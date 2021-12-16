Lingashoni Teasers for January 2022: The hunt is on for Ace's murderer

Lingashoni teasers for January 2022 are here, and it looks like the show has so much in store for you in the new year. Even though your favourite cast member is gone, the incident might be the missing piece of the puzzle to unveil the filth the antagonist has been up to. Check out these details for more on how other Lingashoni cast members will help in revealing the truth.

Lingashoni storyline seemed to have veered off from what was happening at the beginning. However, the twists finally unravel most unexpectedly. Will Puleng get herself out of this mess? What role does Mandla regaining his memory play in the truth being unveiled? Check out these snippets of Lingashoni teasers for January 2022 for more details.

Lingashoni teasers for January 2022

Recent Lingashoni episodes culminated in Ace's death. Mandla witnessed the ordeal; it triggered him to remember pieces of his memory about what happened to him in the past, leading to his amnesia. Will he be the rotten apple in Puleng's camp? Will Puleng act on time to stop him from telling the truth? Or, will he consider revenging what she did to him?

Episode 165 - Monday, 3rd of January 2022

Mpumi and Donald disagree about her success, and the search for Ace is on. Mandla insists on knowing the truth about what happened to Ace, although Puleng conceals all the leads.

Episode 1656 - Tuesday, 4th of January 2022

Donald locks himself up in the bedroom to take out his frustrations, and Papi interrogates Mdu for possible leads to Ace's disappearance. Mandla points fingers at Puleng for colluding with Robert.

Episode 167 - Wednesday, 5th of January 2022

Donald pesters Mpumi to sire a baby, but Mpumi is focused on growing her business. The Mchumu realize they are in trouble when a price is put on Mdu's head. Mandla is haunted by finding Ace's dead body in the house.

Episode 168 - Thursday, 6th of January 2022

Donald faces an enemy, and an unknown person nearly kills Mdu in his house. Mandla remembers crucial details about Puleng and Papi's affair.

Episode 169 - Monday, 10th of January 2022

Donald's world comes crumbling at the worst time, and Papi and Puleng deny they saw Ace when Robert interrogates them. Bangizwe is disgusted to hear of Papi and Puleng's relationship.

Episode 170 - Tuesday, 11th of January 2022

Donald finally gathers the courage to tell Mpumi what is happening with his business, and Phakade refuses to go back home until Mdu accepts his relationship with NJ. Mandla focuses on regaining the missing pieces of his memory.

Episode 171 - Wednesday, 12th of January 2022

Mpumi stands up for herself when Sarah bullies her, and Mdu introduces Phakade and Tebatso to Robert. Mandla is shocked by how flawlessly Puleng lies about the shooting in their bedroom.

Episode 172 - Thursday, 13th of January 2022

Mpumi bruises Donald's ego by buying him toiletries, and Mdu realizes how difficult it is to declare Ace dead and move on. Mandla finally remembers the person who pulled the first trigger.

Episode 173 - Monday, 17th of January 2022

Donald bites the hand that feeds him, and Phakade and Tebatso climb up the ladder. Puleng gets into trouble.

Episode 174 - Tuesday, 18th of January 2022

Lulu surprises Mpumi with her nuggets of wisdom, and Tebatso and Phakade hand Dennis to Robert. Meanwhile, Puleng turns the confession into being about Ace's murder.

Episode 175 - Wednesday, 19th of January 2022

Mpumi humiliates Sarah, and Dennis hits Tebatso and escapes. Puleng tricks Mandla into playing along with her plan. Will he comply?

Episode 176 - Thursday, 20th of January 2022

Mpumi's success humiliates Donald, and Dennis feels Robert's wrath. Puleng puts Seipati and Mandla in line.

Episode 177 - Monday, 24th of January 2022

Mpumi and Mohau finally reconnect, and Thembi recognizes Ace. Seipati insists on seeking Tebatso's help in clearing the evidence. Is it a good idea?

Episode 178 - Tuesday, 25th of January 2022

Mpumi cannot stop thinking about Mohau, and there is a mole in Robert's camp. Mohau refuses to support his mother's plan.

Episode 179 - Wednesday, 26th of January 2022

Mpumi stops Mohau from kissing her, and Tebatso deletes Thembi's voice note about Ace. Mandla unexpectedly shows up at Shisanyama and beats Papi.

Episode 180 - Thursday, 27th of January 2022

Donald plays his last card salvaging his company by attending a pitch meeting. Mdu is about to give up, and Thembi is the person to change Mdu's situation. Puleng is exposed, while Papi attempts to salvage his situation by confessing what happened to the police.

Episode 181 - Monday, 31st of January 2022

Letlotlo humiliates Sarah, and the police catch the Celes off-guard when they present a warrant to search Ace's body. Mdu watches the police exhume Ace's body at the Cele homestead. Did he set them up?

Puleng

Puleng mobilizes the members of her camp to conceal every lead to Ace's murder. Her affair with Papi irks everyone. When Mandla sees them together, he remembers who pulled the trigger and shot him. The memories make him so angry that he goes after him and beats him.

Papi resorts to confessing to the police about what happened to Ace, hoping that the move will help him escape being behind bars. The police finally find clues on where Ace's body is. Will Puleng get herself out of this mess?

Donald

Donald's financial woes take a toll on him. He attempts to distract himself by getting close to Mpumi, but she is too focused on growing her business. He finally comes clean about his financial issues. He feels humiliated when Mpumi buys him toiletries.

Later, he gathers the courage to try and pitch for an investor one more time. Will he find his footing?

Lingashoni teasers for January 2022 cannot compare to the drama awaiting you in the oncoming episodes. If you wish to learn more about what will happen to Puleng, Papi, Donald and Mandla, tune in to 1Magic from Mondays to Thursdays at 21h30.

