Blue Venom Girl Teasers for March 2022: Aparajita is on a killing spree

Blue Venom Girl teasers for March 2022 are officially here. The new show seems to be juicier than the first episodes made it. It gives you the ins and outs of a different culture and how far Blue Venom Girl cast members are willing to go in the name of revenge. Hitting back at one another is the order of the day. Some engage in selfish acts in the name of love. Is the violence worth it?

The Blue Venom Girl storyline features Aparajita, born as a Vishkanya, a venomous girl. Her bodily fluids are poisonous; hence, any contact with her could be fatal. Initially, she was not aware of her strange feature. However, Kalpana, her mother, uses her to get back a the Mittal family. Her mother locks her up in a room for most of her life. When she lets her into the mansion, Malay is smitten by her beauty. He expresses his interest in having her as a wife. Blue Venom Girl teasers for March 2022 highlight hints about her fate and relationship.

Blue Venom Girl teasers for March 2022

Recently, Blue Venom Girl episodes revealed Aparajita's superpowers and how they overwhelm her. She goes on a killing spree and poses a threat to those around her. Can her superpower be contained? If so, how?

Episode 28 - Tuesday, 1st of March 2022

Vardaan is startled to come across Aparajita's true form. However, as she contemplates telling Malay about it, Kalpana and Aparajita capture Vardaan. Later, Aparajita commands her to leave the city as soon as possible.

Episode 29 - Wednesday, 2nd of March 2022

Sunder and Madan share details of their plan with Nandita, and Vardaan goes back to the Mittal household to see Nandita. Malay's uncle, Sunder and Atosh trap Aparajita in a secluded room.

Episode 30 - Thursday, 3rd of March 2022

Kalpana's efforts to find Aparajita do not bear fruit. Everyone is shaken when Harshvardhan accidentally falls from the stairs. An injured Harhsvardhan reels in pain as he declares Kalpana the enemy.

Episode 31 - Friday, 4th of March 2022

Kalpana desperately looks for Aparajita in the city, while Madan uses Aparajitas's phone to tell Malay she no longer loves him. Malay takes advantage of the situation to give in to Vardaan's marriage proposal. Elsewhere, Aparajita accidentally falls into an acidic pit.

Episode 32 - Monday, 7th of March 2022

Malay and Vardaan agree not to rush their relationship. Aparajita's blue-skinned hand rises from where she was buried; hence, a worried Kalpana covers her body with a blanket.

Episode 33 - Tuesday, 8th of March 2022

Kalpana's daughter locks Atosh in a room and instructs him to eat all the mangoes in the room. Luckily, Malay finds Atosh and frees him. A sickly Atosh visits the doctor and is shocked to b told the mangoes damaged his liver and kidneys. The police arrest Aparajita and charge her with attempted murder.

Episode 34 - Wednesday, 9th of March 2022

Kalpana arranges her daughter's escape from the hospital room. A heartless Aparajita tells Atosh that he will die in less than one day. Luckily, Atosh receives a clean bill of health. Kalpana's daughter is also acquitted after the police site her mental instability.

Episode 35 - Thursday, 10th of March 2022

Kalpana and her daughter connive to bury Atosh alive. Aparajita also swears to murder Indraneel and Malay's other uncles. Elsewhere, Mittal performs Muh dikhai, the ceremony for Vardaan and Malay.

Episode 36 - Friday, 11th of March 2022

Kalpana's daughter uses her binoculars to watch Vardaan's plan to get closer to Malay. She also spots Nigam hiding bundles of notes in an underground vault in the woods. Will she blow his cover?

Episode 37 - Monday, 14th of March 2022

Aparajita colludes with her mother to attempt and access the vault. They are shocked to discover that it is under key and lock. Coincidentally, Vardaan asks Aparajita to join them for the teej ritual at the Mittal mansion. She takes advantage of the golden opportunity to duplicate Nigam's key.

Episode 38 - Tuesday, 15th of March 2022

Kalpana's daughter reprimands Vardan for attempting to expose her. Malay is unimpressed by Vardaan creating a scene. An angry Vardaan feeds Malay 'prasad.' Later, Aparajita turns blue after eating kheer with holy water after the teej ritual.

Episode 39 - Wednesday, 16th of March 2022

Malay pretends to attend to an unconscious Vardaan and leads her into her room. Nigam secretly hands Kaveri a bundle of notes in the woods. Later, Kalpana's daughter startles Nigam by revealing her hidden identity. As Nigam processes the shocking news, she burns him to death.

Episode 40 - Thursday, 17th of March 2022

Aparajita swears to stay away from Vardaan and Malay. Kalpana suggests that Madan should be their next target. Kalpana's daughter implements her plan to bring Malay down by adding venom to the food that Vardaan made.

Episode 41 - Friday, 18th of March 2022

Malay agrees to accompany Vardaan for the honeymoon. Elsewhere, Kalpana's daughter invites Madan to join her in Ramgarh, and an unsuspicious Madan agrees. He has no idea she plans on murdering him.

Episode 42 - Monday, 21st of March 2022

Madan, Malay, Vardaan and Aparajita make it to the hotel. Aparajita gifts Vardaan a sexy dress, but Malay calls Vardaan out for her skimpy dress code during the party at the hotel. Later, Aparajita executes her plan that leaves Madan paralyzed.

Episode 43 - Tuesday, 22nd of March 2022

Malay and Vardaan leave for the hotel-arranged sightseeing tour. They are bummed to see Kalpana's daughter as their tour guide during the cave visit. A cunning Aparajita guides Vardaan away from Malay, and Madan realizes something is off.

Episode 44 - Wednesday, 23rd of March 2022

An evil Aparajita adds a secret herb to Malay's food. Madan gets to the Mittal mansion. However, his changed behaviour worries his family.

Episode 45 - Thursday, 24th of March 2022

Aparajita's plan to hurt Vardaan works when Vardaan walks in on her and Malay in bed. Later, Indraneel, Sunder and Madan kidnap a mother and her daughter.

Episode 46 - Friday, 25th of March 2022

Nandita witnesses his cohorts murder Sunder using a dagger, and seeing Aparajita in her truest form startles her so much that she faints. Malay drives Aparajita insane when he ends their relationship.

Episode 47 - Monday, 28th of March 2022

Vardaan realizes Aparajita's hand is turning blue as they have lunch. Therefore, she rushes to the temple to look for Kasturbai. Aparajita forces Nandita to apologize to her mother.

Episode 48 - Tuesday, 29th of March 2022

Kalpana's daughter dresses in a yellow saree to attract Malay, although the silver embroidery in the dress makes her skin turn blue. Vardaan is bummed to deduce that Aparajita is a Vishkanya.

Episode 49 - Wednesday, 30th of March 2022

Kalpana's daughter realizes her secret is out; hence, she threatens to murder Vardaan and Nandita. A scared Vardaan agrees to keep the discovery a secret. However, she researches more and is shocked to learn that a Vishkanya loses her power on autumn's first new moonlight.

Episode 50 - Thursday, 31st of March 2022

Kalpana looks at her daughter's struggle to keep the new moon curse's symptoms a secret. A concerned Malay asks Vardaan to let him go to Aparajita's room at 7 pm.

Aparajita

Kalpana uses her superpowers to kill those who crossed paths with her. As Kalpana's daughter executes her mother's heinous plans, she realizes she could have Malay. However, she has to deal with Vardaan, who is madly in love with Malay.

As she concocts a plan to separate them, Valdaar realizes the strange features in her body. She also discovers when Aparajita becomes powerless. Will she take advantage of the discovery to get back to her?

Malay

He is caught in a dilemma as he faces the difficult decision of choosing between two women. He falls in love with Aparajita when he sees her. However, since she is naive, they agree to be friends. However, she is madly in love with him and would do anything to have her.

On the other hand, Vardaan risks her life to have him. Who will he settle down with?

Blue Venom Girl teasers for March 2022 are a testament to how captivating the show is. You could catch the show every Monday to Friday at 16h45 on eExtra.

