past comes back to torment her while Gugu makes Azwindini aware of her decision. Vhutshilo is surprised when he discovers the plans that his folks have in place for him.

8th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 3964

Vhutshilo’s undesirable behaviour tarnishes the royal household’s image. The upcoming driving exam makes Vho-Masindi anxious while Belinda lies to Mulalo about the flowers she receives from an anonymous person.

9th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 3965

Gugu is asked for her hand in marriage. Elsewhere, Hangwani receives a letter that might lead to her losing the Dukathole coffee shop. Belinda is viral on the internet, and the reason makes Mulalo lose his emotional control.

10th December 2021, Friday: Episode 3966

The situation takes a turn for the worst as a dinner celebration for acquaintances. Mulalo makes a courageous decision while Hangwani persuades an unsuspecting Kgosi into getting involved with her plans.

Hangwani receives a letter that could lead to her losing Dukathole. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

13th December 2021, Monday: Episode 3967

Shaz and Kgosi are forced to work the entire day cleaning Dukathole. Meanwhile, Belinda is cautioned by Teboho to stop meddling in her family while Gugu wants Azwindini to quit interfering in her life with Vhutshilo.

14th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 3968

Azwindini and Gugu cannot control themselves, while Belinda decides to listen to Teboho's advice. Shaz and Hangwani do all they can to locate the supervisor.

15th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 3969

Gugu cannot sleep with Azwindini, and they are almost discovered together by Susan. She accuses Gugu of causing friction between Vhutshilo and his kin.

Mulalo asks Teboho to leave him alone as he attempts to get Belinda back, but she does not want anything to do with him. Vhutshilo desperately needs cash and decides to repossess the engagement ring he purchased for Gugu.

16th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 3970

Mpho is left speechless after seeing Imani’s mom skills. It seems Hangwani might have crossed the boundaries in her efforts to please the examiner. Elsewhere, Vhutshilo is defended by Gugu when he lands in trouble with the manager of the motel.

17th December 2021, Friday: Episode 3971

Gugu stands by Vhutshilo when he is expelled from the motel while Hangwani is in trouble for being hospitable to the health examiner. Mpho is petrified when she discovers what is making Kenosi cry.

Mpho tries to foil James and Imani's adoption process in the Muvhango December episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

20th December 2021, Monday: Episode 3972

Vhutshilo feels insulted after Gugu fails to notice the effort he is making. Mpho decides to take Kenosi and lock herself inside the bedroom. On the other hand, Hangwani and Shaz find out that they have not been treating the real health examiner well.

21st December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 3973

The Motsamai and Mudau families are in chaos when Mpho decides to do the unthinkable to rescue Kenosi from misery. Gugu now understands the reality of her affair with Vhutshilo. Shaz and Hangwani are embarrassed by their actions towards the health examiner when Vuyi comes back home.

22nd December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 3974

Mpho disgraces James and Imani while Vhutshilo unwittingly does what Gugu wants. Gizara is the new head at Dukathole.

23rd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 3975

Mantwa gives Imani and James the go-ahead to adopt Kenosi and are angry when Mpho attempts to interfere with the process. Mpho tries to make them understand what she did to Tenda, and she misses her child.

Azwindini is at ease after finding out that Vhutshilo and Gugu are not getting intimate. Vhutshilo’s stripping gig on OnlyFans seems to be working as he starts earning, while Hangwani and Shaz are exasperated by how bossy Gizara is behaving.

24th December 2021, Friday: Episode 3976

Mpho betrays James and Imani while Gugu longs to be with Azwindini again. Hangwani wants Gizara out of Dukathole. How will she get rid of him?

Gizara takes over Dukathole, but Hangwani plans to get rid of him in the upcoming episodes of Muvhango on SABC2. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

27th December 2021, Monday: Episode 3977

Vhutshilo is caught red-handed by Gugu. What will he tell her? Mpho shocks Tenda while Rendani receives awful news. Shaz and Hangwani seek Rendani’s help in dealing with Gizara.

28th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 3978

Vhutshilo lands a job while Rendani starts working on her revenge mission. On the other hand, Hangwani lets Gizara work on his own downfall.

29th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 3979

Moipone asks Tenda to return the baby, or she will let everyone know what he did. Later, Gugu informs Tenda about James’ decision to leave MMC while Shaz persuades Hangwani to return to the house.

30th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 3980

James wants Gugu to join him and Imani as they detach from MMC. Mara mistakenly reveals that Hangwani is yet to leave Johannesburg. Mpho has plans to turn Tenda to the authorities after he makes the killing confession. Meanwhile, Rendani is determined to see Tshireletso paying for his actions.

31st December 2021, Friday: Episode 3981

Desperate times call for desperate measures for some of the characters. A man with no way to escape decides to kidnap someone, while an obedient girl engages in a dangerous behaviour. Shaz and Hangwani go back home.

James wants Gugu to join him and Imani as they leave MMC. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Muvhango cast?

Here is a summary of what happens to some of the show’s characters in the upcoming episodes of Muvhango on SABC2.

Gugu

She is loved by Azwindini and Vhutshilo, who are determined to marry her. She decides to choose Vhutshilo over the former but later regrets her decision. Will she go back to Azwindini?

Hangwani

She receives a letter that might lead to her losing Dukathole. So, she sets out with Shaz to find the health examiner and impress him. However, they end up being hospitable to the wrong person and rude to the real health inspector. Eventually, Gizara takes charge of Dukathole, and she starts thinking of a way to get rid of him.

Mpho

She does not appreciate Imani’s mothering skills and does what she believes will save baby Kenosi. She tries to stop James and Imani from adopting the baby even after the two get a permission from Mantwa.

Muvhango soap opera is packed with thrilling drama for the whole of December, as seen from the above Muvhango teasers. Will Gugu agree to James’ request for them to leave MMC? The local series airs on SABC2 from Mondays to Fridays at 9.00 p.m.

READ ALSO: 7de Laan Teasers for December 2021: What is happening in Hillside?

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama to expect in the December episodes of 7de Laan on SABC2. The Afrikaans telenovela has many unexpected and dramatic twists happening in and around Hillside.

Fikani’s relationship with his sibling Rhulani seems to be improving while Shady confronts Amorey about her relationship with Tjattas.

Source: Briefly.co.za